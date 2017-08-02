

Trump signs Russia sanctions bill into law.President Donald Trump signed into law weekday morning legislation that levies new sanctions against Russia

President Trump after signing into law sanctions against Russia

As this writer and others have written these new sanctions against Russia approved by Congress and signed into law this morning by President Trump indicates "official" Washington has gone insane.

Even though a bit of sanity emerged when Trump issued a signing statement indicating there were "a number of clearly unconstitutional provisions" which could mean the possibility exists he won't follow through and a constitutional crisis could ensue. That's a can of worms only to be only looked at if it happens.

Nevertheless this whole business of sanctions against purported" enemies" concocted by neo-con "official" Washington making assertions and accusations are in fact delusions. The sanctions are just the latest manifestation of Washington going bonkers.

Ever since the coup in Ukraine in February 2014, the subsequent secession of Crimea from Ukraine with the people voting in a referendum to join the Russian Federation, there's been a new cold war instigated by the US. It was further compounded when Russia sent its air force into Syria on September 30, 2015 at the legal request of Syrian President Bashar Assad which turned the tide of the war in Syria. These events plus the endless hysteria of Russia interfering in the 2016 elections to get Trump elected.

All of it so much hogwash yet touted as fact by "official" Washington and its complicit corporate MSM.

Let's remember the truth regarding the coup in Ukraine was instigated by the CIA and the State Department collaborating with neo-Nazi thugs that forced the legitimately elected President Viktor Yanukovych to flee for his life when these neo-Nazi's initiated the violence in Kiev killing legitimate protesters as well as police bringing havoc to the capital bringing with it a pre-planned hastily installed post coup regime into power.

The post coup regime in Kiev voted to abolish Russian as a second official language-which was spoken by a majority in Crimea. So the Russian speaking people in Crimea saw it all as a direct threat against them. So with these events a peoples referendum was enacted by Crimean officials and the people voted to secede from Ukraine and join the Russian Federation.

Yet all the above events were portrayed by the Obama administration and the MSM as illegal and a Russian invasion of Crimea.

But there was no Russian invasion. There were 25,000 Russian military legally stationed in Sevastopol as part of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. All they did was provide a non threatening presence during the Crimean referendum vote. Yet in the west the referendum was declared illegal and Russia just went ahead and annexed Crimea.

As for Russia interfering in the 2016 US election the evidence points to a leak- not a hack- by someone who had physical access to DNC computers then doctored to incriminate Russia-this from Ray McGovern's group "Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity" (VIPs).

VIPS has also said there was no unanimous declaration by all 17 US intelligence agencies declaring Russian interference, just 3 handpicked analysts from the FBI, CIA and NSA who concurred without providing any factual evidence.

So it goes. Innuendo, accusations, allegations, assertions; no factual evidence necessary plus demonization of Vladimir Putin as the new Hitler.

Which brings us back to the madness of "official" Washington's latest sanctions on Russia-with Iran and North Korea thrown in for good measure.

These sanctions are also impacting Germany, France and Austria whose countries firms are interconnected with Russia's Gazprom in building Nord Stream 2, a gas pipeline under the Baltic Sea from Russia directly into Germany.

