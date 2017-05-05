Refresh  

Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

It's Time to Take Both Parties Down.

By James and Jean Anton
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Democrats Aren't
We are discouraged.

We are discouraged not because we lost the last election, but because we DIDN'T lose; not because people don't agree with us, but because most Americans agree with us; not because there is no hope, but because hope is evident all around us, but is being ignored.

We are discouraged because hope is being crushed by the disenfranchisers of the American dream. The American dream of being good.

Who are the disenfranchisers? Certainly the Republican party. But that's nothing new. For at least seventy-five years, they have been the party of the Machine. They have scorned the will of the people. They have used lies, intimidation, racial and religious discrimination, and violence to distract from their true goal of serving the Machine. The new development is that the Democratic Party has been co-opted. The Democratic Party has fused with the enemy.

We are discouraged because the party of Roosevelt, the party of Kennedy, the party of Martin Luther King has lost its soul.

We are discouraged because the Democratic Party freely admits (to a federal judge who is hearing a suit filed by Democrats against the Democratic Party) [1] that the DNC is NOT a democratic institution. They brag that it was never intended to be. They tell us to our face, to the face of the sitting federal-court judge that the words in the DNC charter are meaningless; that a small number of DNC power brokers have a right to choose candidates literally in back rooms without consulting party members. In other words the Democratic Party is not democratic. It is a return to the "smoke filled rooms".

We are discouraged because the Democratic Party has the same position as the Republicans on defense spending (which should be called offense spending) -- using cuts to social and health services to transfer money to the arms manufacturers.

We are discouraged because the Democratic Party is war party. It insanely backs the placement of "tactical' nuclear weapons on the borders of Russia. This despite the fact that poll after poll show that the American people do not desire endless wars, including cold wars that would involve placing "tactical" nuclear weapons on the border of another nuclear power. We are discouraged because the Democratic Party has pledged itself to a strategy of regime change despite the fact that this strategy has never worked.

We are discouraged because the Democratic Party pays lip service to alternative sources of energy then authorizes fracking, seismic bombing in the Artic, and oil pipelines in our national parks while climate change promises that the worst is yet to come.

We are discouraged because the Democratic Party, with few exceptions, supports universal surveillance, the militarization of our police, and the ridiculous idea that Russia (not the 1%) is a threat to the American way of life.

Mostly, we are discouraged because so many of our friends on the left believe that Donald Trump is all that's wrong with America. That if we could impeach him all would be well again. Huhh?

The will of the American people means as little to the Democratic Party as it does to the Republican Party.

A friend recently told me, "I have to believe that no matter what, our leaders mean to do good." It doesn't seem to matter to him that former President Obama, in the very first 100 days as ex-President immediately cashed in on his Presidency by taking $800,000 as payment for two short 'speeches' to mega corporations. [2] It doesn't seem to matter to him that this appalling misuse of his position makes the ex-President now American Lobbyist In Chief. On whose behalf? ... Guess!

It is time for big change. It's time to take both parties down.

There is a need to make America good again.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

http://www.penpoints.org

James and Jean Anton were born and raised in New York City, and spent ten years living and working abroad in countries as diverse as Brazil, Ecuador, Denmark, Italy and Iran. They have written and illustrated books for Scholastic Inc, McGraw
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

James and Jean Anton

  New Content

It is painful to realize you have been abandoned by your own party.

Submitted on Friday, May 5, 2017 at 1:19:44 PM

Rudy Avizius

  New Content

Since the Democratic Party has abandoned you, why do you pine for it instead of just abandoning the party?

There are alternatives, just the corporate media does not want to give them the exposure and support they deserve.

I personally also wanted a female president, so I voted for one, Jill Stein. The Green Party accepts no corporate donations, so many of the ills you listed are moot if they come to power.

Until people are willing to act "out of the box", there will be no change. As long as people keep voting for the "lesser evil", we will keep getting evil as a result.

Submitted on Friday, May 5, 2017 at 3:17:23 PM

James and Jean Anton

Reply to Rudy Avizius:

In our view, Identity politics is exemplified by statements like "I wanted a female president" is a big part of the manipulation... a major part of the problem... As for abandoning the party we did just that. We "unenrolled" as Dems in MA. Time to take the Dems down!

Submitted on Friday, May 5, 2017 at 3:41:20 PM

Kyle Gordy

Reply to Rudy Avizius:
Yep. Everyone pines for a third party, as if the Greens and Libertarians don't exist - because the media ignores them.

