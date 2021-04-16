From in the crosshairs -- a sonnet

Another shooting in this ravaged land

Shakes me from my morning stupor like a ground-wave

Thundering under my feet where I stand

Disturbing my ancestors in their shallow grave.

Give me one good reason why I shouldn't scream

Like some wild thing that has lost its habitat

Or somebody waking in a cold sweat from a dream

Of which I remember nothing but that

There was a shadow loose on Turtle Island

A nameless fear that robs me of all hope,

And this will never be your land or my land

But all of us will be in the crosshairs of someone's scope

Until we name this shadow that is all-American

And dare each other, against the odds, to begin again.

