F-35 fighter jet program comes under harsh review in latest GAO report



F-35 fighter jets suffering from multiple issues, report finds For story suggestions or custom animation requests, contact (Email Removed).

(Image by YouTube, Channel: News Direct) Details DMCA



F-35 fighter jet. Multiple issues reported.

If there is one Pentagon weapons program that has not delivered the bang for the buck it was supposed to it has to be the F-35 fighter jet, "the most expensive weapon in the US arsenal," [1] plagued as is by $billions in operating costs.

The latest has to do with the engine's cooling system resulting in the "engines overheating".

The Government Accounting Office (GAO) latest report released yesterday indicated "the F-35 program continues to experience schedule delays, cost growth, and late deliveries," despite "each plane costing "some $80 million" and "beset by numerous issues".

Apparently, "The Pentagon is also struggling to complete a flight simulator for the jet, a necessary step to demonstrate that the aircraft is ready for full-rate production, even though 125 units per year are already manufactured", according to the report.

As to "the F-35's engine and heat management system", the report said, "The cooling system is over tasked, requiring the engine to operate beyond its design parameters. The extra heat is increasing the wear on the engine, reducing its life, and adding $38 billion in maintenance costs".

"According to the GAO, it is now a decade behind schedule and exceeds original cost estimates by $183 billion, while the Pentagon is projected to spend a whopping $1.7 trillion to buy, operate, and sustain the aircraft over the program's entire lifespan."

Then there was Air Force Lieutenant General Michael Schmidt , the F-35 program manager saying in March, "that while the Pentagon has more 540 F-35's, only about half of them are capable of going on a limited variety of missions. Moreover, he estimated that less that 30% of the jets could be described as combat-ready." Also that month "engine vibration led to a global recall order."

A week ago the GAO reported, "The US Department of Defense (DOD) has been unable to account for about 1 million missing spare parts for the F-35 Lightning II fighter jet...the lost parts include bolts, tires ,and landing gear...valued at $85 million."

Further the report indicated, "Since 2018, the Pentagon has reviewed the circumstances surrounding only 2% of identified parts losses."

In the past few years this writer has learned the F-35 had problems flying in bad weather and in an OPEDNEWS article posted on June 17, 2019 titled, "The F-35, Design flaws mean plane might suddenly tumble out of control and crash". I cited David Axe from an article he posted on the "Daily Beast" where he said, "If one of the military's new F-35 stealth fighters has to climb at a steep angle in order to dodge an enemy attack, design flaws mean the plane might stumble out of control and crash".

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).