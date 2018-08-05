 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News

"Equality" - 100,000 demonstrate in Rabin square, Tel-Aviv

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Joseph Zernik       (Page 1 of 5 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   1 comment

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 8/5/18

Author 81971
Become a Fan
  (3 fans)
- Advertisement -

The Saturday night, Druze minority led demonstration opposed the "Basic Law - Nation-state", enacted last month by the Netanyahu government, designating Jews as an upper class by law. In a complex social disintegration/constitutional crisis, the Trump administration is unhelpful...


(Image by Joseph H Zernik)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Druze in traditional garb, during the demonstration.

- Advertisement -

---


(Image by Rafi Michaeli)   Permission   Details   DMCA

- Advertisement -

Rabin square was totally packed, as well as surrounding streets.

---


(Image by Joseph H Zernik)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Druze and Israeli flags during the demonstration, with the Tel-Aviv municipality building in the background, lit in Druze flag colors.

---


(Image by Screen print from Channel 13 broadcast)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

VIDEO: Screen print, showing the general scene of the demonstration, from the Channel 13 broadcast: https://www.facebook.com/reshet.tv/videos/10155568522670373/

---

Tel-Aviv, August 04 - the Saturday night demonstration demanding equality, was held in response to the "Basic Law - Nation-state", enacted a couple of weeks ago by the Netanyahu government, which designated Jews as an upper class by law... The demonstration was led by the Druze minority. The Druze are a small (~140,000), Arabic speaking minority in Israel. They serve in IDF, and some of them rose to high ranks in the military.

However, it drew heavy participation by Jews as well as Christian representatives. Among the participants in the demonstration were former Mossad Chief Tamir Pardo, former senior IDF officers and various opposition members of Knesset. The demonstration was probably the largest in the square, since the 1995 pro-peace rally, at the end of which PM Rabin was assassinated...

Sheik Muwakaf Tarif, the Israeli Druze religious leader, said, "we believed that part of the Jewish heritage of the State of Israel would be full equality for non-Jewish citizens...". Former Shin-Bet head Yuval Diskin said the Basic Law- Nation-state was "despicable", "intended to serve petty political purposes". A written statement by Netanyahu's former Deputy PM, Dan Meridor, said the law was "shameful". Former State Attorney Moshe Lador said that the act would have a major impact on the courts, and warned the Druze community against any compromise. Druze former IDF general Amal As'ad, who leads the Druze opposition to the law, recited that Israeli Declaration of Independence, which promised "full political and social equality, with no distinction by religion, race, or gender".

The demonstration reflects current conditions in the State of Israel, which amount to social disintegration and a constitutional crisis, which are deliberately generated by PM Netanyahu, who is mired with corruption investigations. [i]

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Dr Zernik's core research pertains to e-government and its significance for Human Rights and Civil Society.

His work won appreciation in Israel and abroad: * Prof Uzzi Ornan - "All power to you! I hope that you see your tremendous efforts (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Zadorov Affair: False murder conviction of a Ukrainian exposed massive corruption of the Israeli justice system

Explosive corruption of the Israeli justice system is cured by gag orders...

ARGENTINA: Again on the verge of economic collapse - again the victim of US treachery!

Robbing Argentina in the US court in Manhattan - fraud of medieval style and proportions

What part of the missile attacks on Tel Aviv is an Israeli hoax?

Israel places journalist under incommunicado confinement

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Anton Grambihler

Become a Fan
Author 5050

(Member since Feb 22, 2007), 1 fan, 1 articles, 1 quicklinks, 743 comments, 10 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Is it now appropriate for all other Nations to have a "Basic Law - Nation-state" which
designates Jews as a lower class by law?

Submitted on Sunday, Aug 5, 2018 at 7:38:14 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 