Power of Story
Life Arts

Free Downloads for Positive Music Month

November 6, 2017

From opednews.com: Positive Music Enhances Wellbeing {MID-48047}
Positive Music Enhances Wellbeing
November is Posi-Music Month. To celebrate, the Positive Music site, emPower Music and Arts, is offering free MP3 downloads for visitors every day through November 30th!

While you are there, you can also vote for the best Posi music video of 2017. Signing up is fast and free.

Positive music award winners who have been featured in articles on OpEdNews include Harold Payne, Greg Tamblyn and Faith Rivera.


Faith Rivera and Harold Payne and other Posi Nominees sing Stand Together, Jan. 2011
In 2009, Payne and Rivera shared the annual Posi Music Award for Most Uniting Song for their soulful, movin' and shakin' song, Stand Together. Listen to it here:

Stand Together by Faith Rivera & Harold Payne (Uniting Song for Challenging Times) Available on I-tunes itunes.apple.com/us/al bum/world-is-waiting-for-you-c osmic/id435503154 We wrote this for the Association for Global New Thought ...
President and co-founder (with award-winning singer songwriter Sue K. Riley) of emPower Music & Arts, Richard Mekdeci, notes that the 13th Annual emPower Posi Music Awards will be held in Tampa, FL, on Feb. 25, 2018. Mekdeci, an award-winning songwriter, singer and musician, is also Music Director at Unity Renaissance in Chesapeake, VA.

Sites:

Faith Rivera

Harold Payne

Greg Tamblyn

Sue K. Riley

Richard Mekdeci

 

Meryl Ann Butler
 

Susan Lee Schwartz

Author 40790

October 25, 2009


What does it take to become a child prodigy?"asks Lloyd Lofthouse, on his blog, Crazy Normal. He introduces us to a few child prodigies, whose music lifts our souls.

Do not miss this link which introduces Grace VanderWaal and her debut at age 12, and her win the finals, at AMERICA'S GOT TALENT"which will astonish you.

She brought tears to my eyes" but her first appearance is not available". it knocked me out.

Lloyd adds: "To discover how far Grace VanderWaal has gone since winning America's Got Talent at age 12, in 2016, to this month (first weekend in October 2017) click Austin City Limits Music Festival as she starts her first national concert tour at age 13. Pay attention to the response from her fans as she walks on stage and throughout the performance. It's wild! Her fans love her songs and they love who she is at this age. We all change as we age and mature. I hope Grace gets only better than who she is now and that she never forgets who she was when she started out."

Lloyd goes on to say on his blog "that it has been reported in the media that Grace's fan base spans all generations, and if you watched her first concert in Austin and you pay attention to the crowd, you will see a wide span of ages. Fathers with a young daughter on their shoulders while the fathers are bobbing with the music obviously smiling and happy. In a couple of cases, I think the father was the fan and he dragged his young daughter to the concert probably wanting his daughter to grow up to be a person like Grace. "Several people have told Grace not to change but she has to change because change is part of growing up. I only hope that through her changes she stays genuine and true to her foundation. Many of her fans say how genuine she is. It's in her body language --- and nonverbal language makes up 70-percent of communication. That's why I feel better after watching her perform than just listening to her songs from a CD. The honesty and genuine non-verbal language communicate so much more about who she is. It's also in the lyrics of the songs she writes."

Monday, Nov 6, 2017 at 5:48:16 PM

