Inspired Gifts of the Season: Peace, Love, and Chocolate!

Watching the news, it often seems like we are living in a world that is perilously out of control and desperately in need of kindness and respect. But there are signs that the pendulum is swinging back from the emotional abuses of toxic politics toward more peace, compassion and kindness.

A Compassionate Color of the Year

One hopeful indication is the recent announcement of Pantone Color Institute's new Color of the Year for 2024. Over the last 25 years, these carefully selected colors have accurately represented the tone of the times.

The Color of the Year for 2024, Peach Fuzz (PANTONE 13-1023), is a peaceful color that bespeaks a sense of compassion and kindness. Pantone color specialist, Leatrice Eisman, said, "We're going through a lot of turmoil in our lives, and we have a need for a color that's nurturing...It's a warm and cozy shade. And it's very tactile," over a video call, as reported by CNN.



Pantone's Color of the Year 2024: Peach Fuzz

Colors of Kindness

Compassion and kindness are being showcased by the iconic, nearly 140-year old, Crayola Company. Their newest line of crayons, "Colors of Kindness," is designed to encourage colorists of all ages to create with "an extra friendly sentiment."



Crayola's 'Colors Of Kindness'

Twenty-four colors come in a happy box, and each crayon offers a reminder to practice kindness with names like "kind to the core" apple green and "warm and fuzzy" peach. Most are former colors which have been renamed, but four of the colors are brand new, including "hello sunshine" yellow, and "sky's the limit" blue.

A Colors of Kindness marker set is also available. The website notes, "We want to extend a feeling of positive thought wherever we can."

All my artist-friends are getting a box for a holiday gift--you're never too old to be thrilled by a fresh, new box of crayons-- especially when the colors are infused with positive feelings!

Fostering Connection

Oui-Si is a fun and creative non-competitive game I first wrote about in my annual holiday gift guide in 2020.

Their new version is filled with over 200 beautiful nature images on cards that can be used in a variety of games. Playing with them fosters a sense of mindfulness and wonder while it visually demonstrates how everything in our world is connected.

