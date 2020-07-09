 
 
From Day One The USA Was Built on Genocide, Slavery and Imperialism

From day one, the United States was built on genocide, slavery, and imperialism. Without acknowledging and knowing, in all of its parameters, how those three pillars were and continue to be the foundation posts of America, no real change can come about. It's the responsibility of everyone in this country, no matter their ethnicity or background, to confront that history in order to find the real ways to break from it. Today's battles over statues commemorating the Confederacy and the "Founding Fathers" highlight this urgency.

The genocide of native peoples of this land is on the top of the list. Contemplate, for a moment, this description by the History Channel: "From the time Europeans arrived on American shores, the frontierthe edge territory between white man's civilization and the untamed natural worldbecame a shared space of vast, clashing differences that led the U.S. government to authorize over 1,500 wars, attacks and raids on Indians, the most of any country in the world against its indigenous people. By the close of the Indian Wars in the late 19th century, fewer than 238,000 indigenous people remained, a sharp decline from the estimated 5 million to 15 million living in North America when Columbus arrived in 1492. " Over one thousand five hundred wars.

I have begun producing short videos based an extraordinary series called "American Crime" that you can find at https://revcom.us/a/440/american-crime-series-en.html. The site vividly describes 100 cases of horrific crimes committed by this country, and that just touches the surface. Case #44The Trail of Tears is the second video I have produced, and was made in the context of Trump's glorification of Andrew Jackson, his favorite president. I produced the first, on the Tulsa Race Riot (https://vimeo.com/430125948), in "honor" of Trump's campaign rally there. It's not hard to find the connections between the past criminality of this country and the horrors perpetuated today.

TrailofTears from Displaced Films on Vimeo.


David Zeiger

David Zeiger has been making documentary films and series for 25 years. His 2006 film, Sir! No Sir!, which told the long-suppressed story
 

Rob Kall

Watching this also makes me quite comfortable supporting any statues or tributes to Andrew Jackson and Martin Van Buren. Both of them were monsters.

Submitted on Thursday, Jul 9, 2020 at 9:56:01 PM

Don Smith

This is why we should
Change Washington State's Seal to include the face of Booker T. Washington.

Submitted on Thursday, Jul 9, 2020 at 10:21:47 PM

David William Pear

I just finished re-reading The End of the Myth: From the Frontier to the Border Wall in the Mind of America, by Greg Grandin. It is one of a number of American history book that I recommend.

Grandin's book is as excellent analysis of the ideology of the founders and the imagined racial superiority of the Anglo-Saxon race. I couldn't help but think about where Hitler's genocidal ideology came from of the superiority of the Aryan race as the master race. Both racist ideologies are based on the supposed superiority of Germanic tribes. Hitler had a lot of ideas in common with US American pioneers of the frontier. For both, the idea was that inferior races had to yield to the superior race. Inferior races were seen as unfit and wasted the natural resources of the earth by not developing them.

Once the US frontier was closed, it was projected outward in US foreign policy. First to Latin America and the Caribbean, then to Asia and now to the whole world. The US is still killing brown and black people (i.e. "Indians) and stealing their land, natural resources, labor (i.e. slavery) and markets. The whole world is now "Indian country" in the US mentality.

I say tear down all the monuments to war mongers, slavers and genocidaire. Start with those in the US American people's mentality. The stars and stripes flying from so many homes, automobiles, every possible structure, and the hearts and minds are supporting and encouraging imperialism. Restore Mount Rushmore to its natural beauty, too.

Submitted on Friday, Jul 10, 2020 at 12:40:07 AM

Michael Dewey

The joke by a Native friend in Omaha, when Trump was at Mount Rushmore was, "Don't bomb Mount Rushmore, give it back to the Lakota and let them bomb it."

This photo is still dear to me from a friend on Care2 (First social site 12 years ago where people cared.) long ago.


Submitted on Friday, Jul 10, 2020 at 1:32:52 AM

Michael Dewey

I had to google where the term Manifest Destiny had come from. Found great history lesson. (Personally I do like how Jackson took a stand the Banks of his time. It is hard to reconcile that with my love of the Natives.)

Expansion westward seemed perfectly natural to many Americans in the mid-nineteenth century. Like the Massachusetts Puritans who hoped to build a "city upon a hill, "courageous pioneers believed that America had a divine obligation to stretch the boundaries of their noble republic to the Pacific Ocean. Independence had been won in the Revolution and reaffirmed in the War of 1812. The spirit of nationalism that swept the nation in the next two decades demanded more territory. The "every man is equal" mentality of the Jacksonian Era fueled this optimism. Now, with territory up to the Mississippi River claimed and settled and the Louisiana Purchase explored, Americans headed west in droves. Newspaper editor John O'Sullivan coined the term "manifest destiny" in 1845 to describe the essence of this mindset.

US History

Through out all its failings, am convinced America is here for righteous reasons, though failing to hear its call of all mankind learning to live free as one race. I can see Colin Kapernick race baiting,,,and if you are not a white supremacist, no one else has much to worry about.

Submitted on Friday, Jul 10, 2020 at 1:42:52 AM

