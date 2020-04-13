The thing is so damn bright it can't be real.

A part of you can tell it's just the sun,

Rising as it should, and yet you feel

A dazzling revelation has begun.

What now? You ask the guru to bestow

Her guidance and particular advice.

A silence, deep and wide, is all you know;

The answer is: your virtue will suffice.

Continue, yes continue, stay the course.

Your faith, though tentative, was just enough

Your dreams, congealing vaguely from bright haze,

Entrain the worldline's flow, no need of force.

You fear it may all vanish in a puff,

But this is just the dawn of glory days.

JJM = #35 in the I Ching Sonnet Project