- Advertisement -

Governments worldwide have fully deployed global climate engineering on a virtually incomprehensible scale.

Without public awareness or consent, they co-opted the right to use Earth's atmosphere to serve their own agendas, namely weather and biological warfare.





A major event in Northern California, August 2015, was assembled to expose and halt climate engineering programs which are destroying our planet and the web of life.

- Advertisement -





Numerous experts spoke at this event, including attorneys, former government scientists, a once defense industry technician, retired military personnel, a neurologist, and a CEO for one of the largest environmental and engineering consulting firms in the world.





- Advertisement -

Roughly 1000 people attended, This video is the main informational presentation, "Engineering Earth, Exposing The Global Climate Modification Assault," given by Dane Wigington, head researcher for geoengineeringwatch.org.

Individuals came from locations as far away as Valdez Alaska and St. Louis Missouri. Dane Wigington (paraphrased and edited by Daniel Geery, with thanks to Ms. Nan, who brought it to my attention)