Inspired Gifts of the Season: Peace, Love, and Chocolate!

Peace, Love and Chocolate
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)   Details   DMCA

Watching the news, it often seems like we are living in a world that is perilously out of control and desperately in need of kindness and respect. But there are signs that the pendulum is swinging back from the emotional abuses of toxic politics toward more peace, compassion and kindness.

A Compassionate Color of the Year

One hopeful indication is the recent announcement of Pantone Color Institute's new Color of the Year for 2024. Over the last 25 years, these carefully selected colors have accurately represented the tone of the times.

The Color of the Year for 2024, Peach Fuzz (PANTONE 13-1023), is a peaceful color that bespeaks a sense of compassion and kindness. Pantone color specialist, Leatrice Eisman, said, "We're going through a lot of turmoil in our lives, and we have a need for a color that's nurturing...It's a warm and cozy shade. And it's very tactile," over a video call, as reported by CNN.

Pantone's Color of the Year 2024: Peach Fuzz
(Image by Pantone)   Details   DMCA

Laurie Pressman, Vice President of the Pantone Color Institute said, "Our Pantone Color Institute team members come from a wide range of design, cultural, and geographical backgrounds. The commonality that brings them together is their expertise in color and design, and their ability to see the world through the lens of color. That's why I liken them to being color anthropologists. They have this intuitive ability to connect all that is taking place in the world and translate it into the language of color... Pantone Color of the Year is reflective of a lifestyle trend...(it is) a color that serves as an expression of a mood and an attitude on the part of consumers, a color that will resonate around the world, a color that reflects what people are looking for, a color that can hope to answer what people feel they need."

Colors of Kindness

Compassion and kindness are being showcased by the iconic, nearly 140-year old, Crayola Company. Their newest line of crayons, "Colors of Kindness," is designed to encourage colorists of all ages to create with "an extra friendly sentiment."

Crayola's 'Colors Of Kindness'
(Image by Crayola)   Details   DMCA

Twenty-four colors come in a happy box, and each crayon offers a reminder to practice kindness with names like "kind to the core" apple green and "warm and fuzzy" peach. Most are former colors which have been renamed, but four of the colors are brand new, including "hello sunshine" yellow, and "sky's the limit" blue.

A Colors of Kindness marker set is also available. The website notes, "We want to extend a feeling of positive thought wherever we can."

All my artist-friends are getting a box for a holiday gift--you're never too old to be thrilled by a fresh, new box of crayons-- especially when the colors are infused with positive feelings!

Fostering Connection

Oui-Si is a fun and creative non-competitive game I first wrote about in my annual holiday gift guide in 2020.

Their new version is filled with over 200 beautiful nature images on cards that can be used in a variety of games. Playing with them fosters a sense of mindfulness and wonder while it visually demonstrates how everything in our world is connected.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6  |  7

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie.
 

Tell A Friend