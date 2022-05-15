 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 5/15/22

Empire of Bioweapon Lies - Strategic Culture

By Pepe Escobar (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Reprinted from www.strategic-culture.org

Biohazard Warning Label
Biohazard Warning Label
(Image by Tony Webster)   Details   DMCA

An ongoing U.S. bioweapons program in Ukraine was one of the Top Three reasons that led to the launch of Operation Z,

What are the roots that clutch, what branches grow / Out of this stony rubbish? Son of man, / You cannot say, or guess, for you know only / A heap of broken images, where the sun beats, / And the dead tree gives no shelter, the cricket no relief, / And the dry stone no sound of water. Only / There is shadow under this red rock, / (Come in under the shadow of this red rock), / And I will show you something different from either / Your shadow at morning striding behind you / Or your shadow at evening rising to meet you; / I will show you fear in a handful of dust.

T.S. Eliot, The Waste Land: I. The Burial of the Dead, 1922

This glimpse of "fear in a handful of dust" already ranks as one the prime breakthroughs of the young 21st century, presented this week by Chief of Russian Radiation, Chemical, and Biological Protection Force Igor Kirillov.

The provisional results of evidence being collected about the work of U.S. bioweapons in Ukraine are simply astonishing. These are the main takeaways.

  1. U.S. bioweapon ideologues comprise the leadership of the Democratic Party. By linking with non-governmental biotechnology organizations, using the investment funds of the Clintons, Rockefellers, Soros and Biden, they profited from additional campaign financing - all duly concealed. In parallel, they assembled the legislative basis for financing the bioweapons program directly from the federal budget.
  2. COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers Pfizer and Moderna, as well as Merck and Gilead - of Donald "known unknowns" fame, and affiliated with the Pentagon - were directly involved.
  3. U.S. specialists tested new drugs in the Ukraine biolabs in circumvention of international safety standards. According to Kirillov, acting this way "Western companies seriously reduce the costs of research programs and gain significant competitive advantages."
  4. According to Kirillov, "along with U.S. pharmaceutical companies and Pentagon contractors, Ukrainian government agencies are involved in military biotechnology activities, whose main tasks are to conceal illegal activities, conduct field and clinical trials and provide the necessary biomaterial."
  5. The Pentagon, Kirillov pointed out, expanded its research potential not only in terms of producing biological weapons, but also gathering information on antibiotic resistance and the presence of antibodies to certain diseases among the population in specific regions. The testing ground in Ukraine was practically outside the control of the so-called "international community".

These findings, amply documented, suggest a vast "legitimized" bioweapon racket reaching the highest levels of the American body politic. There's no doubt the Russians plan to thoroughly unmask it for the benefit of world public opinion, starting with a War Crimes Tribunal to be set up this summer, most probably in Donetsk.

An ongoing U.S. bioweapons program in Ukraine was one of the Top Three reasons that led to the launch of Operation Z, side by side with preventing an imminent NATO-managed blitzkrieg against Donbass and Kiev's desire to re-start a nuclear weapons program. These are Top Three red lines for Russia.

The strength of the collected evidence may directly correlate with what was largely interpreted as a carefully measured Victory Day speech by President Putin. The Kremlin does not bluff. It will certainly privilege the meticulous presentation of - bioweapon - facts on the ground over grandstanding rhetoric.

The return of Nord Stream 2

Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyaniskiy announced Russia's demand for an open meeting of the UN Security Council to present further evidence related to U.S. biolabs in Ukraine. Even if the meeting would be vetoed by the U.S., the evidence will be entered by Russia on the UN records.

These developments provide an extra indication there's absolutely no space left for diplomacy between Russia and the U.S./collective West, as Polyaniskiy himself suggested when commenting the possible accession of Ukraine to the EU: "The situation has changed after Mr. Borrell's statement that 'this war should be won on the battleground' and after the fact that the European Union is the leader in deliveries of arms [to Ukraine]."

It gets worse. The next chapter is Finland's drive to join NATO.

The Americans gamble that Finland - and Sweden - joining NATO will totally discredit Putin's Operation Z as having accomplished next to nothing strategically: after all, in the near future, potential U.S. hypersonic missiles stationed in Finland and Sweden will be very close to Saint Petersburg and Moscow.

Meanwhile, Russian unmasking of the bioweapon racket will drive a toxic section of American political elites to turbo-charge their warmongering. It's all following a carefully calculated script.

Pepe Escobar is an independent geopolitical analyst.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Kevin Tully

I sincerely want to know the truth of this, but I'm afraid this simply makes OEN an adjunct to FOX News and Infowars.

Submitted on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 10:13:08 AM

John Henry Egan

Hi Kevin: I'd like to know more reliable news services too; especially ones that aren't connected to the Military Industrial Complex. It doesn't seem too far-fetched to think that there is a lot on money being made in Ukraine and why shouldn't the bio-weapons people want to dip in too? It seems like anything goes out there in the wild wild east. Where is that 40 billion dollars going? My guess is it will never leave the USA and go straight into the coffers of Raytheon et.al. Might as well get it while the getting's good! jhe

Submitted on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 11:41:36 AM

Kevin Tully

It appears to me that the the US would have to be incredibly, insanely hubristic and simply stupid to operate bioweapon plants on Russia's border, an area that would journalistically be under a microscope. If it were me I would put them in Monaco.

Submitted on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 12:36:27 PM

Kevin Tully

If one listens to comments and articles here and on the Right, one can come to the conclusion that the only truth in journalism is what we choose to believe. The interesting thing is, almost across the board, instead of effectively and conclusively proving a point the writer or speaker resorts to ad hominem attacks and character assassination or snark.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 10:16:27 AM

David Wieland

Wow! The Guardian doesn't rank high in reliability, but the article you linked sounds credible. The mind-boggling amount of spin from numerous sources is enough to make anyone's head spin. Truth must be somewhere in the middle, if only it would quit squirming long enough to let a person focus on it for a moment.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 1:12:15 AM

Kevin Tully

Oops, David, the above comment was meant for you.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 10:18:52 AM

David Wieland

From the time I first heard the bioweapon labs story I wanted to ask "Are you sure you're not just twisting the existence of bio-labs that may be doing research on pathogens?" On what honest basis can it be determined that this is weapon research? I remain skeptical. That this article is by Escobar does nothing to reduce my skepticism.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 1:17:27 AM

