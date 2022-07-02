Global Warming and the Future of Food

While there may be uncertainty as to the level of global warming, there is little to none about its reality and its anthropological basis. Even if the warming ceased today, the accumulated energy in the system will continue to raise the average global temperature 0.2C per annum or 2C in a decade.

Add this inexorable rise to another, that is the continued increase in population, and scientists have been exploring foods that may fare better in the new environment. The six below were the focus of a recent article in Science News (May 21, 2022).

For animal protein, mussels and other bivalves could comprise about 40 percent of our seafood by 2050. Super-nutritious, they are also easier to scale up in production for the simple reason they do need to be watered or fertilized, or even require land, a scarce resource. And unlike land-based aquaculture, it is not handicapped by environmental issues.

All in all, edible food from the sea has the potential for an estimated 36-74 percent increase to help feed the 9.8 billion people expected to be living on earth by 2050.

The United Nations has declared 2023 the International Year of Millets following a proposal by India. A staple in parts of Asia and Africa, it is a hardy crop that is more resilient than wheat to climate change and can grow in poor soil. It does not require as much water and thrives in a warmer, drier environment. It can also be turned into beer. The UN hopes the focus on it in 2023 will raise awareness, encourage global production and increase research investment and extension services.

The Bambara groundnut is native to sub-Saharan Africa. A drought tolerant legume, it grows well in poor soil without the need for fertilizers. Bacteria on the plant convert atmospheric nitrogen into ammonia making it self-sufficient in crucial nitrogen. Like all legumes, it is rich in protein and is also a source of fiber and the minerals, iron, magnesium and potassium. It is more drought tolerant than soybeans but has less yield per acre. However in a warming, harsher climate, it could, unlike soybeans, continue to yield a decent legume crop.

Enset is native to Ethiopia. Dubbed the false banana because it resembles a banana tree, its starchy stems can be harvested at any time of the year making it a reliable buffer food between crops. Its processing though is complex and an indigenous art, so any expansion would necessarily have to be led by communities possessing that knowledge.

Cassava is a starchy root vegetable from South America noted for its tolerance to drought and salt. An added plus is that higher atmospheric CO2 enhances its ability to withstand stress and can result in greater yields.



