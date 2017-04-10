Neera Tanden, Hillary Surrogate and president of the Center For American Progress, a fake progressive organization founded by Hillary surrogate John Podesta, along with Howard Dean, are attacking Neera Tanden. They're advocating for her to be primaried, using this tweet by Gabbard to attack her. If it wasn't clear to you before, these two DLC, Hillary Democrats are anything but liberal or progressive. They are fakes who deserve the contempt and derision of real liberals and progressives.
RT @CNN: Rep. Gabbard: âYes, Iâm skepticalâ of claim Assad regime is behind chemical weapons attack https://t.co/fETssThsLF https://t.co/fpâ¦ at https://t.co/fETssThsLF
- Advertisement -
— Gillian Kalter (@gekalte) April 10, 2017
RT @bitchyologist: Neera: Tulsi met with a murderous dictator that she keeps defending
Van Jones: But something something something Hillarâ¦ at
— Michelle (@mlb091308) April 10, 2017
RT @JstnMtchll: .@GovHowardDean and @NeeraTanden call for fellow Dem @TulsiGabbard to be voted out b/c of Syria skepticism. https://t.co/pbâ¦ at https://t.co/pbâ¦
- Advertisement -
— rbe (@perdidostschool) April 10, 2017
RT @GovHowardDean: This is a disgrace. Gabbard should not be in Congress. https://t.co/yDTh43GZam at https://t.co/yDTh43GZam
— Lina J Al (@Lina_J_Al) April 10, 2017
Howard Dean has never been a liberal or progressive. Neera Tanden was and still is a Hillary Clinton surrogate. Both supported Hillary and the Twitterverse is speculating that Tanden and Dean are going after Gabbard because she endorsed and strongly supported Bernie Sanders. It wouldn't be surprised to see Hillary surrogates go after Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley, the lone US Senator to endorse Bernie.