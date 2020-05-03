 
 
Elizabeth II State Banquet for Donald Trump, plus more Truth from Dr. Boyle and the Organic Consumers Association

When following through with my efforts to create a new and direly needed Secretary General's Pandemic Board of Inquiry, and in order to comprehend the true dynamics of international powers and their reigns, this is a state banquet at Buckingham Palace with Her Majesty Elizabeth II and Donald Trump, two nations with veto powers in the Security Council. I won't prognosticate as to how the US and the UK will vote, but there 182 other nations that have the obligation to protect their own nation's health from such mayhem continuing to be perpetuated.

In a very recent article by Ronnie Cummins, Founder of the Organic Consumer Association:

"I am not saying that China deliberately released this, shooting itself in the foot. But it was clear they were developing an extremely dangerous unknown biological weapon that had never been seen before, and it leaked out of the lab"

I personally believe that until our political leaders come clean with the American people, both at the White House and in Congress and our state government, and publicly admit that this is an extremely dangerous offensive biological warfare weapon that we are dealing with, I do not see that we will be able to confront it and to stop it, let alone defeat it."

Dr. Francis Boyle, International Bioweapons Expert, April 15, 2020, author of 1989 Bioweapons Anti-Terrorist Law which passed both houses of the US Congress unanimously.

Organic Consumers' Association:

According to Johns Hopkins University, as of today, COVID-19 has infected more than 3 million people and killed at least 210,000 worldwide.

Those are big numbers, considering the fact that six short months ago, few members of the general public had ever heard of the coronavirus. And almost no one was harboring fears of a looming and deadly global pandemic.

But here we are. As our new reality sinks in, as we adjust to lock-downs and home schooling and long lines at grocery stores, as we look for ways to protect ourselves and our families and as some grieve for lost loved ones most of us are also seeking answers.

Why does this virus cause so many mysterious symptoms? Why are some cases mild, others deadly? How can we protect ourselves? Whose advice should we follow?

But the biggest questions of all are these: Where did COVID-19 come from? And how can we prevent this from ever happening again?

The answers to these questions may be too disturbing to ponder, especially while we're still grappling with the impact of the virus on nearly every aspect of our lives.

But our failure to investigate, and directly address, the origins of COVID-19 almost certainly guarantees our failure to protect ourselves from future, possibly even more deadly, pandemics.

Science most foul

