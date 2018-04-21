Power of Story Send a Tweet        

Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Google Continues its Attack on Alternative Media, Boosting Top-down MSM

opednews.com Headlined to H1 4/21/18

From commons.wikimedia.org: File:Google.png - Wikimedia Commons1192 Ãƒ-- 432 - 238k - png {MID-283934}
File:Google.png - Wikimedia Commons1192 Ã-- 432 - 238k - png
(Image by commons.wikimedia.org)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Google is leaving the roots that made it a success-- using bottom-up algorithms that based search results on the behaviors of millions of people.

Google has been changing its search criteria so it favors top-down mainstream media, while hurting alternative media Under the guise of addressing the problems with "fake news," Google has used it's almost monopoly search engine position to decimate search results for bottom-up, grassroots alternative media. I don't have evidence to prove it, but I believe that this is exactly what the biggest mainstream media want-- to take out their bottom-up competition.

What would a Google attack on a website look like? Because Google is a search engine, an attack would deprecate the search result rank of a website. Google doesn't attack websites or people directly. They do it by modifying their algorithms. That means they change the weighting of factors that they consider in ranking a site. Google uses hundreds of different factors to assess site rank. Factors include number of links in to the site from other sites, security of the site (Https sites are favored over http sites, for example,) freshness of content, number of visitors to the site, to name a few

Imagine that a website had search results that put it at the top of the first page results. Deprecation would put it at the bottom of the first page or on the second, third or even 20th page.

I know because I've been following, for at least ten years, some of the key words for the website I founded and operate, OpEdNews.com. For many years OpEdNews was at the top of the first page search results, ranging from first to third place for the key words Progressive Opinion, Liberal Opinion and Liberal News.

Though our site traffic had not dropped by much, gradually, Google's algorithm moved us down to the bottom of the first result page and then often the front page altogether, and then off the the second page. By then our traffic was being hurt.

This past week Google confirmed that it had again tweaked its search algorithm. So I, as I've done many times, I checked out the keywords I listed above. The results were clear. Not only was OpEdNews further down in page rank, but so were many other progressive news and opinion sites. The top ranks were replaced by big mainstream media, what many in the alternative media consider to be fake liberal, fake progressive. These include New York Times and the networks, even FOX. Then there's a Linkedin page for a group-- that has two followers, and there a number of aggregators who have lists of liberal or progressive sites. Even such aggregation is top down.

This latest Google attack by algorithm is bad for all alternative media, is bad for what Antonio Lopez calls the media ecosystem. But it may also be bad for Google, which earned its almost monopoly status by smartly tapping the wisdom of the crowd. The reality is that when people tap the power of bottom-up they can sometimes achieve top-down status. After all, understanding the bottom-up aspects of people's behavior and the role in business can lead to great wealth and power.

In the hero's journey myth, the person on the journey fails to become a hero if he or she gets stuck on the road, dazzled by the new power he or she achieves. Google is at such a turning point. It used to have a policy-- "Do no evil." As a mega-billion dollar organization, the challenge to not do evil has become more complex. Now, Google has to be sure that evil is not allowed to seep into its algorithms.

 

opednews.com

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media. He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

more detailed bio: 

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.  Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives  one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big)  to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization Project. 

(more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Gary Brumback

Author 72187
(Member since Oct 1, 2011), 31 fans, 64 articles, 1065 comments, 1 diaries


  New Content

Rob, is there some kind of a consortium of all alternative media owners like yourself that could approach Google to seek redress or come up with ideas to successfully counteract Google?


I am an ignoramus on this matter, so my question may be naÃ¯ve/stupid but I ask it anyway.

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 21, 2018 at 4:53:12 PM

Author 0
Julian Lobato

Author 82704
(Member since Oct 18, 2012), 1 fan, 196 comments


Reply to Gary Brumback:   New Content

I remember when hacktivists exploited the Google logorithm and brought up the duhbya Whitehouse web page for a search - miserable failure.

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 21, 2018 at 5:49:39 PM

Author 0
Daniel Geery

Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 70 fans, 165 articles, 3279 quicklinks, 14146 comments, 180 diaries


Reply to Gary Brumback:   New Content

It's a damn good question, Gary, and no matter what, we need to get a free and open internet one way or another.


I heard on two videos lately that the CIA did the financial funding for Google. While this would jive with what I'm seeing these days, I can't recall let alone vouch for the sources.

