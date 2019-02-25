 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

Extinction Rebellion

By Chris Hedges

From Truthdig


(Image by Mr. Fish)
There is one desperate chance left to thwart the impending ecocide and extinction of the human species. We must, in wave after wave, carry out nonviolent acts of civil disobedience to shut down the capitals of the major industrial countries, crippling commerce and transportation, until the ruling elites are forced to publicly state the truth about climate catastrophe, implement radical measures to halt carbon emissions by 2025 and empower an independent citizens committee to oversee the termination of our 150-year binge on fossil fuels. If we do not do this, we will face mass death.

The British-based group Extinction Rebellion has called for nonviolent acts of civil disobedience on April 15 in capitals around the world to reverse our "one-way track to extinction." I do not know if this effort will succeed. But I do know it is the only mechanism left to force action by the ruling elites, who, although global warming has been well documented for at least three decades, have refused to carry out the measures needed to protect the planet and the human race. These elites, for this reason alone, are illegitimate. They must be replaced.

"It is our sacred duty to rebel in order to protect our homes, our future, and the future of all life on Earth," Extinction Rebellion writes. This is not hyperbolic. We have, as every major climate report states, very little time left. Indeed, it may already be too late.

In Britain, Extinction Rebellion has already demonstrated its clout, blocking roads, occupying government departments and amassing 6,000 people to shut down five of London's bridges last Nov. 17. Scores of arrests were made. But it was just the warm-up act. In April, the group hopes, the final assault will begin.

If we do not shake off our lethargy, our anomie, and resist, our misery, despondency and feelings of helplessness will mount. We will become paralyzed. Resistance, especially given the bleakness before us, is about more than winning. It is about a life of meaning. It is about empowerment. It is a public declaration that we will no longer live according to the dominant lie. It is a message to the elites: YOU DO NOT OWN US. It is about defending our dignity, agency and self-respect.

The more we free ourselves from the bondage of fear to throw up barriers along the forced march toward ecocide the more we will be enveloped by a strange kind of euphoria, one I often felt as a war correspondent documenting horrific suffering and atrocities to shame the killers. We obliterate despair in our acts of defiance, even if our victories are Pyrrhic. We reach out to those around us. Courage is contagious. It is the spark that ignites mass revolt. And we should, even if we fail, at least choose how we will die. Resistance is the only action left that will allow us to remain psychologically whole. And it is the only action left that has any hope of halting the wholesale extinction of the human race, not to mention most other species.

"The times are inexpressibly evil," Daniel Berrigan wrote. "And yet -- and yet ... the times are inexhaustibly good. In this time of death, some men and women, the resisters, work hardily for social change. We think of such people in the world, and the stone in our breast is dissolved."

"People have to go to the capital city," said Roger Hallam, the co-founder of Rebellion Extinction and a researcher at King's College London, who spoke to me from London. "That's where the elite is, the business class. That's where the pillars of the state exist. That's the first element. Then you have to have a lot of people involved. They have to break the law. There's no point in just doing a march. They have to literally close down the streets. They have to remain nonviolent. That's absolutely crucial. Once you get violent, police and the state have an excuse to remove you. It's got to be cultural. You make it into a sort of Woodstock affair. Then thousands more people come onto the streets."

"There's a fundamental difference between breaking the law and not breaking the law," he went on. "It's a binary difference. When you break the law, then you're massively more effective in terms of material and psychological influence as well as media interest. The more dramatic the civil disobedience, the better. It's a numbers game. You want people blocking the streets, but you need 10, 20, 30 thousand. You don't need 3 million. You need enough for the state to have to decide whether to use repression on a mass scale or invite you into the room. The gambit, of course, particularly in the U.K., is that the state is weak. It's been hollowed out by neoliberalism. They're going to find themselves overwhelmed. We will get in the room."

