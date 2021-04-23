 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Exposed: Wolf in sheep's clothing - tobacco industry's greenwashing attempts thwarted

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 91838
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Citizen News Service - CNS
Become a Fan
  (1 fan)
Tobacco industry uses deception and lies to expand its market and lure children and young to its addictive products. Govts must hold them to account. #EndTobacco is an imperative to development
Tobacco industry uses deception and lies to expand its market and lure children and young to its addictive products. Govts must hold them to account. #EndTobacco is an imperative to development
(Image by CNS)   Details   DMCA

At a time when the entire world is reeling under a severe public-health emergency, the tobacco industry is not leaving any stone unturned to protect and expand its markets of products that are proven to cause deadly diseases and greenwash its dirty image (as it has blood on its hands of over 8 million deaths every year attributed to tobacco use). More alarmingly, tobacco is a major risk factor for several health conditions that increase the risk of serious outcomes if one gets infected with coronavirus, including death. And let us not forget that even before the Covid-19 pandemic, tobacco-caused diseases were of epidemic proportions and causing completely avoidable human suffering and untimely deaths.

Nepal rejects attempts by tobacco industry to clean its dirty image

Tobacco kills 27,000 people every year in Nepal, and each of these untimely deaths could have been averted. Likewise, each of the deadly diseases caused by tobacco use could be prevented. But this is only possible if Big Tobacco is held financially and legally liable for the damage it has caused to human life and to our planet.

What happened in Nepal will remind us of the oft-quoted words: 'wolf in sheep's clothing'. But the best twist is that people are wiser now to recognise that corporate wolf and rise up against its devious designs.

A senior journalist from Nepal, Kalpana Acharya, who is also a former chairperson of Nepal Health Journalists' Forum, and a founding board member of Asia Pacific Media Alliance for Health and Development (APCAT Media), said that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was to be signed between a children's hospital and Surya Nepal, a company of which tobacco is the leading business. But media exposed this ill-fated ominous MoU, due to which the MoU signing event had to be cancelled. Prof Dr Bhagawan Koirala, founding Chairman of Kathmandu Institute of Child Health (KIOCH), rightly rejected the money offered by tobacco industry. This is a big achievement for public health and for Nepal, remarked Kalpana Acharya.

Tobacco industry has used deception and lies to lure our children and young people into using their addictive products. That is why in 2014 then Director General of the WHO, Dr Margaret Chan, had rightly said: "One record shows that there was an internal discussion whether the [tobacco] industry should consider children as part of its market. I remember very well one reply which I would like to quote: 'they have got lips, we want them'. They [tobacco industries] just want market share, they could not care less whether they are killing children or not." "Giving any tobacco company a place at the negotiation table is akin to appointing a committee of foxes to take care of your chickens," had said Dr Chan. That is why Nepal's rejecting tobacco industry 'help' towards child health becomes even more important for public health.

"For tobacco companies, corporate social responsibility is nothing more than a business strategy that directly contradicts the global tobacco treaty. Article 5.3 and Article 13 of the legally binding global tobacco treaty (formally called the World Health Organization Framework Convention on Tobacco Control or WHO FCTC) aims to prevent the industry from meddling in and influencing tobacco-control policy. As per the WHO FCTC, corporate social responsibility is considered as "tobacco advertising, promotion and sponsorship", which must be banned comprehensively. It is indeed a yet another major public-health win for Nepal and broader health-justice movement that Kathmandu Institute of Child Health has declined signing the MoU with Surya Nepal as well as rejected the money offered by it. Nepal should continue complying with its obligations to the global tobacco treaty as well as enforcing national laws strictly," said Dr Tara Singh Bam, Asia Pacific Regional Director of the International Union Against Tuberculosis and Lung Disease (The Union) and Board Director of Asia Pacific Cities Alliance for Health and Development (APCAT).

Nepal is among more than 180 countries worldwide that have ratified the legally binding global tobacco treaty, which contains the world's most effective tobacco-control and corporate-accountability measures and is estimated to save more than 200 million lives by 2050 if fully implemented. Nepal and all other countries that have ratified the global tobacco treaty have obligations to fully implement the lifesaving policies, including the WHO FCTC Article 5.3, of whose first principle is grounded in the fact that there is a fundamental and irreconcilable conflict of interest between tobacco industry and public health. Countries must establish measures to limit interactions with the tobacco industry and ensure the transparency of those interactions that occur. Governments must also reject partnerships and non-binding or non-enforceable agreements with the tobacco industry. More importantly, WHO FCTC Article 5.3 also states that governments must de-normalize and, to the extent possible, regulate activities described as "socially responsible" by the tobacco industry, including but not limited to activities described as "corporate social responsibility".

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Citizen News Service - CNS Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Citizen News Service (CNS) specializes in in-depth and rights-based, health and science journalism. For more information, please contact: www.citizen-news.org or @cns_health or www.facebook.com/cns.page
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Management of respiratory diseases beyond drugs: Pulmonary Rehabilitation

Oxygen therapy is like a prescription drug: Use it rationally

New funding boosts research for controlling TB, malaria, dengue and leishmaniasis

Progress made but work remains on firewalling health policy from tobacco industry

World Health Day: No substitute to healthy mind

Nepal leading tobacco control in South Asia: Will it spiral domino effect on other nations?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 