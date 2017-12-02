Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

GOP Tax Bill: Major Battle Lost in War Between Top Down and Bottom Up

TAX REFORM BILL PASSES IN SENATE 51 49 WINNING.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: USA NETWORK)   Permission   Details   DMCA

There is a war going on between the Top Down and Bottom up Forces in the world. Last night we saw a battle victory for the Top Down forces. But it is only a battle and the war is one that the Bottom up forces have a good chance of winning, eventually.

The truth is, until the last twenty or so years, there was not much of a war between Top Down and Bottom up. The Top down forces in the world had been so powerful, in such control, that average people, the masses, the 99%, were mostly under the thumbs of the dominating people, systems and structures in the world.

Some of those Top down dominator systems started 10,000 years ago, with the onset of agriculture and "civilization, when animals and land shifted from the commons to domination and control, when hierarchy was created among humans.

Billions more came under Top down dominator control within the past three hundred to five hundred years, when European, Christian invader/explorers were sent out to conquer, colonize and convert indigenous peoples throughout the world.

The women's rights and civil rights movement got the Bottom up ball rolling, but the internet and smart phones really catalyzed a massive return to Bottom up, the way humans were for millions of years. The Bottom up revolution has been massively disruptive, destroying and creating trillions in business, changing the way people relate, and more.

A new generation, maybe two, have grown up with different attitudes towards power. The new generations don't see it as impregnable. They see it as something that they can access, through a lot of new technologies. It starts when they are as young as eighteen months or two years old, when they start getting access to tablets and smartphones. This early access starts them to experience a sense of agency that previous generations never had.

I've come to believe, based on hundreds of interviews, that this Bottom up revolution has changed the balance of power in the world. The total domination by Top down forces of wealth, power, and more recently neoliberalism has been under assault. There's been a war that never would have seemed possible a few decades ago. The Top down powers are under an assault that didn't exist for centuries. Bottom up forces, i.e., we-the-people/the 99%, are waking up, re-connecting with their Bottom-upness and they are challenging the powers that be (PTB) like never before.

Those PTB have been fighting back, investing big money to hold on to their power and the Top down culture they long took for granted. Billionaires, CEOs of twelve figure corporations and authoritarian heads of state are investing hundreds of millions in holding onto their power.

Those investments paid off well last night. The bought and paid for Republican senate handed a trillion dollars plus, mostly to the prime investors, or, you might call them, I don't know, owners, supervisors, or pimps.

The bill will hand a fortune to the wealthy and will further exacerbate the horrendous wealth imbalance in the US. It will make it easier to take children out of the public school system, so they stay under the spell of authoritarian religious thinking. The bill handed billions to heirs of the ultra-wealthy, creating and solidifying dynasties.

This was a battle loss that hurts. But it is one battle. And it may turn into a Pyrrhic victory . That will depend on how the mainstream media and the alternative media frame the story. There's a good chance that in less than 14 months the house and Senate will be controlled by Democrats, if they don't screw up the opportunity this disgusting bill has given them. That's not a wonderful thing. Too many Democrats are neoliberals who serve the PTB. But Dems do have somewhat more of a leaning towards helping the middle class, though my hopes are not high. I'd love to see a November 2018 route of the Republicans, with the House and senate flipping, partly because of this bill. But unless the people throw out most of the Democratic leadership, particularly at the state level. That's the only way we-the-people are going to continue to make progress in the battle between Top down and Bottom up.

 

opednews.com

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media. He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

more detailed bio: 

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.  Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives  one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big)  to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization Project. 

(more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Susan Lee Schwartz

vote the bums out!

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 2, 2017 at 5:37:36 PM

larry payne

Don't the bums control the electronic voting machines?

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 2, 2017 at 7:13:45 PM

Daniel Geery

I support voting them out, but even if we actually had genuine opposition leaders, which we don't, here is the truth of the matter, explained in more detail to support what you're saying click here

I realize it's a rather long video and also that many folks seem to dislike Debbie's style, but she clearly and loudly speaks the truth--the only thing that might set us free. I again note that one can "jump through" a video such as this in five minutes and get the gist of it.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 2, 2017 at 8:05:17 PM

Susan Lee Schwartz

the bums are doing there best to END THE PUBLIC EDUCATION SYSTEM... and it is hidden!

The real destruction in America. The GOP wins when the schools go down.

" The destruction of the distinction between truth and falsehood is the foundation of dictatorship." Oddly enough that wonderful truth, appeared in an article about Myanmar, where Emma Larkin speaks to a historian, Tin Tin Lay, who says: "There is no history in Burma any more. You can look in the school books and the libraries. You will not find it. We are a country without a history -- without a truthful history."

