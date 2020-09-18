Five Brave Republican Senators (2) - How to Heal a Nation

Has the time come for a Revolution from the Center?

If, as Commander-in-Chief, President Trump does not care for fallen heroes and their families, whom does he care for?

If President Trump does not care for the lives and welfare of all the American people, whom does he care for?

Certainly not for MAGA People who are in the military and support him; nor for MAGA People who are daily succumbing to the deadly attack of COVID-19.

No, the tax package passed by his Administration did not give more than a pittance to MAGA People. The bulk of the benefits went to President Trump, his family, and his friends.

No, the 100 or so EPA ecology protections that he has demolished did not turn to the benefit of MAGA People. MAGA People are left alone to take care of polluted rivers, exposure to deadly exhalations from dangerous industrial sites, and deficient public infrastructure. President Trump never even tried to pass an infrastructure bill.

President Trump, a non-politician, has still not put together a plan to fight the COVID-19 attack.

Angela Merkel, a scientist, believes in science and has spared her peopleto very high public approval.

Donald Trump cares only for himself and his familyprovided they have no desire to join the military. (How strange is this?)

President Trump has a very high disapproval rate.

In the meantime, he is corrupting the soul of America; he is corrupting one after another our great public institutions, from the White House to the US Department of Justice.

Immediate dangers are frightening: He is destroying the Republican Party; he is undermining the authority of the electoral process, the foundation on which our democracy rests; he is turning our government into a Fascist autocracy; he is victimizing one after another any one who openly disapproves of him; by inciting innocent vigilantes to protect him, he is dangerously pushing the country to the brink of civil war.

What to Do?

True American patriots will eventually arise among MAGA People, as they did during WWII, to defeat Fascism.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).