"We're going to start on that Monday [April 15]," he said. "We're going to block several major roundabouts in central London. We're going to spread across the city -- swarming. When the riot police or the police come, we're going get up and go somewhere else. This is a tactic we innovated in November. We'll give the authorities a fundamental dilemma: 'Do we allow these people to continue blocking the center of a global city, or do we arrest thousands of people?' If they opt for arresting thousands of people, lots of things are going to happen. They will be overwhelmed. The police force in the U.K. is underfunded, like most of the public sector. There's massive disaffection amongst the police. I won't be surprised if they form a union and say, 'We're not doing this anymore.' I've been arrested 10, 12 times in the last two years. Every time, police come up to me going, 'Keep it up, mate. What you're doing is great.' We're disciplined, nonviolent people. They're not going to get pissed off at us. They also know it's over. They spend their days scraping mentally ill people off the streets. There's no glamour in being a police officer in a global city. The security forces are something you want to subvert, not denigrate."

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Chris Hedges spent nearly two decades as a foreign correspondent in Central America, the Middle East, Africa and the Balkans. He has reported from more than 50 countries and has worked for The Christian Science Monitor, National Public Radio, The Dallas Morning News and The New York Times, for which he was a foreign correspondent for 15 years.

Hedges was part of the team of (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
3 people are discussing this page, with 12 comments

Patrick Walker

(Member since Apr 20, 2013), 21 fans, 131 articles, 6 quicklinks, 1745 comments
  New Content

As a tool for getting the general public--struggling with its own economic woes--interested in climate action, the Green New Deal is inescapable, especially amidst US presidential elections where it's likely to be talked about ENDLESSLY. The Extinction Rebellion won't catch fire because it's a weapon of the privileged, that most US citizens can't afford the time or the troubles with our legal system to take part in. Much as Hedges has genuine sympathy for the downtrodden (look at his admirable prison work), strategically, he has the failings of the privileged millionaire he is. The Green New Deal is where the POPULAR action is, and the question for me is how we sufficiently radicalize it and save it from Democrat co-optation. What we need is a more radical anti-war version of the Green New Deal, backed by a movement that combines the virtues of Sunrise AND Extinction Rebellion. I wish Hedges would apply his knowledge, brain power, and writing skill to creating and supporting THAT movement.

As the co-creator of the Bernie or Bust movement, I'm currently brainstorming with my old Bernie or Bust collaborator Victor Tiffany on how we create THAT movement. Our tentative name is Climate Justice or Bust, and this time Sanders would have NO special standing, just another inadequate Democrat we pressure relentlessly, based on his wanting to win in 2020.

Submitted on Monday, Feb 25, 2019 at 5:07:20 PM

Daniel Geery

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 72 fans, 261 articles, 3463 quicklinks, 15553 comments, 180 diaries
Reply to Patrick Walker: New Content

Patrick, I support your effort and those of anyone working for saving the earth from near term extinction. But I fear it's tantamount to protesting the rotation of the earth, the rising and setting and setting of the sun, or the laws of gravity or entropy.

This is a small sampling of the issues that no one has any serious ideas about how to solve (as far as I know, and I have been looking and working for no less than 50 years on ways to avoid extinction), and I can only add this is a terribly small sampling, in this case related most directly to climate change click here

I both cheer and cry for folks like Greta Thunberg, along with all life on this miraculous planet.

Submitted on Monday, Feb 25, 2019 at 5:32:02 PM

Patrick Walker

(Member since Apr 20, 2013), 21 fans, 131 articles, 6 quicklinks, 1745 comments
Reply to Daniel Geery: New Content

You may well be right, but the consensus of climatologists has not yet drawn that conclusion, and I'd hate, by inaction. to make a self-fulfilling prophecy of apocalypse come true.


But truth be told, the politics of climate often seems more intractable than the physics.

Submitted on Monday, Feb 25, 2019 at 6:39:35 PM

Rich Buckley

(Member since Nov 14, 2011), 2 fans, 12 comments
Reply to Patrick Walker: New Content

Daniel,

The consensus is being somewhat hidden from you? New lists have been made. Now there's an entirely new balance. Your information seems out dated.

In any event the new science adviser has his hands full of how much he can justify disclosing. The Deep State of which we have all been subjected to has created a vast list of secrets, the release of any one of which, would draw enormous attention:

....... Zero Point Energy

....... ET Residents living among us

Negative - Types

Positives - Types

....... Antarctica Discoveries

Ancient Civilization with written language

....... Atmospheric Science Truths

Bernie needs go after the Deep State like nationalizing the Federal Reserve, and closing military basis around the world, and bring home the troops.

