Power of Story Send a Tweet        
General News

Geoengineering, called by many the greatest threat to life on earth

By       Message Daniel Geery       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 4/29/18

Author 1198
Become a Fan
  (70 fans)
- Advertisement -

Governments worldwide have fully deployed global climate engineering on a virtually incomprehensible scale.

Without public awareness or consent, they co-opted the right to use Earth's atmosphere to serve their own agendas, namely weather and biological warfare.


A major event in Northern California, August 2015, was assembled to expose and halt climate engineering programs which are destroying our planet and the web of life.

- Advertisement -


Numerous experts spoke at this event, including attorneys, former government scientists, a once defense industry technician, retired military personnel, a neurologist, and a CEO for one of the largest environmental and engineering consulting firms in the world.


- Advertisement -

Roughly 1000 people attended, This video is the main informational presentation, "Engineering Earth, Exposing The Global Climate Modification Assault," given by Dane Wigington, head researcher for geoengineeringwatch.org.

Individuals came from locations as far away as Valdez Alaska and St. Louis Missouri. Dane Wigington (paraphrased and edited by Daniel Geery, with thanks to Ms. Nan, who brought it to my attention)

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

In my run for U.S. Senate against Utah's Orrin Hatch, I posted many progressive ideas and principles that I internalized over the years. I'm leaving that site up indefinitely, since it describes what I believe most members of our species truly (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

CIA Agent Confesses On Deathbed: 'We Blew Up WTC7 On 9/11'...YourNewsWire.com

Why have kids?

The Foundation of Religion Fractured, shaky, and exposed

Military Coup Has Taken Over the U.S. A., Without a Single Shot Fired

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Gary Brumback

Become a Fan
Author 72187
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Oct 1, 2011), 31 fans, 66 articles, 1075 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Daniel, the major event you cite occurred over two years ago. What's the earth's status today and have there been any subsequent major events like the one in August 2015?

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 29, 2018 at 7:26:53 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
Leslie Johnson

Become a Fan
Author 500983
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Dec 9, 2014), 11 fans, 1 articles, 442 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Gary Brumback:   New Content

The geoengineeringwatch.org site has a lot of information and videos. Dane gives a weekly podcast on the subject and provides literature for public events. He has been raising awareness since the early 2000's and it is to his credit that he's not giving up. A California politician wrote a reply, when asked about the spraying in the skies, to an anti-geoengineering group on Facebook describing contrails being composed of water vapor that initially freezes in the atmosphere and then melts. That's quite correct.....but the group was not asking about contrails...they were asking about the persistent while lines coming out of airplanes going straight up, crisscrossing, bending and then morphing out to for, a hazy white, sometimes lumpy, whitish "cloud". I wrote my Representative in NC about them and he wrote back that he was unaware of such things but did ask that I write and tell him what I know about it. I did and never heard back from him. I thought it was strange inquiry on his part....

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 29, 2018 at 7:57:47 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 