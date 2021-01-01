 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 1/1/21

Georgia Closes Black Polling Stations;White Polls Open for Early Voting

By       (Page 1 of 5 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 1833
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Greg Palast
Become a Fan
  (68 fans)

[Cobb County, Georgia] "They didn't cut one White polling site!"

Barbara Arnwine was livid about this fluorescent violation of both Georgia and Federal voting rights law, a subject she teaches at Columbia University.

"All the polling sites they cut were in Black and Brown neighborhoods," said Arnwine, Founder of the Transformative Justice Coalition, who relocated to Atlanta for the US Senate run-offs. She expressed concern that Georgia leads the nation in new, sophisticated Jim Crow vote manipulation tactics.


Cobb County Early Voting Closures The state is required by law to provide the same number of polling locations during a run-off election -- like the one in Georgia happening right now -- as it does ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Greg Palast)   Details   DMCA

And some less sophisticated tactics as well, like this shut-down of polling stations in Black neighborhoods in Cobb County. It's a trick the ACLU of Georgia busted in the 2018 race between now-Governor Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams.

They're at it again, says Arnwine. "They cut from eleven voting places during the General Election, down to five for the runoff, knowing knowing that during the General Election they had three hour lines with eleven places."

These five early voting stations are supposed to serve over half a million voters in a county that includes the suburbs of Atlanta.

Cobb County Early Voting Closures The state is required by law to provide the same number of polling locations during a run-off election -- like the one in Georgia happening right now -- as it does ...
Cobb County Early Voting Closures The state is required by law to provide the same number of polling locations during a run-off election -- like the one in Georgia happening right now -- as it does ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Greg Palast)   Details   DMCA

Photo: Zach D. Roberts, © 2020 used with permission

Georgia law, the ACLU wrote to the Georgia state officials, does not allow for closing polling stations after November 5. Local officials, unavailable to speak to us, have told media that they did not have enough poll workers to follow the law, though voting rights groups have offered to fill the gap.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Greg Palast Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Greg Palast's investigative reports appear in Rolling Stone, the Guardian and on BBC Television. His latest film, The Best Democracy Money Can Buy, on how Donald Trump stole the 2016 election, is available on Amazon. Palast is Patron of the Trinity (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

UAW Files Charges Against Romney for Auto Bail-Out Profiteering

Placebo Ballots: Stealing California From Bernie Using an Old GOP Vote-Snatching Trick

Aaron Swartz Died For Piers Morgan's Sins

TrumpCare dies, XL flies -- and the secret winner is...

The Confidential Memo at the Heart of the Global Financial Crisis

GREECE'D: We Voted 'No' to slavery, but 'Yes' to our chains

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 