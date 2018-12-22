Gifts for OEN Readers!

 
 
Several of OEN Editor-in-Chief Rob Kall's quotations have really inspired me--this one apparently also inspired others, it has been tweeted thousands of times:


Poster: quotation
(Image by collage and layout by Meryl Ann Butler for OpEdNews)   Permission   Details   DMCA


So I made myself a poster of it. (Can you find the brain and eyes hidden in the image?) And then a little foldable notecard. And then I made black and white versions, for those times when I run out of color ink!

And then I thought -- I could share them! So here they are, instant karma, a gift for OEN readers who make a contribution.

Once you make a donation or sign up for premium membership you'll receive an email with a code to download all four of these pdfs, to use however you like.


Pdf gifts in color and black and white
(Image by Collage and layout by Meryl Ann Butler for OpEdNews)   Permission   Details   DMCA
The posters can be printed and framed in an 8" x 11" dollar-store certificate frame for last-minute gifting. Print and fold the cards for your own notes, or tie up a little bundle with envelopes for a gift! Further instructions are below.

Enjoy the holiday season!

Love,

Meryl Ann

Managing Editor, OpEdNews

PRINTING AND FRAMING INSTRUCTIONS:

With your contribution to OpEdNews, you receive links to pdfs with four printable gifts:

1. A full color poster and a foldable, full color notecard

2. A black and white poster and a foldable, black and white notecard

You also receive permission to print out as many posters or notecards as you like. Feel free to use them yourself or give as gifts. (Note: the black and white posters and notecards can be printed on color paper, if desired.)

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
