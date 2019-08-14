 
 
Send a Tweet
- Advertisement -
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 8/14/19

"Gold Over Life, Literally"

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     (# of views)
Author 12495
Message Paul Craig Roberts
Become a Fan
  (403 fans)

From Paul Craig Roberts Website

Donald Trump Doesn't Understand Offshoring
Donald Trump Doesn't Understand Offshoring
(Image by YouTube, Channel: engineeringdotcom)   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

The decision by Alaska's governor Mike Dunleavy and US president Donald Trump to sacrifice the environment for a gold mine is an extremely bad one, but I understand why it has happened. The offshoring of Americans' jobs to Mexico and Asia has put millions of Americans into a situation in which their livelihood is not assured. To open up protected environment and national monuments to mining is Trump's only way of creating real jobs. The problem is that the external costs of the jobs in terms of ecological damage exceeds the value of the wages and mining output. In other words, the mining cannot cover its costs, but people devoid of alternative prospects cannot think about the future. The future is down the road, and many Americans are no longer confident they are going to be here down the road. For many, it is now or never.

So, we can add to the external costs of the offshoring of American jobs that I documented in an earlier article the ecological damage from the go ahead government is giving to mining ecological fragile lands in an effort to replace some of the off-shored jobs. People will blame Trump for destroying salmon and the ecosystem dependent on salmon, and Trump is in part responsible, but the real responsibility rests on the global corporations who moved their production for US markets abroad and on Wall Street that drove the process. All that capitalism has left to loot in America are the national monuments and forests and protected ecological areas.

The offshoring of US jobs was an act of suicide by the United States.

- Advertisement -

See here for more.

 

- Advertisement -

Rate It | View Ratings

Paul Craig Roberts Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Dr. Roberts was Assistant Secretary of the US Treasury for Economic Policy in the Reagan Administration. He was associate editor and columnist with the Wall Street Journal, columnist for Business Week and the Scripps Howard News Service. He is a contributing editor to Gerald Celente's Trends Journal. He has had numerous university appointments. His books, The Failure of Laissez Faire Capitalism and Economic Dissolution of the West is available (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Libya - The DC/NATO Agenda And The Next Great War

A Story...The Last Whistleblower

Pakistan TV Report Contradicts US Claim of Bin Laden's Death

The Road to Armageddon

American Job Loss Is Permanent

Author has requested that no comments be allowed on this content.