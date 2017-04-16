Refresh  

OpEdNews Op Eds

F the USA

By Missy Beattie
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
opednews.com Headlined to H2 4/16/17

Author
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)

From flickr.com: very old glory {MID-71828}
very old glory
(Image by frankieleon)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Reprinted from www.counterpunch.org

I fold the dinner napkins and place them on the dining table. This life, my life, is just as it was yesterday and the day before.

We talk, my little group, family and friends. "Tomorrow, here," I say. And when they arrive, we hug. I pop a bottle, pour bubbly. We sit on the balcony, talk our talk, reminisce, laugh.

Earlier, today, the U.S. dropped the "mother of all bombs" on Afghanistan. The. Mother. Of. All. Bombs.

I think of Afghanistan and Afghans as I remove plates from the cabinet just as I thought of Afghanistan and Afghans as I folded the napkins.

What's left? What's left in the area where a bomb that size explodes? I don't know sh*t. I can't imagine. We can't imagine.

My motions are perfunctory, the folding of napkins, preparing the cheese board, crushing garlic, grating this and that, whatever. I've done this, these same activities so many times and for as long as I can remember. This life, just as it was yesterday and the day before.

My guy asks, "What is that?"

"Sweet potatoes, roasted in coconut oil," I say.

What does a 22,000-lb bomb explosion smell like?

What does the detonation of a 22,000-pound bomb sound like?

What?

How?

How can this happen?

How can we unleash barbarism on other human beings? On our planet?

Missy Beattie lives in New York City. She's written for National Public Radio and Nashville Life Magazine. An outspoken critic of the Bush Administration and the war in Iraq, she's a member of Gold Star Families for Peace.
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

dale ruff

Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 15 fans, 74 articles, 4314 comments, 1 diaries


  New Content

Many mornings when I awake, my first words, anticipating the "news" is "God damn Amerika." That is not blasphemy; it is patriotism.


There is another America, the one with principles such as equality, consent of the governed, brotherhood from sea to shining sea. This America exists only in mythology; the real Amerika is killing women and children everyday in the name of the mythological America we dream of. But when we wake, we are confronted with the real America, the true Evil Empire, the one all true patriots must condemn and resist.



Submitted on Sunday, Apr 16, 2017 at 5:01:30 PM

Roger Anderson

Author 91569

(Member since Jan 7, 2014), 6 comments


Reply to dale ruff:   New Content

I strongly agree with your post. Our largest export is war material, misery and death. There is NO intention to make a better world for anyone except the rich who fatten on our wars.


Veteran '66-68

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 16, 2017 at 8:11:35 PM

Devil's Advocate

Author 500650

(Member since Nov 9, 2014), 2 fans, 558 comments


  New Content

I hear ya, Missy!...

And, F*CK Canada (my country), for pretending to champion humanitarian ways, yet always aiding and abetting the f*ck'n USA!!

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 16, 2017 at 5:35:07 PM

Jim Thomas

Author 85207

(Member since Jan 15, 2013), 1 fan, 75 comments


  New Content

Hello Missy,

Those of us who understand that the U.S. is the dominant evil force in the world and that the ongoing mass terror and mass murder committed by it are illegal and immoral live in a constant state of misery and frustration. Why are people not revolting against these horrendous actions? Of course, we know that one principal reason is that the mainstream media acts as propaganda agents for the establishment so all who receive their "news" from them are uninformed and misinformed. So those of us who do understand that our "leaders", some of name, are truly evil people have a duty to try to inform others of this fact. Your short article summarizes the situation quite well. And I enjoyed reading it because it serves as a reminder to those who know how bad things are that there are others who also know and also are as bitter and angry as we are about it. It is very difficult for people to believe that all of the elites (Bush II, Obama, Kerry, both Clintons, Chaney, Pelosi, well, one could take up a whole ream of paper naming them) are in fact evil people who care not a whit that the U.S. has murdered millions of innocent people after WWII (I give the time table to make it clear that I am not counting the millions of native peoples the U.S. murdered in stealing their lands) and continue to support doing the same throughout the world. Well, I guess that, so far, the killing fields are pretty much limited to the lands of non-white people, but that is the only limitation of which I am aware. So thank you for writing your little article. In closing I urge those who oppose the ongoing mass murder and wars of aggression by the U.S. to stop supporting the Democratic Party. It is NOT a progressive party and there is no realistic prospect of it becoming a progressive party. Like the Republican Party, it supports these horrendous acts. No one who has paid any attention to what it hs done for the last 24 years can doubt that. And I really shouldn't leave out the Johnson (some of us do remember that little conflict down in SE Asia) and Kennedy (some of us also remember that Kennedy almost got the world destroyed by nuclear war with his illegal invasions of Cuba) administrations, but there is enough blood and gore to focus on if we just focus on the last 24 years.

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 16, 2017 at 6:26:57 PM

dale ruff

Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 15 fans, 74 articles, 4314 comments, 1 diaries


Reply to Jim Thomas:   New Content

When we join with others in resisting evil, by word or deed, we transform our misery and frustration into a form of love and energy with the power to defeat hatred and criminality. When we are silent, and only curse the evil, we sink into a stupor of disgust and ultimately, apathy, the removal of pain by removing all feeling.


In our moral outrage at the killing of children and other innocents, we act out of love and compassion. When we act against the evil that so pains us, we manifest that love in a feeling of solidarity.


The choice is apathy or action. The first numbs the pain; the second transforms it into a healing energy.

