Exclusive to OpEdNews: Life Arts 5/15/2017 at 17:29:12

I wake

and before I sweep away

the debris that blocks my way

I slip inside my dream-crazed mind and

peel away the rind

in search of pulp

and juice

to see what dreams set loose.

I dreamed of a neighbor girl

age 7 when I moved away.

We went to her grandma's house

above the garage,

for that's where the old once lived,

to open the box of toys she kept

to play and play and play.

