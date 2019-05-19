 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

Fire the Nutcases Leading Us to War

By
Author 2627
Eric Margolis
  (2 fans)

From Smirking Chimp

National security adviser John Bolton is infuriating his fellow Cabinet leaders.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Wochit Politics)
President Donald Trump claimed this week that he does not want war with Iran. If he really believes this, the president ought to look into what his subordinates are doing.

Among their bellicose actions are deployment of the "Abraham Lincoln CVN-72" carrier task force to the coast of Iran, massing a strike package of B-52 heavy bombers in Qatar, just across the Gulf from Iran, positioning more US warplanes around Iran, readying a massive cyber attack against Iran, and trying to stop the export of Iranian oil, upon which its economy depends.

Plus repeated attempts to overthrow the government in Tehran, something the US already did very skillfully in 1953.

If all this is not war, according to Trump, then what is? It's war by another name. Just what the US did to Cuba, Iraq, Sudan, North Korea, Nicaragua, Syria, and, since 1979, Iran. Like a shark, the US warfare state has to keep moving. So it finds threats popping up all over.

The latest alleged grave "threat" to America's security was an ancient wooden dhow. Spotted by US satellites, this decrepit old sail-powered tub was claimed by Washington war promoters, led by the enraged John Bolton, to be carrying Iranian missiles. What unbelievable rubbish.

Many moons ago, I used to oversee dhows based in Dubai smuggling expensive Western luxury goods and small gold "ten tola" bars into India and Iran. They would dodge Indian and Pakistani patrol boats; if caught, "baksheesh" (bribes) were paid. Some of the smuggled goods even found their way into the Soviet Union, via caravans through Afghanistan.

All this was worthy of Sinbad the Sailor and the Arabian Nights. Great fun and profitable, but hardly of any strategic consequence. But now, Washington's war-mongers claim the dhows will threaten "US interests" in the Gulf region. "US interests" are, of course, whatever and wherever Washington says they are.

This is yet another charade that will be amplified by the tame US media, and gobbled up by the credulous public, unsure if the Gulf is off Texas or Iran. It joins the huge lies about World War I "Belgian babies spitted to German bayonets," Iraqi weapons of mass destruction, anthrax attacks, and Saddam's "drones of death." Some cynics would add 9/11 and Osama bin Laden to the cast of manufactured villains.

We now know that all the reasons cited for attacking Iraq in 2003 were false. Pure lies. War propaganda. President George W. Bush, Dick Cheney and Tony Blair led us into a war by a campaign of lies that fed off one another. Media that supported the war with false news was equally guilty.

Yet we still see, for example, the Murdoch-owned media, New York Times and Washington shamelessly promoting more war in the Mideast. US media has made little progress since the yellow journalism era of William Randolph Hearst. As the great Mark Twain said, "if you don't read the daily newspapers you are uninformed. If you do read them, you are misinformed." Which leads us to ask the question: given all these lies, is it not time for us to begin questioning the official narrative about World War II?

Trump is playing with fire by making threats against Iran, Syria, Venezuela, Libya, Cuba, North Korea and China. He appears well on the way to a major war by either plan or accident. He is provoking and trifling with two major, nuclear-armed world military powers -- Russia and China. Instead of capable diplomats, Trump keeps consorting with men of low character and even lower knowledge. It's like the hostess who will never invite to her party another woman who is younger and more attractive.

Copyright Eric S. Margolis 2019

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Mohammad Ala

The gulf? Near Iran is called Persian Gulf for several thousands of years.

Mideast? Instead the term West Asia should be used. We in the region resent the use of Mideast or Middle East which was invented in recent time to control the natural resources and benefit imperial powers.

God save the world from neo-cons who thrive on war.

Submitted on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 6:06:29 PM

nelswight

WHEN i WAS WHELPED, depuis quatre-vingt dix ans, sagesse was considered to be worth more

than merde de vache except in the spring, No longer so, Eric.

Submitted on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 8:44:22 PM

Michael Dewey

I see the US doing in the Middle East exactly what it claims Iran is doing. Thing is, Iran's country happens to be located in there.

Submitted on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 6:36:08 PM

