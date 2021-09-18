Ethics Complaints Filed Against School Board Member



Incumbent officeholders have a built-in advantage in seeking reelection as their position gives them ready access to the press, name recognition with the electorate, and the ability to generate goodwill by being generous with the public's money. Ethics rules provide some guide rails to prevent overt abuse including the prohibition on using government funds to directly benefit officials seeking reelection. Given the limited nature of these protections, violations must be taken seriously by those responsible for enforcement.

Before announcing his intention to run for reelection, Melvoin was using the Twitter handle @NickMelvoin as an LAUSD account. This helped to build the number of followers on the account and achieve Twitter's coveted blue checkmark. Instead of opening a new account for his reelection activities, he labeled this existing account as one controlled by "Melvoin for School Board 2022-FPPC # 1439298".



Melvoin and his staff also appear to be using the District's website to enforce branding for the campaign. The logos used on the government site and the campaign site are essentially the same with identical fonts and colors along with an apple dotting the "i" in Melvoin. The only difference is that the LAUSD School Board logo is included on the district version and the phrase "Educator For School Board" is replaced by "Putting Kids First" in the campaign version of the logo. It should be noted that "Kids First" is a slogan that is also used by the campaign and that Melvoin is a lawyer by trade, not an "educator."



These are not Melvoin's or his campaign's first forays into ethically questionable behavior. In 2019 Michael Kohlhaas dot org obtained documents that revealed that he had provided confidential information to the California Charter School Association (CCSA) while the trade association was in the process of suing the district to prevent funds from being spent to make schools more accessible for those with disabilities. These same documents detailed how the CCSA was using Melvoin to push through a scheme that would provide them with another pathway to obtaining district facilities. Last year, a leader from Speak Up, an organization connected to Melvoin's first candidacy, impersonated LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner as she campaigned for Tanya Ortiz Franklin and Marilyn Koziatek.

As a member of a school board, Melvoin serves as a role model for the students of the district and his behavior should be above reproach. The behavior outlined in these complaints displays an "end justifies the means" approach to his office that betrays this responsibility. Even if he does not end up facing the same consequences as his ally, convicted felon Ref Rodriguez, he has shown that he has no business representing district students. If the city and the LAUSD do not have the courage to hold him responsible, then the voters need to step up to do the job during next year's election.

Carl Petersen is a parent advocate for students with special education needs and public education. He is an elected member of the Northridge East Neighborhood Council and serves as the Education Chair. As a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race, he was endorsed by Network for Public Education (NPE) Action. Dr. Diane Ravitch has called him "a valiant fighter for public schools in Los Angeles." For links to his blogs, please visit www.ChangeTheLAUSD.com. Opinions are his own.