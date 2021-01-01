Georgia Closes Black Polling Stations;White Polls Open for Early Voting

by Zach D. Roberts and Greg Palast

[Cobb County, Georgia] "They didn't cut one White polling site!"

Barbara Arnwine was livid about this fluorescent violation of both Georgia and Federal voting rights law, a subject she teaches at Columbia University.

"All the polling sites they cut were in Black and Brown neighborhoods," said Arnwine, Founder of the Transformative Justice Coalition, who relocated to Atlanta for the US Senate run-offs. She expressed concern that Georgia leads the nation in new, sophisticated Jim Crow vote manipulation tactics.



They're at it again, says Arnwine. "They cut from eleven voting places during the General Election, down to five for the runoff, knowing knowing that during the General Election they had three hour lines with eleven places."

These five early voting stations are supposed to serve over half a million voters in a county that includes the suburbs of Atlanta.



Photo: Zach D. Roberts, © 2020 used with permission

Georgia law, the ACLU wrote to the Georgia state officials, does not allow for closing polling stations after November 5. Local officials, unavailable to speak to us, have told media that they did not have enough poll workers to follow the law, though voting rights groups have offered to fill the gap.