Submitted on Friday, May 5, 2017 at 5:29:36 PM

James and Jean Anton

Reply to Kyle Gordy:

We think the time for partisan politics is OVER. Don't join any party... keep your power... the minute you join a party they think they have you; vote for good people; for people who want to make America good again.

Submitted on Friday, May 5, 2017 at 5:58:41 PM

Jim Thomas

  New Content

I agree with you. In point of fact, our entire political/electoral system is totally corrupt and no longer functions as a democratic system. The 1% owns and operates both of the major political parties. The Green Party was not on the ballot in my state the only choices for President were the Republican, Democrat and Libertarian parties. So one had to choose among two neocon/neoliberal party and a party that wants to destroy the entire social support system. I finally chose to hold my nose and vote for the Libertarian because I wanted to try to send a message that I have had it with the fraudulent Democratic Party. I will never again vote for any neocon/neoliberal candidate. By the way, I don't intend to suggest that I was in any way tempted to vote for Hillary Clinton; my only "struggle" was whether to vote for the Libertarian or not vote at all. Progressives need to be made to understand that they are responsible for propping up the Democratic Party. They have done so for decades because they buy the "lesser evil" lie. I did too as recently as 2012, when I voted for the mass murderer and enemy of the people, Obama. I will never again make that mistake. I am through with the Democratic Party. And now we have Bernie Sanders acting as progressive mascot for the party, going around the Country selling his phony "revolution" and promoting "unity". I wonder what his price tag was. He is a traitor to all of us who supported him. Another telling recent fact is that all 100 Senators signed the letter protesting the U.N. condemnation of Israel's continued illegal building of settlements in the occupied territories. In other words, all 100 Senators are against the rule of law. Yes, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, both phony progressives, signed the letter. So, progressives, listen to what this article, and others like me, are trying to tell you. You are responsible for the continuation of this debacle. Leave the Democratic Party NOW.

Submitted on Friday, May 5, 2017 at 5:50:35 PM

Cole Epstein

Reply to Jim Thomas:

Wow! You just gave me an overload of what to disagree.


First Obama was not a mass killer in 2008 ! And not an enemy of the people. !

His election was a step in the right direction--until Jan 2009 ---when he took the low road and carried on with bush jr 's same old same old.


I was, and still am, discouraged by the crap choice both major Parties gave us to vote for. And I continue to be discouraged by the Demo party and its failure to let itself continue in the same mode. A good chance we will have Clinton 3.0 again in 2020. The Party expects her over 50% disapproval will melt away?


Going Green? Nader was below 4% when he ran, and Stein was under 4%--even with the less than massive shift of Demo's avoiding to vote Demo.


Closing your argument with a shift to "Israel" was a good touch to your innate AntiS core. Of course you would call Sanders out.


Back to Obama ->in 2018. Who would know (to use Drumpf's thought) that his promise would be so hard.

But a run to find a puppy had to come first.

Submitted on Friday, May 5, 2017 at 6:33:51 PM

Dave Ewoldt

Reply to Cole Epstein:

Cole, I think you need to open your blinders a little bit. Obama was thoroughly in the hip pocket of BigEnergy in 2008 and so was a willing party to the tens of thousands of respiratory deaths annually in the U.S. And as we know by his Wall Street cabinet picks he was perfectly comfortable with siding with profit and power over people and planet before he was sworn in.


There could be a number of reasons for the low polling numbers for the Green Party: ballot access, media blackout, the unelectability argument, and the fact that after Bernie proved that a progressive agenda resonated with the majority of the electorate and was then criminally kept from the nomination the majority of voters who would tend to go Green just stayed home. Change was not to be allowed this year.

Submitted on Friday, May 5, 2017 at 7:13:46 PM

molly cruz

  New Content

There are all sorts of realms. Some are real. Some are imaginary. Among the latter are Nations. They are functionally real like four-way stop signs are functionally real: as long as everyone is on the same page. As we move around the planet, Nations become increasingly irrelevant; as we move our minds around our country, parties become irrelevant.

Loyalty takes a back seat when personal interests collide with those of the Greater Good. All sorts of identities are lost in the transition to Global Thinking, some just can't take the strain. They're the ones making all the trouble as a rule.

Submitted on Friday, May 5, 2017 at 6:39:16 PM

Paul from Potomac

  New Content

In my first comment since the election, I must confess that I agree with the authors. Our only choice must be a third party. I voted Green, and have for years. I wanted Bernie until he turned tail.

Please offer some advice. Mine is to remain hopeful that the corporate state can be overthrown.