There will be no history here, if the oligarchs continue to control the Congress and creates the conditions for the destructions of the schools. The hidden attack on the schools will end everything. AsE.D Hirsch says , there is no democracy without shared knowledge.

The GOP wants to destroy what we know about our CONSTITUTION, and its separation of 'church and state'.

Provisions like this one were put into the tax bill behind closed doors; Sahil Kapur, the national political reporter for Bloomberg News, found one provision in the bill that is both shockingly narrow in its target and amazingly corrupt in its intent. "The narrowness of the tax loophole shows the lengths to which the GOP will go to get their "wealth transfer to billionaires" passed. P. 289 has a provision by Sen. Toomey to create an exemption from the university endowment tax -- the exemption appears to apply only to Hillsdale, a conservative college the DeVos family supports.""The bill would apply to any university that forgoes Title IV funding -- the program that offers federal financial aid to students. The acceptance of Title IV funds requires the universities to follow a set of government regulations that include things like banning discrimination on the grounds of sexual orientation and rules for how to respond to allegations of sexual assault."

There are so many amendments in the tax bill that will hurt our Public education system, but the worst outcome is that with no money coming in to pay for the budget, thanks to the windfall for the corporations, the states will be on austerity budgets, and the first thing they cut, is for public education.

Our schools are under attack and the people need to watch what is happening. The demolition of Americna education is taking out our schools state by state-- but "Over the past three decades, public schools have been the target of a systematic assault and takeover by corporations and private foundations. The endeavor is called "school reform" by its advocates, while critics call it corporate school 'reform!' "

Pure Orwellian!

for example: David Safier writes in the Tucson Weekly about well-funded efforts by the billionaire Koch Brothers to promote their anti-government, free-market libertarian views into local high schools.


Submitted on Saturday, Dec 2, 2017 at 8:34:22 PM

John Peebles

Followed the tax debate into the early AM hours Saturday morning. I gave up shortly before they passed the bill.

I understood the tax bill to contain some good features. The Earned Income tax Credit is doubled, as is the standard deduction. People earning under $50,000 still get benefits but with the Obamacare mandate gone the pool of insured will lose healthy enrollees, and premiums will go up. This will force many--sick or not, by choice or not--to go without health insurance.

If health insurance is too expensive then people won't have the insurance. Then as the number of uninsured grow, they will end up in the ER where cost gouging will occur. Medical bills will force medical bankruptcies.

I have a theory that Medicaid costs will go up as more and more people chose to qualify themselves for the federal program. So rather than shifting the costs of health care off the federal stream of future liabilities, the destruction of Obamacare (whose subsidies pale in comparison to direct costs) will make health care costs go up due to the uninsured and inability of people to pay the exorbitant costs.
Maybe some of the costs is meant to be pawned off to the state but they are in chronic budget crises due to pension underfunding/
underperformance and the elimination of SALT hurts their ability to raise taxes.

Health care isn't a free market. Why did the Democrats allow the private for profit medical insurance into the Obamacare system? They had a majority--like the Republicans do now--and spent their political capital on preservation of a for-profit system that cannot contain costs while preserving 25% or more profit margins on top of cost of actual care.

I don't think we can have a bottom-up system without health care. I also find it utterly impossible to continue to allow huge profits to be made in health care, pharmaceuticals, and insurance. It's wrong not to have these things and Obamacare's failure can be directly attributed to the failure to remove the for profit health care insurers (and their profit margins) from their purely parasitic place between people and their care.

The new bill frees people from the individual mandate. That should be irrelevant as people making under 50-75,000 should not pay ANY premiums, much less allow a portion of that to be directed away from the cost of health care and into private sector insurance.

The Demos blew it but maybe the GOP has too. PAYGO requires tax cuts like those in the bill to be offset and there's a real legal challenge to the tax bill. Let's not trust either party to achieve a Bottom Up outcome--both have the Establishment controlling their faux solutions like giving more money to the rich like this bill does, or the insurance companies.

Same coin different side. Want change? Don't look to the Establishment. Real bottom up requires resistance. I'm advocating a general strike.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 2, 2017 at 7:11:23 PM

lila york

I guess you missed the part about cutting medicaid and medicare to pay for billionaire's yachts and private jets.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 2, 2017 at 7:38:36 PM

Obviously if those in power were concerned about elections and/or the continuation of our alleged democracy, they wouldn't have enacted this bill.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 2, 2017 at 7:22:07 PM

lila york

This piece of s&$t bill was bulldozed through for only one reason: the billionaire R donors were angry and threatened to cut off the bribe money gravy train. they never even read it or have any idea what is in it. wait until they find out they have just lost their mortgage deduction, their state and local tax deduction and their family members - who do not have the golden parachute congessional pension plan - have lost medicare.

