Fox's Geraldo Throws Trump Under the Bus

Fox News' Geraldo Rivera has said that TFG's baseless cries of voting fraud "ended his allegiance permanently" with 45, his former "loyal friend.

The NY Daily News reported that Rivera tweeted Wednesday. "I blame President Trump for his shameful campaign to slander and undermine American faith in our elections," and "I could never support him again." Rivera, a Brooklyn Law School alumni, concluded in his tweet that "without fealty to the Constitution," America becomes a second-rate nation.

"Trump stopped talking to him after Rivera declared the 2020 election over" according to yahoo news.

Rivera said shortly after the insurrection that the events of Jan 6 had "revealed a 'dysfunction' in his friend that he had not seen."