It may take force. Organized chaos will not prevail.

Submitted on Friday, May 5, 2017 at 6:43:20 PM

Janet Supriano

  New Content

Aren't there any Robin Hood type hackers? Some forces-for-good don't require bloodshed.

Submitted on Friday, May 5, 2017 at 7:06:58 PM

Brian Lynch

  New Content
It's time to create a fusion Party. Call it a Democracy Party. A political party that embodies democratic principles in its charter and promotes democratic ideals in governance world-wide. We need to fuse the Green Party, Independents, Progressives and Democrats, along with unaffiliated citizens into one big political party. We need a party that recognizes that the only "people" who it represents have a pulse.

Submitted on Friday, May 5, 2017 at 8:08:04 PM

Cynthia Copeland

Reply to Brian Lynch:

I couldn't agree more, Brian! I had a temp job with our county's election division so I had to wait until the election was over, but when I saw that Colorado had adopted open primaries I un-affiliated with the Democratic Party the day after the election. I know some people are unhappy that Bernie Sanders, who I would have been proud to vote for instead of having to hold my nose real tight, has not stomped off in a huff. I think he is trying to do whatever good he can in a very imperfect situation. That said, I was so incredibly p*ssed that Hilary Clinton's people stole the nomination for her that I could no longer affiliate with the Democratic Party. I became a Democrat in 1980, but now the party bigwigs are no better than the GOP, so I'm done. I don't expect any substantial change anytime soon, sad to say.

Submitted on Friday, May 5, 2017 at 8:41:47 PM

Patrick Walker

Reply to Brian Lynch:

Certainly on the right track. But the closeness of the name to the Democratic Party could cause problems--especially in using the party name in adjectival form. I have a closely related suggestion, which I express in a current popular OEN article: click here

Submitted on Friday, May 5, 2017 at 9:52:57 PM

Michael Diamond

  New Content

I agree. The time for action is now. Please consider (1) using the domestic violence clause in Art. IV, Sec, 4 of the U.S.Constitution as the basis for a third party movement in the United States. That clause has the power to wrest control from the oligarchs. And (2) demand that your country disengage immediately from the United Nations. Under the legal concept of impossibility, the U.N. cannot bring about peace. As a result, vassal governments need only walk away. Best loving wishes.

Submitted on Friday, May 5, 2017 at 8:11:34 PM

Jim

  New Content

I've got a meme that could go viral, just to spite the two ruling oligarchical parties. Just need the right imagery and wording.

Since it is now obvious that neither major party even pretends to represent us (even actively undermines us), we can truly and legally say, "We No Longer Have Representation!"

I propose a grassroots movement to ask Russian President, Vladimir Putin, if HE would represent us and be our symbolic President. Why? We are now alienated from the government that once PRETENDED to represent our collective will. BTW, we haven't been under the organic U.S. Constitution since 1861 but, I digress...

To further amplify the global humiliation that can be inflicted upon Washington, MILLIONS of Americans should request Russian Citizenship forms. The reason should all be under, "Political Oppression."

Yes, it will elevate Putin's political stock in the world even higher than the Dow Jones. That's what we want. By elevating Putin that way, his usefulness as a propaganda tool can be leveraged to great effect. The ultimate irony of appealing to PRESIDENT PUTIN to SAVE AMERICANS from their own tyrannical government, would be rich indeed!

How can we talk of bombing Pyongyang when Washington is full of psychopaths and sociopaths that put Kim's crew to shame!

Submitted on Friday, May 5, 2017 at 9:01:09 PM

Ed Ciaccio

  New Content

My only objection to this article is that no one can "make America good again" because it has never been good.


The U.S. was founded by aristocratic slaveholders who wrote a Constitution favoring the wealthy landowners because most of them distrusted democracy. They also viewed Native People as less than human. Its economic success was based on slavery and genocide of Native People, ethically cleansing the Midwest, South, and West of these Native People, and stealing Texas and California from Mexico.


It stole Hawaii from its people, then instigated war with Spain to expand the Empire west and into the Caribbean.


For all of the 20th and 21st centuries, it has overthrown elected, democratic governments, assassinated leaders, supported dictators, and exploited workers for corporate and Wall Street profits. Since 1945, it has waged illegal wars of aggression against undeveloped countries, while amassing an arsenal of nuclear weapons which threatens all life on earth.


An objective observer of this bloody history would conclude that the U.S. has been an evil nation since its inception, not a "good" one.

Submitted on Friday, May 5, 2017 at 9:26:25 PM

