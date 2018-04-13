- Advertisement -

"All things transient are but a parable"



Lightning Bolt

By Edward Curtin



These books are killing me he thought.

The sun has risen, the bell tolls eight.

I've tried to learn before it's late.

I woke to feel I could not breathe

So took both dog and my leave.

Been talking loud for hours now

To no one but the clanging sound

Of whether I should go or stay

To hear the lightning have its say.

"Where," it asks, "was I before

I flashed across the coming day?"

But now the sun has risen up.

I sense the answer calls me out

To shout at someone close to me

That living is a dark unknowing

Far beyond your reach, my friends,

Sitting there boxed and self-assured

Neatly stretched along the walls.

It is true you enclose this room,

Give it a stately sense, a hint

That the one who uses it

Is wise, knows, has learned from you

Those answers held within.

We both know better.

"Where," the lightning asked, "was I before

I flashed across the darkening dawn?"

So I came to the place

Where the lady lay waiting

Under the weeping sky.

Who are you looking for?

The gardener asked the lady at the tomb.

But she too could not recognize the living

Man, the fierce voice speaking

Those breathtakingly lovely words:

Do not cling to me.

Do not cling. Let go

And tell the others

That you will not find your truth

Living among the dead, images and words

Woven subtly down the page.

For you, dead letters.

So on and on I walked, asking,

Where was I before that room

Where answers were my tomb

And where I wondered day and night

Before I wandered lost in fright?

"Where," the lightning sighed, "was I

Before I flashed across the sky?"