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 21, 2018 at 6:00:42 PM

Author 0
lila york

Author 11671

(Member since Feb 18, 2008), 92 fans, 59 articles, 73 quicklinks, 1964 comments


  New Content

I lean toward a more aggessive approach. I will volunteer to research a "ditch Google" article. Personally I have not used it in a decade. Here are some alternatives: duckduckgo, startsearch, and a new one I am currently on with no tracking and no censorship, epicsearch.in. I don't do social media, but someone who does could make a movement out of this. For email I use yandex - not American and outside of the loop. Keep it up on epicsearch and you can avoid google at least as far as we are able.

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 21, 2018 at 5:35:56 PM

Author 0
Gary Brumback

Author 72187
(Member since Oct 1, 2011), 31 fans, 64 articles, 1065 comments, 1 diaries


Reply to lila york:   New Content

Thanks Lila for those suggestions. I had never heard of those alternative outlets.

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 21, 2018 at 5:42:05 PM

Author 0
lila york

Author 11671

(Member since Feb 18, 2008), 92 fans, 59 articles, 73 quicklinks, 1964 comments


  New Content

It should be obvious to all of us at this point that google, facebook, microsoft and apple - and likely twitter and linked in as well - work for the US government and the spy state. My local geek tells me that if they did not share data with the government, legislation would soon appear in Congress penalizing them and limiting their scope. iow it's a rigged system. ergo appealing to them would be futile. We need to fight this ourselves, by making them lose ad dollars and a huuuuge boycott. If they lose enough money, they will stop what they are doing. as I said, I favor an aggressive approach.

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 21, 2018 at 5:42:58 PM

Author 0
Devil's Advocate

Author 500650

(Member since Nov 9, 2014), 5 fans, 1153 comments


Reply to lila york:   New Content

That's the ONLY way to look at this!

Stop supporting them altogether.
Not using their services is certainly a start. I would add that you need to cut off ALL their influence...

There needs to be a push-back on tracking and datamining.
Don't allow them to track you, and don't participate in anything that creates a data trail to you. I acknowledge that doing so could be a huge learning curve for some, and it would mean a change in the shopping methods and other habits of many, but it MUST HAPPEN!

One helpful thing everyone can do right now is USE A VPN, whenever possible. It's not a complete answer to everything, of course, but at least your transmissions are encrypted and rendered less helpful to third parties.

Along with that needs to be a complete push-back on government surveillance, tracking and datamining. They've already admitted that it's all illegal - it's time make them actually stop doing it all!

As long as the data trail continues back to Google et al, and the government is still "collecting it all", you will achieve little by boycotting one site or another.


Submitted on Saturday, Apr 21, 2018 at 7:39:30 PM

Author 0
lila york

Author 11671

(Member since Feb 18, 2008), 92 fans, 59 articles, 73 quicklinks, 1964 comments


Reply to Devil's Advocate:   New Content

For computer dummies, how does one use a vpn?

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 21, 2018 at 10:19:24 PM

Author 0
lila york

Author 11671

(Member since Feb 18, 2008), 92 fans, 59 articles, 73 quicklinks, 1964 comments


  New Content

Rob - using your search words, OEN came up on page one only on duckduckgo encrypted. For startpage and epicsearch.in could not find it at all. so they must be using google's algorithms. So duckduckgo would be the recommended search engine to promote.

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 21, 2018 at 5:54:45 PM

Author 0
Daniel Geery

Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 70 fans, 165 articles, 3279 quicklinks, 14146 comments, 180 diaries


Reply to lila york:   New Content

I gather there is tracking on Ecosia search engine, but overall it isn't bad for searches. OEN comes up at 35 or higher for "progressive web sites." What is greatly disturbing is the other sites that come before it, that may as well have been (and likely are) put out or seriously tainted by corporations or even the CIA itself.

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 21, 2018 at 6:23:16 PM

Author 0
Natalie Minkovsky

Author 93969

(Member since Jun 13, 2014), 1 comments


  New Content

Duckduckgo and Bing have Opednews and Thruthdig at the top. Progressives should start promoting these search engines. Duckduckgo also does not track you. Here is a good article on this topic: click here

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 21, 2018 at 6:22:59 PM

Author 0
Daniel Geery

Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 70 fans, 165 articles, 3279 quicklinks, 14146 comments, 180 diaries


Reply to Natalie Minkovsky:   New Content

Thanks for the comment, good to know, but the link isn't working, at least for me.

