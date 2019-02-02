Exactly What is the U.S. doing in Venezuela?

- Advertisement -

Have you wondered why we're messing around in Venezuela? If you have and thought of some answers, I imagine you're on the right track. In three letters, OIL. As per usual, ripping off resources for corporations. And sadly us, since we're still driving and consuming fossil fuels at a furious rate.

But if you still listen to the MSM, in any form, or any number of independent websites, you may well be wrong.

I present these four videos here that seem to me to give the sad and sorry truth. Our Killing Empire is at it again, sans brakes. Iraq and other regime changes revisited on steroids.

Lunatics prevail, for reasons I can only guess at. I have to admit I was sorry not to see more from AOC, but hopefully that will be forthcoming in the near future, if it isn't already out there, on the right side of the track.

Here are three other sites that seem to speak the truth, sans one nutcase on CrossTalk, who doesn't seem to know how to have a conversation.

Peter Lavelle on CrossTalk: https://www.rt.com/shows/crosstalk/450110-venezuela-violence-us-interference/

The one person who makes the most sense imo, namely Tulsi Gibbard: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iQEHqyvUtqw

Max Blumenthal trying to get straight answers from our squirrel brained politicians: .youtube.com/watch?v=BrapYLtkBhY&feature=youtu.be

