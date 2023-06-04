 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
Positive News   

Flatland

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages)   1 comment, In Series: The evolution of human consciousness and culture
Message Blair Gelbond

Houghton EC85 Ab264 884f - Flatland%2C cover.
Houghton EC85 Ab264 884f - Flatland%2C cover.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Edwin Abbott Abbott (author))   Details   Source   DMCA

"I call our world Flatland, not because we call it so, but to make its nature clearer to you, my happy readers, who are privileged to live in Space.

"Imagine a vast sheet of paper on which straight Lines, Triangles, Squares, Pentagons, Hexagons, and other figures, instead of remaining fixed in their places, move freely about, on or in the surface, but without the power of rising above or sinking below it, very much like shadows--only hard and with luminous edges--and you will then have a pretty correct notion of my country and countrymen.

"Alas, a few years ago, I should have said 'my universe': but now my mind has been opened to higher views of things."

**

"When I could find [my] voice I shrieked in agony, 'Either this is madness or it is Hell.'

'It is neither,' calmly replied the voice of the sphere, 'it is Knowledge; it is Three Dimensions: open your eye once again and try to look steadily..."

**

In 1884 the headmaster of the City of London School, the Reverend Edwin Abbott, wrote a unique, prescient, delightfully amusing book, titled Flatland. The book anticipated some of the developments in theoretical physics and revealed an astute psychological intuition.

**

"Flatland is narrated by an inhabitant of a two-dimensional world - a world that has length and breadth but no depth or height. (Imagine a piece of paper that has no dimension above or below its flat surface). The beings who inhabit this world are lines, squares, triangles, hexagons, etc. They move on the surface, but are unable to rise above or sink below that plane. Naturally, they are unaware of a third dimension; height is unimaginable to them.

"The narrator, a square, has a mind-shattering experience, A strange visitor arrives from the third dimension, which he calls 'space-land.'

"The visitor tries to impart what three-dimensional reality is like and how limited Flatland is by comparison. He defines himself as a Circle of circles, called a Sphere is Spaceland.

"This, of course, the Square cannot grasp, for all he sees of his visitor is a circle - but a circle with the most disturbing, unexplainable properties: it waxes and wanes in diameter, occasionally shrinking to a mere point and disappearing altogether.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Blair Gelbond Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

I work as a psychotherapist with an emphasis on transformational learning - a blend of psychoanalytic and transpersonal approaches, and am the author of Self Actualization and Unselfish Love and co-author of Families Helping Families: Living with (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "The evolution of human consciousness and culture"

Flatland (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 06/04/2023
View All 1 Articles in "The evolution of human consciousness and culture"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Enzo and our Planetary Marathon

Transcending Paradigms Pt. 10: Primitive Humans > The Trauma of Modern Society > Global Citizens

The Progress of the Soul

Self-Actualization for the Benefit of the World

Evolutionary Intelligence - A Planetary Rite of Passage

Loving Awareness

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Blair Gelbond

Become a Fan
(Member since Sep 8, 2011), 12 fans, 100 articles, 1 quicklinks, 5595 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

The following account is that of Richard Bucke, a Canadian neuropsychiatrist and scholar of comparative religion whose mystical religious experience inspired him to research and write Cosmic Consciousness:

"All at once, without warning of any kind, I found myself wrapped in a flame-colored cloud. For an instant I thought of fire, an immense conflagration somewhere close by in that great city;

"the next, I knew that the fire was within myself. Directly afterward there came upon me a sense of exultation, of immense joyousness accompanied or immediately followed by an intellectual illumination impossible to describe.

"Among other things, I did not merely come to believe, but I saw that the universe is not composed of dead matter, but is, on the contrary, a living Presence; I became conscious in myself of eternal life. It was not a conviction that I would have eternal life, but a consciousness that I possessed eternal life then;

"I saw that all men are immortal; that the cosmic order is such that without any peradventure all things work together for the good of each and all; that the foundation principle of the world, of all the worlds, is what we call love, and that the happiness of each and all is in the long run absolutely certain.

"The vision lasted a few seconds and was gone; but the memory of it and the sense of the reality of what it taught has remained during the quarter of a century which has since elapsed.

"I knew that what the vision showed was true. I had attained to a point of view from which I saw that it must be true. That view, that conviction, I may say that consciousness, has never, even during periods of the deepest depression, been lost."

Submitted on Sunday, Jun 4, 2023 at 10:39:33 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend