Benefits of Natural Immunity from COVID Must be Credited

In all the discussions regarding vaccinations--to have one or two or none--there's a critical component missing. That component is our innate human capacity to heal ourselves, our natural immunity. And millions who have had the virus (98%+ survived) are being dismissed.

Never has the healthcare systems in the U.S., U.K., and Canada, at a minimum, so failed to instruct the populace on how to take care of themselves by strengthening their immune system.

The only messages on how to "stay safe" have been "wash your hands" and "keep 6' apart". The dialog that immediately rose from the health agencies, government, and the mass media became a single message--vaccination was the only solution.

And this message has become the only one permitted. Individuals who have promoted and educated readers/website visitors/patients for decades in natural solutions for health challenges have been vilified.

Censorship, of leaders and of ordinary, interested individuals, has become a serious attack on democratic freedoms of speech and the press. And, ultimately, health freedom, the right to choose what we will do to care for our body/our life, is threatened.

This mono-message of vaccines as the only solution adds to the social divisions that Americans are already suffering.

Deciding to strengthen one's immune system and not inject vaccines that haven't been tested according to FDA standards isn't a political decision. It's a health choice. And it's a choice every human being should have.

It's quite understandable that the American Medical Association wouldn't endorse a program of healthy living as a solution. Self-care programs of detoxification, eating mainly live foods, exercises for de-stressing and strengthening, and herbs to bolster the immune system aren't part of their education or regime.

America's physicians have one course in nutrition in medical school. Their schools and programs are built and supported by the pharmaceutical industry and use of pharmaceuticals is the modus operandi.

When I researched the content of WomensMedicineBowl.com in 2002, 94 percent of continuing education of U.S. physicians was sponsored by the pharmaceutical industry. They're not teaching herbal treatments and sitz baths.

So with the onset of a pandemic, the only solution obvious to the dominant medical paradigm was vaccines.

But with the virus continuing to mutate, how many vaccine boosters will be endured? With what consequences? Why is open communication of people's experiences with the vaccines not being permitted?

Why are the numbers of death and adverse events from the vaccines not openly discussed but, instead, censored?

Physicians in America and abroad who have developed protocols that are documented to have saved hundreds of thousands of covid patients, are muted.

A U.K. physician was questioned on why she hadn't recommended immune strengthening to the woman's mother, who had died from covid. The doctor replied that her license to practice would be suspended if she didn't push the vaccines.

In the U.S., the American Medical Association issued a document to its members on how to talk to the media in doublespeak and "hospitalizations" became "deaths".

