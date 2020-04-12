 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Reduce Your WiFi Exposure During COVID19 Quarantine at Home

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment, In Series: Tracking Electromagnetic Radiation/Fields

With schools closed, maybe classes being held online, and parents telecommuting from home, we're at risk for more exposure to our home electronics than usual. But don't huddle the family around WiFi electronics during this home stay.

During an ordinary day, children and their parents depend upon WiFi usually more than is healthy for minimizing exposure to electromagnetic fields (EMF or EMRadiation). With everyone having to remain in or near the home for a few weeks, the exposure to the radiation from our home electronics has risen dramatically.

While there is little discussion in the general public sphere on the health impacts of our use of electronics, that's no indication of the gravity of the situation. Lloyd's of London, the bellwether of the insurance industry, decided in 2015 that there was ample scientific evidence of the non-ionizing radiation effects of cell phones (and all wireless devices) on humans. Since then the insurance industry excludes coverage in their policies for health consequences of EMF; cell-phone radiation is treated as a pollutant similar to asbestos.

This radiation is a pollutant that we can't see or smell but we (and our pets) will eventually all feel. When you develop a sensitivity to the EMF it can be in the form of headaches; burning, crawling skin, heart palpitations, tingling hands on the keyboard, and a myriad of other symptoms. And that's just the beginning of far more serious health problems.

Radiation leads to Chronic Disease

What is non-ionizing radiation? Research from around the world has shown that low-frequency microwave radiation activates voltage-gated calcium channels (VGCCs) in the outer membrane of our cells. When activated, the VGCCs open up and allow an excessive amount of calcium ions into the cell.

This increased calcium activates nitric oxide, which leads to a pathway of oxidative destruction, and that leads to all sorts of health problems and surely is a factor in the explosive growth of chronic disease since 1990. All of our complaints--"I don't sleep well"--"My memory isn't what it used to be"--"I'm anxious (or depressed) all the time"--"I can't concentrate"--are the effects of electromagnetic fields.

And a health report on the millennial generation from Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) in April 2019 confirms that it's not just you or your friends suffering these neuro-disorders.

The BCBS Association report on the health of millennials, those born between the early 1980s and mid-'90s, analyzed data for 55 million commercially insured millennials, about 75% of the generation.

The study found a sharp decline in health begins around age 27, and over half the generation (54%) has been diagnosed with at least one chronic illness.

For eight of 10 health conditions, millennials are experiencing double-digit increases. Of the top 10 health problems, six are behavioral and mental-health conditions (major depression, psychotic conditions, substance-use disorders and hyperactivity) and four are physical (hypertension, high cholesterol, Crohn's disease/ulcerative colitis, and type 2 diabetes). Behavioral-health conditions affect millennials more than the US population as a whole, and their health bill is larger than the older boomers, their parents. In 2020, 90 percent of healthcare dollars in the U.S. is spent on chronic diseases.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Beverly Jensen Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

A health coach, trainer, and international public speaker on health matters, Beverly A. Jensen is a life-long practitioner of natural health treatments. After healing herself of two autoimmune illnesses before they had AMA labels, she founded (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "Tracking Electromagnetic Radiation/Fields"

During Shutdown 5G Being Installed Covertly in US Schools, Dept of Education Directive (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 03/22/2020
View All 2 Articles in "Tracking Electromagnetic Radiation/Fields"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

During Shutdown 5G Being Installed Covertly in US Schools, Dept of Education Directive

What the Insurance Industry knows about Electromagnetic Fields, that No One is Telling You, the Consumer

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Beverly Jensen

Become a Fan
Author 514915
(Member since Dec 20, 2019), 2 articles, 1 quicklinks, 9 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

The neighbors on NextDoor are complaining that they can't get enough internet power for their work. All of us need to pay heed to how much electromagnetic radiation (EMR) we've got running in the household with everyone shut indoors. None of it is safe, but we can dramatically improve our safety and health during this time.

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 12, 2020 at 12:57:29 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 