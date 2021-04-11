 
 
Fascism--Let's Stop the Steal of our Liberty and Justice

FASCISM

LET'S STOP THE STEAL

OF OUR LIBERTY AND JUSTICE


By: T. D. Duff

After he lost a popular election to an aged president business leaders signed a petition that overthrew the elected president and put him in power. The deal to put this man in power was done by powerful industrialists and the leading giant banks.


At that time, the country was a free republic with one of the most educated and cultured populations in the world. The country was at peace and enjoying the blossoming of freedom under a coalition government.


Little more than a month later, this man put in power, who chose not to work out of the normal office building, had it gutted by fire. The man put in power over the elected winner of the election then blamed the destruction of the office building on communist terrorists, in a "false-flag" operation.


Less than a month later the panic-tricken government at the unelected leader's demands passed an "Enabling Act," which became the beginning of the country's dictatorship, and the beginning of the Nazi Third Reich.


The military of the country began pledging their allegiance not to their nation but to the unelected leader himself.


Soon another "false-flag" operation was accomplished when SS men dressed in Polish uniforms fabricated an attack on one of the country's radio stations, which allowed the unelected leader to launch a counterattack in Poland.


Germany and Hitler were simply making the world "safe" for National Socialism. World War II ensued and the eventual coming of the Fourth Reich.

The constitutional crime of Donald Trump's incitement and the insurrection and destruction of our Capitol that killed eight people on January 6, 2021, like the fire and destruction of the German Reichstag or parliament building on February 27,1933, is a profound dereliction of duty upon the people of the United States, and requires immediate criminal investigation. A conviction against his Hitler like "stop the steal," "false-flag" machinations is our most sacred constitutional duty.


But, we must in our most earnest and critically understanding hearts and conscience realize that the entire Trump grift is a money-laundering phenomenon dastardly constructed societal dumbing-down psy-op propaganda operation constructed out of the fascistic cancerous bowels of bankers such as prime bank, Deutsche Bank, and the corporate-controlled hegemonic planning vomit created by the Pentagon, the CIA, and the National Security Agency.


But, let's not just stop the steal. Let's stop the steal and lies that have plagued us for more than 200 years.


We've all heard of Hitler's The Rise of the Fourth Reich, but few have heard of the First and Second Reichs.

I am a retired investment executive. I am a progressive activist and novelist.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