America is now officially a dictatorial banana republic. This is what dictators do in corrupt third world countries - rob the treasury, starve the population in order to live in luxury.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 2, 2017 at 7:41:34 PM

Brad Seidel Ph.D.

A number of senators publicly stated that they had to pass a tax cut because that's what their donors expected. I think Senator Graham was one of them, as the Washington Post reported. This type of comment clearly shows whom the tax cuts were intended to benefit...their donors, not the middle class.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 2, 2017 at 7:50:15 PM

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 2, 2017 at 7:51:31 PM

lila york

click here

The stock buyback ponzi scheme

64 U.S. companies -- spent more on stock buybacks over the last decade than their businesses are currently worth in market value.Until 1982 that was illegal.And it's cost the U.S. economy over $7 trillion over the last 15 years," 7 trillion that could have been invested in capital and jobs " and would have been, a generation ago.

What this article is saying is that the greed of corporate ceos is so egregious that they have eliminated all growth in the US economy so that they could personally become obscenely wealthy from their stock prices. the parabolic rise in the stock market is in response to the notion that there will be mammoth economic growth. But - as in all banana republics, there will be zero growth - and zero jobs created - because 100% of the money they are stealing from the American people will go to stock buybacks to enrich only themselves. Severak CEOs have already confessed that that is all that they will do with the huge gifts they are getting from Congress. NONE plan to add jobs or invest in their businesses. If this bill does not provoke a veritable REAL revolution, I don't know what can.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 2, 2017 at 7:53:50 PM

Daniel Geery

I don't know either, but it appears "they have the guns," and we don't. I realize we who want a sane planet to live on DO have the brains and I ponder daily just how best to apply them.

We need a change in consciousness, in which all humans realize we are the same species with the same fate, and do infinitely better with cooperation rather than competition.

I'd label my comment as "seeds for thought," that we should ponder and nourish to the greatest extent we can. I'm hardly the first to articulate this idea, but I strongly suggest that we all remain focused on it, and loudly articulate our thoughts on "The Topic."

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 2, 2017 at 8:19:09 PM

lila york

I think that the anger has to come first. When there is no food because nobody can afford to eat ....

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 2, 2017 at 8:33:31 PM

kappie

Rob,your a dreamer.The democratic party is in disaray,they blew their chance for unity a few months ago when they threw all the Bernie supporters off the leadership roles in the DNC.It will take a few years for the full effect of the republican massacre to take effect and in the mean time they will be controlling more news media with kock backers buying time and Sinclaire buying more news stations and papers to control the feeble minded.so much for the mainstream media helping to destroy the republican fascist party.And don't forget the solid south and west,ever backward because religion controls their minds and their republican govenors control who votes and which votes are counted.i have said many times before the only thing that will change this country is another major disaster affecting everyone like the depression of 1929.your naive faith in the system reminds me of all the liberal writers who 2 years ago were predicting the demise of the republican party

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 2, 2017 at 7:57:35 PM

Christopher Zell

I can only hope that those Democrats whose misdeeds are now exposed - were Hillary Fake Progressives AND that Bernie people will replace them.

I understand that Franken has supported the Russophobic scam (whose support for militarism removes all hope of resources for fixing the US). Perhaps a real Progressive can replace him.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 2, 2017 at 8:10:24 PM

Daniel Geery

... Franken has supported the Russophobic scam.


As has Bernie, Warren, and many other "progressives."

Do you actually read the news?

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 2, 2017 at 8:35:23 PM

Daniel Geery

You made me reread the article, which I thank you for.

Here is the main comment I think Rob made:

There's a good chance that in less than 14 months the house and Senate will be controlled by Democrats, if they don't screw up the opportunity this disgusting bill has given them. That's not a wonderful thing. Too many Democrats are neoliberals who serve the PTB. But Dems do have somewhat more of a leaning towards helping the middle class, though my hopes are not high. I'd love to see a November 2018 route of the Republicans, with the House and senate flipping, partly because of this bill. But unless the people throw out most of the Democratic leadership, particularly at the state level.

So I can only suggest you too reread the article, or at least this comment. We ARE in very deep sh*t, and I still like to believe that "the darkest dark is just before the dawn."

I myself see this as a perfect time to run and elect a third party, that is so unanimous that even the "Homeland Security" cannot alter the results, to, ideally, get Jill Stein elected.

A long shot? Yes, but the best predictor of the future is creating it. Let us focus... We are the overwhelming majority, if we stop letting the top 0.001% take that power.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 2, 2017 at 8:33:10 PM

