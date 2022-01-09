 
 
Failing on the basics: Are we able to #BreakTheChain of infection transmission?

(Page 1 of 3 pages)
Failing on the basics: Are we able to #BreakTheChain of infection transmission?

SHOBHA SHUKLA, BOBBY RAMAKANT - CNS

We should do all what's doable and possible to BREAK THE CHAIN of transmission of corona virus infection
(Image by CNS)   Details   DMCA

The year 2022 began on a dismal note, with its first week reporting the highest-ever number of COVID-19 cases in a week globally. Since the pandemic began in December 2019, the reported number of people who contracted the virus has been over 306 million and 5.5 million people have died due to it worldwide. The actual numbers could be much higher, as many infections and deaths are likely to have gone underreported.

Each of these infections could have been prevented, because we know how to prevent transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. And had we prevented the spread of the infection, most of these untimely deaths could have been averted. But, alas, we are failing to break the chain of infection transmission.

The virus cannot multiply outside of living cells. Breaking the chain of infection transmission is still the golden cog-in-the-wheel for disease control. If we look at the weekly reports of the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of new infections has been consistently alarming, never dipping to the desirable zero. In fact, we saw the number of new infections peaking catastrophically on a few occasions, and/or in few geographical areas, or dipping or plateauing at times. Undeniably, since the pandemic began, one of the most important public health outcomes should have been achieving the target of zero new infections of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

From very early in the pandemic, evidence-based ways to protect oneself from getting infected with the corona virus were widely popularized. Proper use of masks, maintaining physical distancing, frequent sanitising/ washing of hands, avoiding crowded places, preventing and managing co-morbidities that increase risk of serious outcomes of COVID-19, universal access to testing, and linking with clinical care pathways continue to be the best ways we can prevent the virus from spreading. Campaigns for SMSV - Social distancing, Masks, Sanitation and hygiene, and Vaccination, were robustly launched by People's Health Organization led by infectious disease expert Dr Ishwar Gilada. Dr Gilada said to CNS (Citizen News Service) that SMSV campaign needs to be the central driver of COVID-19 responses worldwide.

Policies to support people in preventing diseases are key

"It is about making personal decisions for you and your family, and also having the policies to support you in those decisions to be able to keep yourself safe [from corona virus]. This is about distancing, keeping your distance from others outside of your immediate household, wearing of a well-fitting, appropriately-made mask" said Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO Technical Lead for COVID-19 in a media briefing held recently.

Citizen News Service (CNS) specializes in in-depth and rights-based, health and science journalism. For more information, please contact: www.citizen-news.org or @cns_health or www.facebook.com/cns.page
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