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 21, 2018 at 6:24:32 PM

Author 0
Natalie Minkovsky

Author 93969

(Member since Jun 13, 2014), 1 comments


  New Content

Here is the link: Say goodbye to Google: 14 alternative search engines

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 21, 2018 at 6:26:36 PM

Author 0
lila york

Author 11671

(Member since Feb 18, 2008), 92 fans, 59 articles, 73 quicklinks, 1964 comments


Reply to Natalie Minkovsky:   New Content

Reading through that list, duckduckgo is the clear winner on every front.

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 21, 2018 at 6:50:37 PM

Author 0
lila york

Author 11671

(Member since Feb 18, 2008), 92 fans, 59 articles, 73 quicklinks, 1964 comments


  New Content

I tried ecosia but found it same as google, so dropped it. This is all great information, so I will hang onto it.

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 21, 2018 at 6:44:50 PM

Author 0
Devil's Advocate

Author 500650

(Member since Nov 9, 2014), 5 fans, 1153 comments


Reply to lila york:   New Content

Just as well, Ecosia, as I've been trying to tell everyone, is still using Google trackers on you.

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 21, 2018 at 7:42:55 PM

Author 0
John Lawrence RÃ©

Author 78374

(Member since Apr 17, 2012), 15 fans, 2 articles, 877 comments


  New Content

The alternative search sites deserve support. But...a caveat could be that abandonment of Google will only serve to decrease the volume of progressive searches and thereby negatively impact the logarithm. The result would be further marginalizing the visibility of progressive information to the very audiences who could benefit from it the most.

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 21, 2018 at 6:53:54 PM

Author 0
lila york

Author 11671

(Member since Feb 18, 2008), 92 fans, 59 articles, 73 quicklinks, 1964 comments


Reply to John Lawrence RÃ©:   New Content

I am not computer savvy so I don't know if that would happen. But it would be wise to consult a geek to see if that is a factor. As of now google is not doing progressive searches at all, so hard to see what the downside is. US news and world report is a notorious cia run magazine. It is coming up first in the google algorithm as a "progressive news site". made me laugh.

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 21, 2018 at 7:01:43 PM

Author 0
Devil's Advocate

Author 500650

(Member since Nov 9, 2014), 5 fans, 1153 comments


Reply to lila york:   New Content

From the mouth of one of those "geeks"...

That concern is simply not applicable.

The algorithms will always do what they're written to do, and that has nothing to do with "progressive" activities. They're written to serve corporate interests and nothing else.

Anyway, the idea is to stop supporting Google. The more Google stops being an incentive for people to continue supporting them, the better.

The growing pains produced by such an effort would, unfortunately, be felt by those who have built their revenue streams around Google's tracking and ad services. As a concerned tech and user who has been warning people about this kind of thing for a while now, I have no better alternative than to recommend that this scenario has to happen now.

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 21, 2018 at 7:55:25 PM

Author 0
lila york

Author 11671

(Member since Feb 18, 2008), 92 fans, 59 articles, 73 quicklinks, 1964 comments


Reply to Devil's Advocate:   New Content

What would be your recommended strategy for convincing people to switch to other search engines ? any thoughts?

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 21, 2018 at 10:13:28 PM

Author 0
Devil's Advocate

Author 500650

(Member since Nov 9, 2014), 5 fans, 1153 comments


Reply to lila york:   New Content

Oh, lots of thoughts, of course. :)

But, you have to remember, I'm not just talking about switching search engines. I'm saying there needs to be a mass exodus from all the services of Google, Facebook, etc., as well as all the things we do that support them. And, that is where solutions become "problematic".

Convincing people to change anything they're doing is a challenge. You can't actually convince someone to change their online behaviour. The only way they will change is when they're already convinced there's a problem, and (like yourself at this time) they feel the need to change.

So, the answer to your question would be that people have what's wrong with the present scenario pointed out to them. At that stage, they either "see it", or they don't. When someone doesn't, it's almost impossible to "make" that person "see it".

You can see how this works if you reflect on some of the efforts I've made just in OpEd's comment sections. You must have noticed how often I've tried talking about this stuff, and how much talking it actually takes to even get someone to simply ask questions about why I'm so involved in the subject.

