OpEdNews Op Eds

Five Brave Republican Senators (2) - How to Heal a Nation

Has the time come for a Revolution from the Center?

If, as Commander-in-Chief, President Trump does not care for fallen heroes and their families, whom does he care for?

If President Trump does not care for the lives and welfare of all the American people, whom does he care for?

Certainly not for MAGA People who are in the military and support him; nor for MAGA People who are daily succumbing to the deadly attack of COVID-19.

No, the tax package passed by his Administration did not give more than a pittance to MAGA People. The bulk of the benefits went to President Trump, his family, and his friends.

No, the 100 or so EPA ecology protections that he has demolished did not turn to the benefit of MAGA People. MAGA People are left alone to take care of polluted rivers, exposure to deadly exhalations from dangerous industrial sites, and deficient public infrastructure. President Trump never even tried to pass an infrastructure bill.

President Trump, a non-politician, has still not put together a plan to fight the COVID-19 attack.

Angela Merkel, a scientist, believes in science and has spared her peopleto very high public approval.

Donald Trump cares only for himself and his familyprovided they have no desire to join the military. (How strange is this?)

President Trump has a very high disapproval rate.

In the meantime, he is corrupting the soul of America; he is corrupting one after another our great public institutions, from the White House to the US Department of Justice.

Immediate dangers are frightening: He is destroying the Republican Party; he is undermining the authority of the electoral process, the foundation on which our democracy rests; he is turning our government into a Fascist autocracy; he is victimizing one after another any one who openly disapproves of him; by inciting innocent vigilantes to protect him, he is dangerously pushing the country to the brink of civil war.

What to Do?

True American patriots will eventually arise among MAGA People, as they did during WWII, to defeat Fascism.

To save our nation, we need five brave Republican Senators who pay attention to the real needs of the nation and ask President Trump to resign.

Submitted on Friday, Sep 18, 2020 at 12:49:18 PM

Al Hirschfield

Become a Fan
Do you have any idea which 5 Senators might actually be willing to do this?

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 19, 2020 at 5:31:44 PM

Yes, even though I do not know the operations of the US Senate that well, last week I was able to identify these five Republican Senators as likely to take such a brave action:.

Senator Rand Paul, who, being of a rather independent mind, and being a medical doctor, has taken the Hippocratic Ought: Do no harm.

Senator Mitt Romney, who lost courage in the past because he lost hope in the good behavior of his confreres. He will rise up again at any scintilla of hope.

Senator Ted Cruz, who, with his Latin blood, will rise up to the opportunity of finally being able to defend the honor of his family.

Senator Susan Collins and Senator Lisa Murkowski, who will finally be given the opportunity to cast their vote, not in quixotic dissent, but in concerted political action.

This week, I was tempted to add five new ones, but I restrained myself. Here they are. Senator Lindsey Graham, Senator John Boozman, Senator Jerry Moran, Senator Shelly Capito, and Senator Susan Collins. They alltogether and separately had the courage to stand up against the planned closure of Stars and Stripes. And they won.

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 19, 2020 at 10:03:34 PM

Thank you for taking the time to share your thoughts with me. It is much appreciated.

Good luck to us all!

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 19, 2020 at 10:52:55 PM

Yes, thank you. And Good luck to us all - President Trump included.

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 19, 2020 at 11:27:07 PM

