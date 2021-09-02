I'm watching Freedom Writers on Netflix. It's an incredibly powerful story well worth watching-- again, in my case.

I decided to write this because I saw evil monsters, and they were educators-- a teacher, an English Department head, a principal and the main character's husband (well, the husband may just be an a**hole. . And the damn movie is one of the touching, heartwarming movies I've ever watched.



Freedom Writers Trailer (2007) Freedom Writers is a 2007 drama film starring Academy Award winner Hilary Swank, Scott Glenn, Imelda Staunton and Patrick Dempsey.

When I see them manifesting their evil, my lips purse, my brows furrow, and my teeth clench.

They are perpetrating their evil upon children and their families, dwarfing their hopes, poisoning their spirits and salting the earth of their future.

They believe that "they can't learn or will steal the books, so we can't waste resources." The believe that it is a waste of time teaching the kids from the projects."

These are kids from the projects, kids who are in gangs because they they fear they can't survive without being in gangs.

When the main character in the story, a first time teacher starts with the class, she is treated with contempt. "Why should we treat YOU with respect. You have to earn it," they inform her.

She earns it by learning about their lives, and is inspired to buy notebooks for them to write in as diaries or whatever they want to use them for.

So, I described how viscerally respond to the evil villains in the movie. But for every scene with one of the evil characters which evokes visceral reaction , there are five scenes that evoke heartwarming visceral responses-- particular tears and feeling touched and smiling. Matter of fact, I have cried over more scenes in this movie than, I think, than any other movie.



Freedom Writers (4/9) Movie CLIP - I Am Home (2007) HD Freedom Writers movie clips: j.mp/1CMCloi BUY THE MOVIE: amzn.to/te5h0J Don't miss the HOTTEST NEW TRAILERS: bit.ly/1u2y6pr CLIP ...

This is a feel-good movie with a strong message. It raised the issue of white police having a blank check to do whatever they want with kids of color, 23 years before George Floyd's murder and Black Lives Matter.

The movie shows that a teacher who cares-- about doing her job, about her students-- really can make a difference. It shows that even the kids that most educators would write off can be reached, can be inspired can be made to want education, to LOVE education.

Stuck at home with a lot of time on your hands, watching streaming content? This one is worth your time.

Here's are some details about the movie from Wikipedia.

