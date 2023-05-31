 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 2 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 5/31/23

F-35 fighter jet program comes under harsh review in latest GAO report

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments
Message Dave Lefcourt
Become a Fan
  (21 fans)

F-35 fighter jets suffering from multiple issues, report finds For story suggestions or custom animation requests, contact (Email Removed).
(Image by YouTube, Channel: News Direct)   Details   DMCA

F-35 fighter jet. Multiple issues reported.

If there is one Pentagon weapons program that has not delivered the bang for the buck it was supposed to it has to be the F-35 fighter jet, "the most expensive weapon in the US arsenal," [1] plagued as is by $billions in operating costs.

The latest has to do with the engine's cooling system resulting in the "engines overheating".

The Government Accounting Office (GAO) latest report released yesterday indicated "the F-35 program continues to experience schedule delays, cost growth, and late deliveries," despite "each plane costing "some $80 million" and "beset by numerous issues".

Apparently, "The Pentagon is also struggling to complete a flight simulator for the jet, a necessary step to demonstrate that the aircraft is ready for full-rate production, even though 125 units per year are already manufactured", according to the report.

As to "the F-35's engine and heat management system", the report said, "The cooling system is over tasked, requiring the engine to operate beyond its design parameters. The extra heat is increasing the wear on the engine, reducing its life, and adding $38 billion in maintenance costs".

"According to the GAO, it is now a decade behind schedule and exceeds original cost estimates by $183 billion, while the Pentagon is projected to spend a whopping $1.7 trillion to buy, operate, and sustain the aircraft over the program's entire lifespan."

Then there was Air Force Lieutenant General Michael Schmidt , the F-35 program manager saying in March, "that while the Pentagon has more 540 F-35's, only about half of them are capable of going on a limited variety of missions. Moreover, he estimated that less that 30% of the jets could be described as combat-ready." Also that month "engine vibration led to a global recall order."

A week ago the GAO reported, "The US Department of Defense (DOD) has been unable to account for about 1 million missing spare parts for the F-35 Lightning II fighter jet...the lost parts include bolts, tires ,and landing gear...valued at $85 million."

Further the report indicated, "Since 2018, the Pentagon has reviewed the circumstances surrounding only 2% of identified parts losses."

In the past few years this writer has learned the F-35 had problems flying in bad weather and in an OPEDNEWS article posted on June 17, 2019 titled, "The F-35, Design flaws mean plane might suddenly tumble out of control and crash". I cited David Axe from an article he posted on the "Daily Beast" where he said, "If one of the military's new F-35 stealth fighters has to climb at a steep angle in order to dodge an enemy attack, design flaws mean the plane might stumble out of control and crash".

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Dave Lefcourt Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Retired. The author of "DECEIT AND EXCESS IN AMERICA, HOW THE MONEYED INTERESTS HAVE STOLEN AMERICA AND HOW WE CAN GET IT BACK", Authorhouse, 2009
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

An Ominous Foreboding, Israel vs Iran

The Evolving Populist Political Rebellion in the Arab World

A Nuclear War Would Be Insane

The Rich Get Richer, the Poor Get Poorer, While the Middle Class Gets Decimated

CIA in the Crosshairs

Iran Offers 9 Point Plan to end Nuclear Crisis, U.S. "No thanks".

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend