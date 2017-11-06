- Advertisement -

November is Posi-Music Month. To celebrate, the Positive Music site, emPower Music and Arts, is offering free MP3 downloads for visitors every day through November 30th!

While you are there, you can also vote for the best Posi music video of 2017. Signing up is fast and free.

Positive music award winners who have been featured in articles on OpEdNews include Harold Payne, Greg Tamblyn and Faith Rivera.



Faith Rivera and Harold Payne and other Posi Nominees sing Stand Together, Jan. 2011

(Image by Jim Downer) Permission Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

In 2009, Payne and Rivera shared the annual Posi Music Award for Most Uniting Song for their soulful, movin' and shakin' song, Stand Together. Listen to it here:

- Advertisement -



Stand Together by Faith Rivera & Harold Payne (Uniting Song for Challenging Times) Available on I-tunes itunes.apple.com/us/al bum/world-is-waiting-for-you-c osmic/id435503154 We wrote this for the Association for Global New Thought ...

(Image by YouTube, Channel: Faith Rivera) Permission Details DMCA



President and co-founder (with award-winning singer songwriter Sue K. Riley) of emPower Music & Arts, Richard Mekdeci, notes that the 13th Annual emPower Posi Music Awards will be held in Tampa, FL, on Feb. 25, 2018. Mekdeci, an award-winning songwriter, singer and musician, is also Music Director at Unity Renaissance in Chesapeake, VA.

Sites:

Faith Rivera

Harold Payne

Greg Tamblyn

- Advertisement -

Sue K. Riley

Richard Mekdeci