Fact and Fiction in a World of Denial

By       Message Arshad M Khan       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Rachel Corrie stands before Israeli IDF Caterpillar D9 bulldozers
(Image by from Wikipedai)   Permission   Details   DMCA
We live in a world of denial: The Burmese deny the Rohingya; they call them Bengali even though they have lived in Burma for centuries -- some say as early as the 11th century. Even the Pope, afraid of the consequences to a small Christian minority, shied away during his visit, confining himself to the all-encompassing phrase, the rights of minorities.

In Israel, right-wing Israelis deny any Palestinian claim on Jerusalem falling back on its governance by the British and Ottomans. No matter that East Jerusalem (where the holy sites mostly are) is inhabited by Muslim and Christian Palestinians, they don't count. This disenfranchised group is denied permission to build housing for expanding families because successive Israeli governments have sought to alter the demographics. If they build without a permit, the housing is demolished. Should anyone need to be reminded, Rachel Corrie lost her life while protesting a house demolition; she was run over by a bulldozer.

Extremist Christians in the U.S. deny evolution despite the data collected over nearly two centuries furnishing undeniable proof of Darwin's theory. No, they prefer to believe in a seven-day creation, where light arrived before the stars including our sun, and where we humans frolicked with dinosaurs.

In India, Mr. Modi is advancing a new Hinduism. He wants to sideline the contributions of Muslim culture on the arts, poetry, architecture. If one thinks of India, the architectural vision appearing instantly in one's mind is of the sublime Taj Mahal. Yet, the Taj Mahal has been taken off the list of government recommended tourist sites -- replaced by a couple of temples in Gorakhpur. Mr. Modi needs a close look in the mirror, his clothing is either Muslim-influenced or European. The same applied to India's founder and his eponymous Nehru coat and tight pants (churidars as they are known).

In this country, we have had a parade of sexual predators paying for their unwanted sexual advances towards women whose future career these men often controlled. In a changed climate, a flurry of resignations, and, of course, denials. As Al Franken pointed out in his parting words, the predator-in-chief is still ensconced in the White House -- some sites have tallied the 19 women accusing him so far.

The modus operandi remains consistent. Just as Harvey Weinstein preferred the open bathrobe and a blatant request, Mr. Trump appears to favor a sudden octopus like attack of kissing, groping and hand up the skirt -- in keeping with his claimed 'locker room talk' ... 'I like to grab 'em by the p---y' that was inadvertently recorded.

The denials continue and Congress continues with the infinitely more important task of tax cuts for the rich. It's a party where everyone is enjoying himself -- the rich 'everyone' that is. So who wants to spit in the punch. Yes, Mr. Trump will be with us for a while yet.

.

 

Arshad M Khan is a former Professor. Educated at King's College London, Oklahoma State University and the University of Chicago, he has a multidisciplinary background that has frequently informed his research. He was elected a Fellow of the (more...)
 

edith miller

You are right. Denial of reality is a huge danger...and most, if not all are guilty of it.

However, is not slanting the truth to affirm a personal agenda... also a form of denial through misconception. For instance, "In Israel, right-wing Israelis deny any Palestinian claim on Jerusalem falling back on its governance by the British and Ottomans. No matter that East Jerusalem (where the holy sites mostly are) is inhabited by Muslim and Christian Palestinians, they don't count"

Fall back on? There never was a self ruling Palestinian state. Just because people live on the land does not mean they have a right to claim it. For indeed if that were true..then all the ARab states that threw Jews out of their country when Israel declared statehood owe the Jews who have lived on the land for centuries and had been loyal to Arab countries they lived in....do they not.

Israeli citizens, be they Jewish, Paletinian or Christian, can vote and sit on the Knesset. Isn't that the democratic way of showing that citizen's count?

However, I agree that all the hallabahloo of side issues has largely serviced to divert attention from the important event that is passing through without much fuss or real backfire from the gallery...tax breaks for the wealthy paid for by the struggling masses

Spitting in the punch might be fun..but if we want change we will have to come up with more effective strategies.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 18, 2017 at 4:30:55 AM

David Weaver

" Just because people live on the land does not mean they have a right to claim it." That's the BS attitude that white Europeans used to commit genocide on Native Americans. Much like the genocide Israel is committing in slow motion on Palestinians. Both Native Americans and Palestinians have lived on those lands for thousands of years but that doesn't count?!?

Submitted on Monday, Dec 18, 2017 at 4:42:57 PM

edith miller

Thank you for responding David.

A point you might be willing to consider is: the Palestinians lived on the land along with Jews and Christians. The land however was not an independent country since the Israeli government was destroyed. It was just a territory that was controlled by different nations. In an attempt to be fair the UN decided to split the land giving half to Israel and half to the Palestinians...and that is what did not/ does not matter to some of the Arab nations and the Palestinians.

PS Are you aware that there never was a Palestine country. That name was given to Israel by the Romans, the first conquerors of Israel, to needle the Israelis because the Philistines (who have long since disappeared.....remember Goliath) and from whom the name derived, used to aggravate the Israelis.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 18, 2017 at 9:58:42 PM

larry payne

Tax breaks for the wealthy are supported by agents of that tiny Middle Eastern country which you support so zealously.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 18, 2017 at 6:10:44 PM

edith miller

Nice piece of artistic propaganda. However Larry, I cannot help wondering where the artist got his insider information from?

After all, it is a huge leap in logic to assume that the Israsli lobby that works to protect a vulnerable oft attacked nation can and is controlling the tax deductions given to America's corporations and mega rich. As a matter of fact..the tax deduction will make America poorer... will it not? Thus, less able to give to foreign countries...including the one you are so adamantly defending, who by the way, has its own powerful lobby in Washington which has not been propagandized and therefore is almost never mentioned.

...

Submitted on Monday, Dec 18, 2017 at 10:23:58 PM

larry payne

Jews make up only 2% of U.S. population, yet they make up 25% of the wealth. So the tax cuts will benefit Jews more than any other religious/ethnic group. Click here.
Which "powerful" U.S. Muslim lobby are you referring to?
If that lobby is never mentioned, it surely doesn't exist.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 19, 2017 at 2:19:40 PM

edith miller

Arab lobby in the United States- Wikipedia

According to ProPublica, 4 of the top 10 governments lobbying in Washington are Arab, in terms of spending. The United Arab Emirates places first, having spent $10,914,002 in 2007 and 2008. Iraq, Morocco and Saudi Arabia also each spent over $3 million, and the non-Arab, Middle Eastern nation of Turkey also spent over $3 million.

Larry...this is just a quick grab example of how google can broaden your knowledge. This is straight out of Wikipedia.org. I could not give you a link because this site did not accept it.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 19, 2017 at 3:15:59 PM

edith miller

Well now Larry... it is true that part of the Jew culture to work hard, and accomplish.

Is that a crime?

And consider this: the money that comes from corp and Arab oil does not boost the number of people who are successful part of the wealth ratio you suggested........instead the figures you suggested slants the scales....and confuses the thinking making for ready hate propaganda to further confuse the fuzzy unquestioned thinking.

And because it would benefit rich Jews does not mean that those Jews...like Bloomberg were fighting for the tax reform. As a matter of fact he was on national tv stating that the tax reform does anything BUT reform and will weaken AMerica.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 19, 2017 at 3:41:19 PM

edith miller

oh and Israeli's also exceeds its 2 percent quota in scientific accomplishments on a yearly basis. Some of which benefit you personally I am sure.

So perhaps rethink your statements in the context of a the broader truth.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 19, 2017 at 3:57:56 PM

