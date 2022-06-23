 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

Exile on Main Street - The Sound of the Unipolar World Fading Away

Fade Away
Fade Away
(Image by Damian Gadal)   Details   DMCA

Let's cut to the chase and roll in the Putin Top Ten of the New Era, announced by the Russian President live at the St. Petersburg forum for both the Global North and South.

The era of the unipolar world is over.

The rupture with the West is irreversible and definitive. No pressure from the West will change it.

Russia has renewed its sovereignty. Reinforcement of political and economic sovereignty is an absolute priority.

The EU has completely lost its political sovereignty. The current crisis shows the EU is not ready to play the role of an independent, sovereign actor. It's just en ensemble of American vassals deprived of any politico-military sovereignty.

Sovereignty cannot be partial. Either you're a sovereign or a colony.

Hunger in the poorest nations will be on the conscience of the West and euro-democracy.

Russia will supply grains to the poorer nations in Africa and the Middle East.

Russia will invest in internal economic development and reorientation of trade towards nations independent of the U.S.

The future world order, already in progress, will be formed by strong sovereign states.

The ship has sailed. There's no turning back.

How does it feel, for the collective West, to be caught in such a crossfire hurricane? Well, it gets more devastating when we add to the new roadmap the latest on the energy front.

Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin, in St. Petersburg, stressed that the global economic crisis is gaining momentum not because of sanctions, but exacerbated by them; Europe "commits energy suicide" by sanctioning Russia; sanctions against Russia have done away with the much lauded "green transition", as that is no longer needed to manipulate markets; and Russia, with its vast energy potential, "is the Noah's Ark of the world economy."

For his part Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller could not be more scathing on the sharp decline in the gas flow to the EU due to Siemens' refusal and/or incapacity to repair the Nord Stream 1 pumping engine: "Well, of course, Gazprom was forced to reduce the volume of gas supplies to Europe by 20%+. But you know, prices have increased not by 20%+, but by several times! Therefore, I'm sorry if I say that we don't feel offended by anyone, we are not particularly concerned by this situation."

Pepe Escobar is an independent geopolitical analyst.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Lance Ciepiela

Lance Ciepiela
  New Content

"Not One Inch Eastward"- had been promised to Russia, in 'no uncertain terms', by the United States, Germany, and NATO, at the reunification of Germany in 1990.

Except, it's NATO's 'relentless' pushing 'eastward', up to Russia's borders, and even more, to China's borders - it's the 'steady as she goes' US petrodollar's world reserve status - 'Hegemony' - all across the globe, up against, Russia's rising 'ruble', linked to 'gold', with China's 'yuan' - the #BRICS alliance. #BankersWars - #UkraineCrisis - #IgnoredWarnings.

Submitted on Thursday, Jun 23, 2022 at 1:18:16 AM

