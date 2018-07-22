End of the World as We Know It?

- Advertisement -

Professor Simon Lewis and Professor Mark Maslin, two award-winning scientists, explain how the mass movement of people, exacerbated by NATO wars, has precipitated a global re-ordering of all life on Earth.

The logic and known facts are presented in clear and concise detail, summarizing tomes of literature and research, in addition to tying climate change to human behavior and the idea of a guaranteed personal income.

The video is 13 minutes long and easy to follow. I note that every time I look to what appear to be climatologists and others, "at the head of the class," they say pretty much the same thing, or at express overlapping concerns based on actual observations and research.

I recently asked a climatologist friend of mine, with impressive credentials and one of the most brilliant people I've ever had the pleasure to visit with, what he thought about climate change. I sent him a relatively short video by Guy McPherson, who so far has been ahead of the curve worldwide, in recognizing the reality of abrupt climate change and near term extinction.

My friend wrote back: "Briefly my view is this... It is late enough that it is going to be a very rough ride for most of the world's population (us included). It can be even worse if we stay on this path, so we should all give our strongest possible support to efforts to slow climate change, particularly carbon tax and support of promising technologies such as photovoltaics, wind energy, electric vehicles, and efficient buildings,

I continue to do as much as possible in my personal life to contribute to a solution, in part so I don't have to feel guilty, If you live in an area that is prone to fire, flood, or drought, or is near sea level, consider moving." [Name kept confidential, as I didn't ask permission to use it and it may not be in keeping with the college where he teaches.]

A recent article from The Guardian, about one of countless extreme weather events worldwide that I could post here, I quote in part, as it further supports what the two scientists in the video above are saying:

"Record high temperatures have been set across much of the world this week as an unusually prolonged and broad heat wave intensifies concerns about climate change. The past month has seen power shortages in California as record heat forced a surge of demand for air conditioners. Algeria has experienced the hottest temperature ever reliably registered in Africa. Britain, meanwhile, has experienced its third longest heatwave, melting the roof of a science building in Glasgow and exposing ancient hill forts in Wales ." The Guardian click here for the full article.

Interestingly, Dr. McPherson puts the end of humans on earth at 2525 [I trust that was his meaning in an earlier post of his that I linked to], which called to mind a song that some of us may well remember