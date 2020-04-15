Chapter III: Towards Creating UN Secretary General's Pandemic Board of Inquiry

We are making progress on this concept, under Article 97 of the United Nations Charter, to establish at the highest levels of international governments a Secretary General's Board of Inquiry about the Covid Pandemic, focused on the legal issues and ramifications, and not the purely medical matters.

An initial description of this concept is laid out in my very recent OpEdNews article, including brainstorming and commentaries by former UN Ambassador and former NM Governor Bill Richardson, US Senator Martin Heinrich, and the present and the former Foreign Ministers of Finland, Pekka Haavisto and Erkki Tuomioja.

Towards A New UN Secretary General's Pandemic Board of Inquiry: 2 Finland Foreign Ministers Respond

What is a Board of Inquiry?

A BOI constitutes an analytical and managerial tool used within the United Nations peacekeeping missions and Special Political Missions under the administrative support of DFS to review and record the facts of serious occurrences, with a view to identifying gaps in procedures and policies, strengthening internal controls and improving financial and managerial accountability. This Standard Operating Procedure is to establish when the convening of a BOI is mandatory as well as to ensure consistency in the conduct of BOIs convened by Heads of United Nations field missions, the Under-Secretary-General for Field Support (USG, DFS) or the Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations (USG, DPKO).

Mandatory? Yes, of course, such a Board of Inquiry is mandatory.

In the post-pandemic world, whenever that decides to start, there will be a host of legal questions and legal conflicts to be resolved. Better to have the full the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth at the highest level of the UN for member nations' benefit s well as to keep the Peace, rather than devolve into fierce battles about what happened and about who is responsible and who is to blame, all of which could lead to armed conflict at worst, and t best, to the destruction of civil liberties enjoyed in most of the world before the pandemic struck.

Many of those battles will be driven by the inevitable and severe economic deprivation that is already materializing. I think there is a strong tendency among certain nations to be ready to engage militarily, all for a host of bad and superficial reasons, including "sweeping it all under the rug."

