Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

GOP Panics as Signs Point to Imminent Mueller Blockbuster

By       Message Brent Budowsky       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 1/26/18

Author 3419
Become a Fan
  (3 fans)

From Smirking Chimp

From youtube.com: Robert Mueller investigation {MID-237083}
Robert Mueller investigation
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Fox News)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

The scorched-earth attacks against the FBI by a growing number of House and Senate Republicans demonstrate a high degree of fear that special counsel Robert Mueller will make blockbuster moves in the coming days and weeks that will define the fate of ongoing investigations of the Russian attack against America.

In recent days, there have been an unusually high number of revelations and disclosures, with rapid-fire speed, of upcoming meetings between Trump and Trump associates with Mueller and his special counsel team.

Most likely, these revelations are coming from Trump associates who will be questioned by Mueller, or their attorneys, which is within their right whether or not this move is legally or politically wise.

- Advertisement -

The news that the special counsel and Trump's attorneys are negotiating the terms of Mueller's questioning of Trump, which appears poised to occur within three weeks if terms are agreed upon, suggests that some potentially decisive moves by Mueller are likely to happen in February and potentially could begin this month.

The prospect of Trump's testimony under oath will be a precipitating event for either a climactic moment for the investigation or a true constitutional crisis if Trump refuses to agree to terms and Mueller moves to subpoena Trump to testify before the grand jury and an intense legal battle waged with high odds of a national political firestorm.

I have long warned readers that there is a strong chance that Trump will never voluntarily agree to testify under oath, no matter what he says. What Trump said to reporters on Wednesday, that he yearns to testify under oath, was totally meaningless because he also said his testimony is contingent upon the advice he receives from his lawyers.

- Advertisement -

Trump already knows the private advice his lawyers have offered, so when he adds that qualifier to his stated desire to testify, the odds are high that this testimony does not happen and all hell breaks loose legally and politically if and when Trump formally says no to Mueller.

Behind the scenes throughout official Washington, there is a bracing for the storm that could soon engulf the investigation.

This is the context for the extreme, often irrational and in some cases ludicrous frenzied attacks against the FBI that are coming from a growing number of Republican members of the House and Senate and their hardcore allies in the media.

Most of these attacks against the FBI are so preposterous that they will not be itemized here, except to suggest that these attacks against the FBI are horrendously wrong and create huge political danger for Republicans.

These growing GOP attacks against the FBI are politically self-destructive and legally disastrous because they suggest to reasonable people that they have no confidence that Trump and other Trump associates will be cleared by investigators.

Finally, America has now entered a very dangerous zone. If Trump ultimately intends to fire Mueller, grant preemptive pardons to those who have not yet been charged or grant pardons to those who have already been charged, those actions will be triggered by the imminent fact that Trump will either soon testify before Mueller under oath or refuse to testify.

- Advertisement -

This would set off a constitutional crisis and a huge political backlash against Trump and Republicans who defend him by attacking the FBI.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Brent Budowsky is a regular columnist on thehill.com. He served as Legislative Assistant to U.S. Senator Lloyd Bentsen, responsible for commerce and intelligence matters, including one of the core drafters of the CIA Identities Law. Served (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Republicans propose another recession

The Great Bank Robbery of 2009

BP bailout proposal coming soon

A Bernie Sanders Shocker Is Coming

The Real Rahm Emanuel Story

Fox News Attacks 'Lesbian Air America Host'

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Christopher Zell

Become a Fan
Author 506274

(Member since Aug 2, 2016), 3 fans, 1 articles, 410 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Wow, the selective lack of reality here is truly sad.

The FBI is the national police, our Gestapo. They have lied to the public for decades ever since Hoover's denial of the Mafia's existence. They trigger terrorist events as many Muslim groups have complained. They have a long history of corruption in undermining dissent in the US.

The GOP is panicked? I must be reading the wrong newsources. Whistleblowers are coming forward and emails being found. Democrats in Congress seem to be in a panic. Progressives, the FBI is NOT and NEVER WILL BE your friend.

Submitted on Friday, Jan 26, 2018 at 5:14:13 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Jim Thomas

Become a Fan
Author 85207

(Member since Jan 15, 2013), 2 fans, 169 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

It will be interesting to see if Mueller can find any evidence of the Russian meddling with our election. Please note that so far there hs been absolutely no evidence of any such thing. A few hand-picked agents of a few intelligence agencies stated their conclusion that that happened. My bet is that they are all liars and that there is no evidence. Time will tell if Mueller can find or create any such evidence. All the evidence-free noise about the Russian meddling (which, thanks to the dishonest and irresponsible mainstream media, has become "common knowledge") has been very convenient for the Democratic Party, which committed massive vote fraud to steal the 2016 Presidential Primary because it diverted attention from its own crimes. By the way, I am a progressive. I do not support the Republican Party. I am a former supporter of the Democratic Party who did not vote for either Trump or Clinton. For far too long I bought the "lesser evil" fraud that the Democrats peddled. No more. I am through with those criminals.

Submitted on Friday, Jan 26, 2018 at 7:12:26 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 