Focus on those things and society, all over the globe will be able to afford much of the freebie's Bernie wants.... and we can do it in the free markets not with socialism.

Submitted on Monday, Feb 25, 2019 at 8:03:33 PM

Daniel Geery

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 72 fans, 261 articles, 3463 quicklinks, 15553 comments, 180 diaries
Reply to Rich Buckley: New Content

Thanks for the thoughts, Rich, but I will continue to ponder these things that I know about, and eagerly await further evidence. If you go to my author's page, you'll see that I haven't been asleep at the wheel on these issues. Carl Sagan: Strong claims require strong evidence. You'll see much evidence--more than I ever wanted to see!--if you look back at some of my articles and links.

Submitted on Monday, Feb 25, 2019 at 9:21:39 PM

Daniel Geery

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 72 fans, 261 articles, 3463 quicklinks, 15553 comments, 180 diaries
Reply to Patrick Walker: New Content

I do agree. Not a day goes by that I don't ponder many of these specifics. I have three patents and several inventions, and I despise self-fulling prophecies. But the vast number of parallel problems is discouaging to say the least.

Submitted on Monday, Feb 25, 2019 at 9:02:51 PM

Rich Buckley

(Member since Nov 14, 2011), 2 fans, 12 comments
Reply to Patrick Walker: New Content
President Trump just announced the addition of a new science adviser, Kelvin Droegemeir. What no one wants to hear is the scientific evidence that an ice-age is immanent and Carbon Dioxide (CO2) is insignificant to climate change. Extinction is far more likely to occur from the fast on-set of an ice age. An environmental extinction movement based on the buzz words "Climate Change", "Global Warming", "Carbon Dioxide is Bad" is false science.


Couple those factors with the Ascension-Awakening movement occurring globally, Droegemeir would be wise to help privately reinforce the notion to President Trump that global warming is not a bad thing in the big scheme of things. Clear air and clean water matters, and the release of advanced technologies on energy production matter more.

Submitted on Monday, Feb 25, 2019 at 6:36:01 PM

Rich Buckley

(Member since Nov 14, 2011), 2 fans, 12 comments
Reply to Rich Buckley: New Content

Oops. Sorry my last post was meant as a reply to Patrick Walker.

Submitted on Monday, Feb 25, 2019 at 6:38:00 PM

Rich Buckley

(Member since Nov 14, 2011), 2 fans, 12 comments
  New Content

OF COURSE, we might war ourselves to extension first BUT the most likely extension scenario is the onset of another ice-age.

The sad, great irony in which we find ourselves is a political, myopic focus on global warming during a period when we might otherwise be preparing for onset of the next ice age.

The significance of David LaPoint's 3 videos https://youtu.be/9EPlyiW-xGI when combined with Rolf Witzsche's follow-on reporting (see link below) illustrates a strong scientifically based hypothesis that climate change is tracking to an ice-age and that ice-age onset can occur in one day when there is insufficient electric current about our sun, to sustain the sun's plasma field.

These magnetic fields(Primer Fields) turn on and off instantly, and not over long periods of time.

The Sun is mistakenly considered an invariable in today's politicized, public atmospheric false science. The sun is not an invariable.
https://youtu.be/9s63WUwwTVc

Submitted on Monday, Feb 25, 2019 at 5:58:22 PM

Patrick Walker

(Member since Apr 20, 2013), 21 fans, 131 articles, 6 quicklinks, 1745 comments
Reply to Rich Buckley: New Content

Are you a paid wingnut, or just a brain-damaged, brainwashed one?

I recall publishing an article on this very subject, though no editors have wisely taken my advice.

Just wanted to note the wisdom of my article; that said, you from here on get the silent treatment.

Submitted on Monday, Feb 25, 2019 at 6:33:31 PM

Rich Buckley

(Member since Nov 14, 2011), 2 fans, 12 comments
Reply to Patrick Walker: New Content

Let's be kind. Name calling is not necessary.

Submitted on Monday, Feb 25, 2019 at 8:08:24 PM