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 16, 2017 at 7:21:11 PM

dale ruff

Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 15 fans, 74 articles, 4314 comments, 1 diaries


Reply to Jim Thomas:   New Content

You are right about LBJ and others but dead wrong about JFK, when you write "some of us also remember that Kennedy almost got the world destroyed by nuclear war with his illegal invasions of Cuba."


You are remembering the media/Deep State lies. In fact, as David Kaiser in American Tragedy documents (based on released Presidential archives), JFK stood up against the Deep State, the CIA, the Pentagon, and that is why they murdered him.


During the Cuban Missile Crisis, many generals urged him to nuke Russia, claiming "We can win," but he stood up to them, saying: "I will not start WWIII." When the CIA demanded he provide air support for their botched Bay of Pigs invasion, he said NO, I will not have US planes bombing Cuba. When he then fired the head of the CIA (Dulles) and said he would splinter it into a thousand pieces, that was nearly the last straw.


Then (this is all documented in black and white) when he issued a (secret) Presidential directive to withdraw all US troops from Vietnam, the Deep State, the CIA, the Pentagon, and his VP LBJ said he had gone too far and assassinated him. LBJ immediately repealed Kennedy's withdrawal orders and began the escalation that led to 3 million deaths. Also rejected were Kennedy's efforts to ban nuclear weapons.


The myths of JFK's warlike policies is a lie. The released documents reveal that he was seeking detente with both Kruschev and Castro, and that the way he saved the world from nuclear annihilation was to make a secret deal (both were being urged by their hardline generals to go to war, to use nukes) to remove US missiles aimed at the Soviet Union in Turkey in exchange for removing the Soviet missiles from Cuba (and promising not to invade). JFK is the only President with the vision and courage to stand up to the War Machine and the Deep State, and for that, he paid with his life, as did his brother Robert.


This book is essential reading to understand the myths and truths of American politics and the role of the Deep State:


David Kaiser....

American Tragedy Kennedy, Johnson, and the Origins of the Vietnam War


Harvard.ed summarizes: "American Tragedy is the first book to draw on complete official documentation to tell the full story of how we became involved in Vietnam--and the story it tells decisively challenges widely held assumptions about the roles of Eisenhower, Kennedy, and Johnson. Using an enormous range of source materials from these administrations, Kaiser shows how the policies that led to the war were developed during Eisenhower's tenure and nearly implemented in the closing days of his administration in response to a crisis in Laos; how Kennedy immediately reversed course on Laos and refused for three years to follow recommendations for military action in Southeast Asia; and how Eisenhower's policies reemerged in the military intervention mounted by the Johnson administration. "


And if you understand this correction of the political lies that have told, you will understand why JFK was killed, along with several of those close to him. For further insight, see Peter Yanney's Mary's Mosaic, which describes in detail both the logic behind the assassination of JFK and his visionary lover, Mary Pinchot.


Here is a sample of the Kirkus review:

"Kaiser is a longtime professor of strategy and policy at the Naval War College--an important qualification, given the provocative news he brings in this heavily documented tome. Kaiser's argument runs counter to what in some quarters is now received wisdom: that Eisenhower was reluctant to involve Americans in Vietnam; that his successor, Kennedy, was a hawk in liberal's clothing. Kaiser modifies that view, writing that military commitment in Vietnam was a natural result of the Eisenhower administration's policy of global anticommunist containment--and that Kennedy, himself a former officer, was a cautious critic of the Pentagon, which had gladly taken on the opportunity to flex its military muscle and test out new ordnance in a faraway place. After Kennedy's assassination, Kaiser continues, Lyndon Johnson followed Eisenhower's lead to give the military essentially free rein..."

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 16, 2017 at 7:40:21 PM

Carol R Campbell

Author 78779

(Member since May 4, 2012), 7 fans, 2 articles, 11 quicklinks, 379 comments


  New Content

Yesterday I read an Andre Vitcheck article about the State of his World. It was very depressing, even though he is still struggling to travel to the hot spots and report from them. Interestingly, he's been in Afghanistan for the past few months.

He left recently, lucky for us!

Now, Missy is expressing similar sentiments. The big question of course, is what the hell do we do about it, but set the table, and write, and write, and write - In a world were no one reads more than 142 characters in one sitting. Those of us who were weaned on Dos Passos, and Steinbeck, and Norman Mailer, are left with pretty slim pickings.

The News Media reads like a Trump Tweet; "Trump! Trump!! TRUMP!!! I am heartily tired of being yelled at. Makes me miss Obama, the Sneaky Psycho...

Like Missy, I stick to routine; make coffee, water the garden - when god is not doing his job; worry about my sick daughter; walk the dogs. Hope Leo does well at the Dog Show today, tho I haven't heard a word yet...

But, routine is not a placebo, it is merely a reminder that most of us are really unable to change the big picture. Most of my friends tolerate my reminders of the real world - or ignore them.

The Letters to the Editor often sound like Trump in a minor key. I find myself wondering where these people came from - Was it Florida? Texas? Then I am reminded that many flee the Mainland seeking a Tropical Bunker, bringing their prejudices and bigotry with them.

In the darkest hours, as I listen to lonely jazz saxophones playing softly, I wonder if the only means left for aging Commies, is to start lighting ourselves up, in protest at the nearest Federal Building.

Not that it would make any more any difference now, than it did in Vietnam 50 years ago: a few horror pics on Face Book maybe, and half a dozen Tweets...

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 16, 2017 at 8:14:39 PM

