Sci Tech

Graphic Video of "The State of the Planet"; not for the faint of heart, but clearly where we're headed...

Many or most of the links I've posted on climate change have been knowledgeable parties speaking, in monologues or interviews. This one is truly graphic, as anyone watching it will quickly note.

Planet Earth is going down much sooner than later, with abrupt climate change going on already, as this video tragically shows. Many or most models of climate change are based on linear projections, while in reality the effects are happening at an exponential and multiplying rates. The video ends abruptly, which I didn't particularly care for, but it may well portend the speed at which we are "about to hit the windshield" in terms of our survival of life on earth.

There are no known fixes, technological or biological, to the situation. The suggested or even tried attempts to remove CO2 (just one of endless issues, to be sure) haven't worked or can't be scaled up quickly enough, with any means we have now. The complex interplays of habitat loss, species extinction, wars, famine, political insanity, economic collapse are both overwhelming and completely new territory that we have entered. It isn't Kansas anymore, to put it mildly. It is the hell we have created with our idiotic behavior, failure to listen to bona fide scientists and others, and carrying on "business as usual."

In my run for U.S. Senate against Utah's Orrin Hatch, I posted many progressive ideas and principles that I internalized over the years. I'm leaving that site up indefinitely, since it describes what I believe most members of our species truly (more...)
 

Saw this comment by Patrice Greanville in another thread and thought it applied all too well here:


"The sown confusion and massive ignorance abetted by generations of lies and escapism by the capitalist media and the two wings of the duopoly--for squalid reasons of self interest--are not subject to quick remedies."

