There is a war going on between the Top Down and Bottom up Forces in the world. Last night we saw a battle victory for the Top Down forces. But it is only a battle and the war is one that the Bottom up forces have a good chance of winning, eventually.

The truth is, until the last twenty or so years, there was not much of a war between Top Down and Bottom up. The Top down forces in the world had been so powerful, in such control, that average people, the masses, the 99%, were mostly under the thumbs of the dominating people, systems and structures in the world.

Some of those Top down dominator systems started 10,000 years ago, with the onset of agriculture and "civilization, when animals and land shifted from the commons to domination and control, when hierarchy was created among humans.

Billions more came under Top down dominator control within the past three hundred to five hundred years, when European, Christian invader/explorers were sent out to conquer, colonize and convert indigenous peoples throughout the world.

The women's rights and civil rights movement got the Bottom up ball rolling, but the internet and smart phones really catalyzed a massive return to Bottom up, the way humans were for millions of years. The Bottom up revolution has been massively disruptive, destroying and creating trillions in business, changing the way people relate, and more.

A new generation, maybe two, have grown up with different attitudes towards power. The new generations don't see it as impregnable. They see it as something that they can access, through a lot of new technologies. It starts when they are as young as eighteen months or two years old, when they start getting access to tablets and smartphones. This early access starts them to experience a sense of agency that previous generations never had.

I've come to believe, based on hundreds of interviews, that this Bottom up revolution has changed the balance of power in the world. The total domination by Top down forces of wealth, power, and more recently neoliberalism has been under assault. There's been a war that never would have seemed possible a few decades ago. The Top down powers are under an assault that didn't exist for centuries. Bottom up forces, i.e., we-the-people/the 99%, are waking up, re-connecting with their Bottom-upness and they are challenging the powers that be (PTB) like never before.

Those PTB have been fighting back, investing big money to hold on to their power and the Top down culture they long took for granted. Billionaires, CEOs of twelve figure corporations and authoritarian heads of state are investing hundreds of millions in holding onto their power.

Those investments paid off well last night. The bought and paid for Republican senate handed a trillion dollars plus, mostly to the prime investors, or, you might call them, I don't know, owners, supervisors, or pimps.

The bill will hand a fortune to the wealthy and will further exacerbate the horrendous wealth imbalance in the US. It will make it easier to take children out of the public school system, so they stay under the spell of authoritarian religious thinking. The bill handed billions to heirs of the ultra-wealthy, creating and solidifying dynasties.