 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Sci Tech   

Flu Misinformation and Coronavirus Fears: Robert Kennedy Jr's Letter to CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta

By       (Page 1 of 9 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment
Author 4578
Message Stephen Fox
Become a Fan
  (32 fans)

[Introduction: Minds like Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s stand out rarely in the contemporary American scene. Some accuse him of being an "iconoclast"; some in the medical establishment dismiss him and his colleagues as "radical." But what is "radical" about telling the truth when others are doing all the lying and misrepresentations on matters that should be based entirely on the truth? In this brilliant letter, he assails Sanjay Gupta and CNN for their being proponents of big pharmaceutical compnany's lies and propaganda.

(Who is Sanjay Gupta? He is an American neurosurgeon, medical reporter, and writer. He serves as associate chief of the neurosurgery service at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia, and as assistant professor of neurosurgery at the Emory University School of Medicine and Chief Medical Correspondent for CNN. He is the chief medical correspondent and the host of the CNN show Sanjay Gupta MD for which he has won multiple Emmy Awards. He is a frequent contributor to other CNN programs such as American Morning, Larry King Live, and Anderson Cooper 360°. His reports from Charity Hospital, New Orleans, Louisiana, in the wake of Hurricane Katrina led to him winning a 2006 Emmy Award for Outstanding Feature Story in a Regularly Scheduled Newscast. He is also a special correspondent for CBS News)

Judge for yourself, as you read this incisive expose from one of the best debaters and one of the best debunkers working in the world today. I am old enough to remember the very day, June 6, 1968, just after winning the California primary, when RFK II's father, Bobby Kennedy, was gunned down in the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles. I was in the neighborhood, not far away, and I remember wondering what were the helicopters, sirens ,and fire department trucks converging on the Ambassador for? The next day, I was so disheartened by this tragedy and the accumulations of JFK and Martin Luther King assassinations , I asked my mother if I could borrow $1000 to go to Europe for summer, to simply vacate my nation, in disgust, terror, and fear.

For me at age 20, this iron fist breaking up the high ideals and hopes of a whole generation had crashed down again. That is why to this day, 52 years later, I always stop to se what RFK Jr. has to say.

At one point, another RFK child, Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, lived in Santa Fe, before she moved to Maryland and was elected Lt. Governor. These are wise and dedicated children of a great American; they are very serious and committed people who have no time nor toleration for those who misled us, nor even those who are so easily misled.]

>>>>>>>>

[By Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Chairman, Children's Health Defense April 16, 2020]

click here

Dear Sanjay,


Last week, your CNN producer, Matthew Reynard, notified me that CNN is featuring me in a documentary about "vaccine misinformation". As usual, Mr. Reynard did not point out a single factual assertion by me that was incorrect (I carefully source all of my statements about vaccines to government databases or peer-reviewed publications). CNN uses the term "vaccine misinformation" as a euphemism for any statement that departs from the Government / Pharma orthodoxy that all vaccines are safe, necessary, and effective for all people.


I respectfully point out that CNN and particularly you, Sanjay, are today among the most prolific broadcasters of 'vaccine misinformation.' I have always admired you, Sanjay. Your obvious talents aside, you seem to be genuinely compassionate and to value integrity. Earlier in your career, you showed a courageous willingness to challenge Big Pharma's vaccine orthodoxies.

However, I respectfully point out that CNN and particularly you, Sanjay, are today among the most prolific broadcasters of "vaccine misinformation". Over the last several years, I cannot recall seeing a single substantial CNN segment on vaccines that did not include easily verified factual misstatements. CNN's recent special, "Pandemic", was a showcase of erroneous assertions about the flu vaccine. Since I don't like to think that you deliberately mislead the publicparticularly about critical public health choicesI have taken the time to point out some of your most frequent errors.

I hope you will take time to read this. This critique has special relevance during the current coronavirus crisis, not to mention its important implications for the roles of government and press in a democracy. CNN and other media outlets treat CDC, NIH, and WHO pronouncements as infallible truths. In fact, regulatory capture has made these agencies subsidiaries of Big Pharma, and the lies that CDC has been telling us about flu are now muddying the debate over coronavirus. Furthermore, of the mere 257 cases that could reasonably be blamed on the flu in CDC's mortality data, only 7 percent were laboratory confirmed cases of influenza.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6  |  7  |  8  |  9

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Stephen Fox Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Early in the 2016 Primary campaign, I started a Facebook group: Bernie Sanders: Advice and Strategies to Help Him Win! As the primary season advanced, we shifted the focus to advancing Bernie's legislation in the Senate, particularly the most (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

NYC Council "STANDS UNITED" WITH N.DAKOTA PROTESTERS, 2 new videos of police using pepper spray and rubber bullets

Bernie Meets with LA Times Editorial Board (this is the complete transcript!)

Mirena Interuterine Devices can cause Depression, Mood swings, Acne, Back Pain, Uterine Cysts, and Uterine Perforations

What does Coca Cola's Dasani bottled water have in common with Death by Lethal Injection?

CA Exit Polls reveal 23% Discrepancy; 11 States With Vote "Flipping" Evidence; Our New Directions in American History?

In the California Primary, More Ballots Remain Uncounted than the Total Number of votes for Hillary Clinton!

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Stephen Fox

Become a Fan
Author 4578
(Member since Jan 21, 2007), 32 fans, 550 articles, 1092 quicklinks, 3804 comments, 14 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

This clip was from two short months before RFK was assassinated.

Watching it again now brings back the same tragic sentiments I felt 52 years ago. Watch it and you will better understand what is the origin of Robert Kennedy Jr.'s commitment to truth.


Robert F Kennedy Announcing The Death Of Martin Luther King - A Great Speech April 4th, 1968 Martin Luther King was shot and killed. On that night, Robert F Kennedy, New York's senator back then, wanted to deliver the news to the people ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Mohammad Azzam) Details DMCA

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 18, 2020 at 9:03:07 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 