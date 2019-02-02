 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Exactly What is the U.S. doing in Venezuela?

By       Message Daniel Geery       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 2/2/19

Author 1198
Become a Fan
  (72 fans)

- Advertisement -

Have you wondered why we're messing around in Venezuela? If you have and thought of some answers, I imagine you're on the right track. In three letters, OIL. As per usual, ripping off resources for corporations. And sadly us, since we're still driving and consuming fossil fuels at a furious rate.

But if you still listen to the MSM, in any form, or any number of independent websites, you may well be wrong.

I present these four videos here that seem to me to give the sad and sorry truth. Our Killing Empire is at it again, sans brakes. Iraq and other regime changes revisited on steroids.

- Advertisement -

Lunatics prevail, for reasons I can only guess at. I have to admit I was sorry not to see more from AOC, but hopefully that will be forthcoming in the near future, if it isn't already out there, on the right side of the track.

Here are three other sites that seem to speak the truth, sans one nutcase on CrossTalk, who doesn't seem to know how to have a conversation.

Peter Lavelle on CrossTalk: https://www.rt.com/shows/crosstalk/450110-venezuela-violence-us-interference/

- Advertisement -

The one person who makes the most sense imo, namely Tulsi Gibbard: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iQEHqyvUtqw

Max Blumenthal trying to get straight answers from our squirrel brained politicians: .youtube.com/watch?v=BrapYLtkBhY&feature=youtu.be

(Article changed on February 2, 2019 at 00:38)

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

In my run for U.S. Senate against Utah's Orrin Hatch, I posted many progressive ideas and principles that I internalized over the years. I'm leaving that site up indefinitely, since it describes what I believe most members of our species truly (more...)
 

Daniel Geery Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

CIA Agent Confesses On Deathbed: 'We Blew Up WTC7 On 9/11'...YourNewsWire.com

Why have kids?

The Foundation of Religion Fractured, shaky, and exposed

Military Coup Has Taken Over the U.S. A., Without a Single Shot Fired

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 