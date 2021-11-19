 
 
Benefits of Natural Immunity from COVID Must be Credited

(Page 1 of 4 pages)
In all the discussions regarding vaccinations--to have one or two or none--there's a critical component missing. That component is our innate human capacity to heal ourselves, our natural immunity. And millions who have had the virus (98%+ survived) are being dismissed.

Never has the healthcare systems in the U.S., U.K., and Canada, at a minimum, so failed to instruct the populace on how to take care of themselves by strengthening their immune system.

The only messages on how to "stay safe" have been "wash your hands" and "keep 6' apart". The dialog that immediately rose from the health agencies, government, and the mass media became a single message--vaccination was the only solution.

And this message has become the only one permitted. Individuals who have promoted and educated readers/website visitors/patients for decades in natural solutions for health challenges have been vilified.

Censorship, of leaders and of ordinary, interested individuals, has become a serious attack on democratic freedoms of speech and the press. And, ultimately, health freedom, the right to choose what we will do to care for our body/our life, is threatened.

This mono-message of vaccines as the only solution adds to the social divisions that Americans are already suffering.

Deciding to strengthen one's immune system and not inject vaccines that haven't been tested according to FDA standards isn't a political decision. It's a health choice. And it's a choice every human being should have.

It's quite understandable that the American Medical Association wouldn't endorse a program of healthy living as a solution. Self-care programs of detoxification, eating mainly live foods, exercises for de-stressing and strengthening, and herbs to bolster the immune system aren't part of their education or regime.

America's physicians have one course in nutrition in medical school. Their schools and programs are built and supported by the pharmaceutical industry and use of pharmaceuticals is the modus operandi.

When I researched the content of WomensMedicineBowl.com in 2002, 94 percent of continuing education of U.S. physicians was sponsored by the pharmaceutical industry. They're not teaching herbal treatments and sitz baths.

So with the onset of a pandemic, the only solution obvious to the dominant medical paradigm was vaccines.

But with the virus continuing to mutate, how many vaccine boosters will be endured? With what consequences? Why is open communication of people's experiences with the vaccines not being permitted?

Why are the numbers of death and adverse events from the vaccines not openly discussed but, instead, censored?

Physicians in America and abroad who have developed protocols that are documented to have saved hundreds of thousands of covid patients, are muted.

A U.K. physician was questioned on why she hadn't recommended immune strengthening to the woman's mother, who had died from covid. The doctor replied that her license to practice would be suspended if she didn't push the vaccines.

In the U.S., the American Medical Association issued a document to its members on how to talk to the media in doublespeak and "hospitalizations" became "deaths".

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

A health coach, trainer, and international public speaker on health matters, Beverly A. Jensen is a life-long practitioner of natural health treatments.
 

Beverly Jensen

Become a Fan
Author 514915
(Member since Dec 20, 2019)
Facebook Page Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linked In Page Instagram Page

  New Content

Just now

The CDC admits that they have collected no data related to natural immunity of millions who recovered from covid. Yet, policies are shutting out those who many studies show are better protected and don't spread the virus. It is dystopian.

On Nov. 5, the CDC responded to a Freedom of Information Act request regarding its tracking of whether those who've had the corona virus and recovered had become reinfected and, then transmitted the virus to others.

The CDC response was that they have collected no data related to natural immunity of covid survivors (98%+).

Attorney Aaron Siri of the Siri & Glimstad law firm on behalf of the Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN), wrote on a blog, "" yet the CDC is actively crushing the rights of millions of naturally immune individuals in this country if they do not get the vaccine on the assumption they can transmit the virus. But despite clear proof the vaccinated spread the virus, the CDC lifts restrictions on the vaccinated?! That is dystopian."

He continues, "Every single peer-reviewed study has found that the naturally immune have far greater than 99% protection from having COVID, and this immunity does not wane. In contrast, the COVID vaccine provides, at best, 95% protection, and this immunity wanes rapidly. I am no mathematician, but a constant 99% seems preferable to a 95% that quickly drops."

Submitted on Friday, Nov 19, 2021 at 10:21:40 PM

Author 0