Trying to get the attention of the average user and explain why their online world may be a serious concern is unbelievably difficult. Imagine how hard it would be to convince enough people how imperative is that they learn encryption, or give up Facebook and a number of other things they've built their world around.

The only way they'll do it is if they're already seeing the problem for themselves.

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 21, 2018 at 11:24:20 PM

Author 0
lila york

Author 11671

(Member since Feb 18, 2008), 92 fans, 59 articles, 73 quicklinks, 1964 comments


  New Content

Something else to consider, since I watch the markets. We are in a down wave currently - likely to be short-lived, but nonetheless. Guess which stocks are weathering it - google, amazon, facebook, microsoft, twitter, netflix. All have price to earnings ratios in the stratosphere, meaning that they are wildly over priced and would need a minimum 50% haircut to get anywhere near real world pricing. Apple is due out with earnings that are expected to be weak, so it is taking a big hit, but not the other government funded spy shops.

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 21, 2018 at 6:57:01 PM

Author 0
Andrew Kreig

Author 35217
(Member since May 17, 2009), 42 fans, 86 articles, 1 quicklinks, 172 comments


  New Content

Dear Rob:

Thank you for staying on top of this -- not only as a pioneer but in the ongoing struggles!

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 21, 2018 at 7:49:07 PM

Author 0
David Watts

Author 10429

(Member since Jan 31, 2008), 9 fans, 7 articles, 17 quicklinks, 843 comments, 24 diaries


  New Content

Important article Rob.

I posted this comment on another important article of the same nature.

How YouTube's algorithm distorts truth By Susan Lee Schwartz, 2-2/18

Artificial intelligence software can skew people's opinions so easily. I don't mean everybody but with billions of people using Google for web searches and watching Youtube to get information and also for Facebook, changing just a very small percentage of people's perceptions and opinions can change literally the outcomes of things like elections. And with our schools dumbing down our children for a long time now, so much of the population -- dumbed down kids become dumbed down parents that have kids that will become dumbed down -- cannot reasonably and rationally discern the difference between what is true and what is false or what might just be propaganda or "spin." (Note: Susan, you know much better than I what I am referring to. You post so much good "stuff" about schools and teachers and education and thank you so much for doing so.)

The algorithms used by Google can easily sway public opinion about most anything by simply altering the order of results from web searches. All that need be done is put the results that you most want people to see on the first page and push down those that don't fit their "agenda" to the second page or lower. Most people never go past the first page. I wrote a program in 1984 -- a year that just so happens to fit this topic -- for a "weighted display" (artificial intelligence?) at a major airline that biased there own flights to appear higher up on the display for Travel Agencies using the system. The idea simply being that travel agents like most people are somewhat lazy and usually simply picked and booked the first flight or two.

With just about everybody getting their information off the internet, it does not portend well for the future. If the powers-that-be have influence or control of the search algorithms now or in the future -- and you can bet they do or will -- they do or will have an extremelypowerful tool at their disposal to exert control of the people. I feel certain about this.

Note: With Youtube this kind of thing could be manipulated by simply fudging the number of views for videos. I remember reading about some very important and popular videos having their view count being reset to zero. I am almost positive that the ones I heard about were 9/11 truth videos. Of course, it could be done for videos on any subject. Its so simple....

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 21, 2018 at 8:34:15 PM

Author 0
lila york

Author 11671

(Member since Feb 18, 2008), 92 fans, 59 articles, 73 quicklinks, 1964 comments


  New Content

lee camp of Redacted Tonight on RT just advised his audience that youtube had erased all subscribers and that we all needed to subscribe again by hitting both subscribe and a bell icon under the screen. Of course nothing on the page advises users to do this. Since he airs on RT google is of course trying to minimize the influence of all RT programming. Redacted Tonight is a wildly popular show with a substantial following in the English speaking world - not just in the US. So that is just one instance of the censorship that is now upon us.

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 21, 2018 at 10:24:01 PM

Author 0
Devil's Advocate

Author 500650

(Member since Nov 9, 2014), 5 fans, 1153 comments


Reply to lila york:   New Content

FYI:
Lee Camp now has a page on Steemit where he embeds all his videos, probably because of what YouTube has been doing to him.

emit.com/@leecamp

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 21, 2018 at 11:33:03 PM

Author 0
