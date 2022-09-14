Getting Fried by WiFi in Airplanes

Since 9/11 the security protocols at airports have made flying stressful.

Now sometime in the past two years, flying has become life threatening. In beautiful, comfortable new aircraft, passengers (and the flight crews!) are being zapped by the non-ionizing radiation of WiFi.

Having internet access while en route on flights isn't as dangerous when it's WIRED, as it is in Boeing's Dreamliner. It's the WIRELESS technology that's dangerous. Yet it's now being beamed through the cabin on most airlines. Whether it's being used by passengers depends on, in part, whether it costs extra or is free.

Lloyd's of London, the bellwether of the insurance industry, declared in 2015 that the science shows conclusively that wireless technology causes non-ionizing radiation. Lloyd's announced that they are not covering health claims due to wireless devices in ordinary policies, and the entire insurance industry has followed.

To review some of the science that the insurance industry followed, see the German data bank of global electromagnetic frequencies (EMF) research showing the biological effects of radio frequencies (RF) and EMF. Over 36k studies are posted at https://www.emf-portal.de. It's in English and German. There's also the science and resources at the Environmental Health Trust, https://ehtrust.org. And I have published magazine articles, blogs, and interviews at https://WomensMedicineBowl.com/Media.

In the tech press, whether WiFi on aircraft is "safe" does not have anything to do with the health of passengers and crews but whether your data is vulnerable on these networks.

However, an enclosed metal container, whether subway, elevator, train, auto or aircraft, is perhaps the worst environment for radio-frequency contamination. The device is continually searching for the next tower, and RF is bouncing around the enclosure.

Radiation from wireless will cause tumors, cancers, and disabling diseases eventually in everyone who's exposed. "Long-latency" it's called in the insurance industry.

The younger the exposure, the earlier the disease. Like asbestos, if you're exposed to it, you will experience illness. The level of radiation exposure we're experiencing is estimated at 18 quintillion times (18 zeros) more than occurs in nature.

On flights longer than two hours, the majority of passengers will go to sleep soon after take-off. For most, a flight is a break from the daily stressors, and they look for entertainment. Very few need to continue "to receive and send messages" while en route.

Give us a break! Flying should be a get-away-from-it-all experience. Because much of the population has their face in a screen for hours every day, companies shouldn't conclude that we want more of the same on a flight.

It's harmful to our mental and physical health to sit for hours with radio frequencies beaming over every seat. For the estimated five to 10 percent of the population who are already highly sensitive to the radiation, this exposure in the plane cabin is life-threatening.

Another 30 percent of the population is estimated to be suffering from Electromagnetic Sensitivity (EMS) and don't yet know the cause of their health issues.

This was before the unleashing of 5G. Telecom admitted to Congress, in February 2019, that there have been no studies of safety and health effects of 5G. Now the population is experiencing the consequences. From 3G to 4G radiation levels were cranked up 10x. From 4G to 5G, an experiment in Sweden showed levels of radiation increased by 188x.

And there's no one minding the gate for consumer protection. Why would the FAA permit WiFi on passenger aircraft? The FCC and FDA are jointly responsible for ensuring the safety of cell phones. Every government agency is failing to protect the public.

For flights from Mexico to Washington, D.C., on Delta Airlines, I was dressed in shielding clothes to protect me in cell-dense airports. That wasn't enough for seven hours in a metal container (the cabin of a plane) with radio frequencies hitting me continuously.

I didn't have the usual vice-like headache or heart palpitations from the RF during the flights, but my immune system was overwhelmed. Within 10 minutes of arriving at my destination, I was gasping with asthma. The immediate trigger was cat allergies, but I hadn't had an allergic response to the cat for many years. It took several weeks for a complete recovery.

On the next cross-country flight, I discovered Alaska Airlines now provides entertainment online, and passengers are expected to bring their own screen! Again, the majority were sleeping, and about half of those awake had some form of activity that didn't involve the internet.

For this flight with WiFi beaming through the cabin, I was outfitted in a tin-foil cape and a heavy-duty veil over my head, looking like a beekeeper. But I arrived in better condition with this greater protection.

Now I'm looking to sew a burqa made of radiation-blocking fabric with a blocking mesh over my eyes. Think Afghan fashion cum EMF garb.

I am the canary in the coal mine--the first one to fall from this pollutant we can't see, hear, or smell. But I'm aware of the danger and health risks. The majority of the world's population attached to their cell phones are unaware, and they're suffering just the same.

Awareness is the first step to improving humanity's condition with this electronic scourge.