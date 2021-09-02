 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook 2 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Positive News    H3'ed 9/2/21

Evil "Educators" and Pulled Heartstrings

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Rob Kall
Become a Fan
  (301 fans)

I'm watching Freedom Writers on Netflix. It's an incredibly powerful story well worth watching-- again, in my case.

I decided to write this because I saw evil monsters, and they were educators-- a teacher, an English Department head, a principal and the main character's husband (well, the husband may just be an a**hole. . And the damn movie is one of the touching, heartwarming movies I've ever watched.


Freedom Writers Trailer (2007) Freedom Writers is a 2007 drama film starring Academy Award winner Hilary Swank, Scott Glenn, Imelda Staunton and Patrick Dempsey.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: KillerCinemadotcom)   Details   DMCA

When I see them manifesting their evil, my lips purse, my brows furrow, and my teeth clench.

They are perpetrating their evil upon children and their families, dwarfing their hopes, poisoning their spirits and salting the earth of their future.

They believe that "they can't learn or will steal the books, so we can't waste resources." The believe that it is a waste of time teaching the kids from the projects."

These are kids from the projects, kids who are in gangs because they they fear they can't survive without being in gangs.

When the main character in the story, a first time teacher starts with the class, she is treated with contempt. "Why should we treat YOU with respect. You have to earn it," they inform her.

She earns it by learning about their lives, and is inspired to buy notebooks for them to write in as diaries or whatever they want to use them for.

So, I described how viscerally respond to the evil villains in the movie. But for every scene with one of the evil characters which evokes visceral reaction , there are five scenes that evoke heartwarming visceral responses-- particular tears and feeling touched and smiling. Matter of fact, I have cried over more scenes in this movie than, I think, than any other movie.


Freedom Writers (4/9) Movie CLIP - I Am Home (2007) HD Freedom Writers movie clips: j.mp/1CMCloi BUY THE MOVIE: amzn.to/te5h0J Don't miss the HOTTEST NEW TRAILERS: bit.ly/1u2y6pr CLIP ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Movieclips)   Details   DMCA

This is a feel-good movie with a strong message. It raised the issue of white police having a blank check to do whatever they want with kids of color, 23 years before George Floyd's murder and Black Lives Matter.

The movie shows that a teacher who cares-- about doing her job, about her students-- really can make a difference. It shows that even the kids that most educators would write off can be reached, can be inspired can be made to want education, to LOVE education.

Stuck at home with a lot of time on your hands, watching streaming content? This one is worth your time.

Here's are some details about the movie from Wikipedia.

Freedom Writers is a 2007 American drama film written and directed by Richard LaGravenese and starring Hilary Swank, Scott Glenn, Imelda Staunton, Patrick Dempsey and Mario.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Rob Kall Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media. 

Check out his platform at RobKall.com

He is the author of The Bottom-up Revolution; Mastering the Emerging World of Connectivity  

He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

more detailed bio: 

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.  Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives  one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big)  to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

A Conspiracy Conspiracy Theory

Debunking Hillary's Specious Winning the Popular Vote Claim

Terrifying Video: "I Don't Need a Warrant, Ma'am, Under Federal Law"

Ray McGovern Discusses Brutal Arrest at Secretary Clinton's Internet Freedom Speech

Hillary's Disingenuous Claim That She's Won 2.5 Million More Votes is Bogus. Here's why

Cindy Sheehan Bugged in Denver

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 