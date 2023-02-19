 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 2/19/23

Government Population Control Isn't About Population, It's About Control

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Thomas Knapp

World population growth rate 1950%E2%80%932050.svg.
World population growth rate 1950%E2%80%932050.svg.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Author Not Given)   Details   Source   DMCA
er is haunting the globe -- the specter of overpopulation. Or maybe under-population. Or perhaps "demographic decline." Whatever it is, all the powers of old Earth have entered into various holy alliances to exorcise it.

The panics started way back when with Thomas Malthus, but came to new prominence in 1968 with Paul and Anne Ehrlich's book The Population Bomb.

"The battle to feed all of humanity is over," the Ehrlichs wrote. "At this late date, nothing can prevent a substantial increase in the world death rate." The only chance of saving humanity was for governments to embrace population control measures ranging from "free" contraceptive distribution to mandatory sterilization, which they enthusiastically did (see, for example, China's "one child policy").

World population has continued to grow anyway ... but since the book's publication, the world death rate has fallen from 13.5 people per thousand to 7.7 per thousand. We got better at feeding people and treating their illnesses instead of everyone just lying down and dying.

On nearly every re-reading more than half a century after its publication, The Population Bomb discredits itself further. Nobody gets everything completely wrong, but the Ehrlichs came close.

Now, all of a sudden, the concerns run in the other direction. Fertility rates are falling.

China's government is begging people to have as many children as they can instead of forcibly limiting couples to one with measures up to and including forced abortion.

The US government continues to look for ways to put its "child tax credit" on steroids, not just because Democrats love handing out checks (although they do), or because Republicans realize lower birth rates mean smaller work forces demanding higher wages (although they do), but because plain old racism is back in vogue.

It seems that those with lighter skin are having fewer babies than those with darker skin. Horror of horrors! America's complexion might change if something isn't done to get those "white" people back on the baby-making treadmill!

Do population growth and shrinkage have consequences? Well, of course they do.

But population growth and shrinkage are also becoming more and more self-regulating in what basically amounts to a global marketplace.

With both contraception and fertility assistance widely available, increasingly large swathes of the population can decide, based on their own circumstances, whether or not it's "profitable" to have children and, if so, how many and when.

The trend seems to be toward fewer and later, and that's understandable. Increased human productivity ended the days when most of us were farmers, and every farmer needed ten helpers, and got them by siring rather than by hiring.

The real specter isn't population growth or population (or "ethnic") decline. The "market" has that in hand a la Darwin and Mill and naturally selects for how to make most people most happy.

The real specter is the threat to government's control over individuals' choice to reproduce or not. If the politicians can't plan your future, they doubt their own. That's a feature, not a bug, in freedom.

Rate It | View Ratings

Thomas Knapp Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.


Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

2020: I'm So Sick of Superlatives

America Doesn't Have Presidential Debates, But It Should

Hypocrisy Alert: Republicans Agreed with Ocasio-Cortez Until About One Minute Ago

Chickenhawk Donald: A Complete and Total Disgrace

Finally, Evidence of Russian Election Meddling ... Oh, Wait

The Nunes Memo Only Partially "Vindicates" Trump, But it Fully Indicts the FBI and the FISA Court

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend