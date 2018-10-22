El Paso Times and North Texas Daily Endorse Beto ~ plus Exemplary Letters to the Editor

48 hours before early voting begins, Beto O'Rourke speaks in Fort Worth U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke spoke with Star-Telegram columnist Bud Kennedy before a rally at the Ridglea Theater in Fort Worth on Saturday: ...
Texas needs more bipartisanship: We endorse Beto O'Rourke for US Senate El Paso Times Editorial Board
Perhaps the reason U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke's campaign for Senate has resonated with so many is that it represents the best qualities of being an El Pasoan.That includes an understanding that the value of humanity should be at the heart of any discussion on immigration reform, the recognition that having a strong trade partnership with Mexico boosts our economy and a
willingness to give voice to those who have often felt shut out by politics at the state and national level.
O'Rourke, who grew up in El Paso, has been one of the strongest advocates of the border city.
That, of course, makes El Pasoans, who have long felt ignored by state and federal governments, excited about the possibility of electing a U.S. senator who understands the complexities of the border region. It also means that O'Rourke knows and can relate to the frustration felt by voters in rural Texas and other communities who feel neglected by their
representatives.Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, who is facing off against O'Rourke, has sought to paint the El Paso Democrat as out-of-touch with Texas values. We disagree and believe O'Rourke's time as a small business owner, City Council representative and a member of Congress since his 2012 election have provided him with the experience needed to serve Texas in the U.S. Senate.
O'Rourke has focused his time in Congress on helping veterans, including efforts to improve their access to mental health care.
He is a proponent of universal health care, opposes President Donald Trump's proposed border wall and wants to protect from deportation "Dreamers," immigrants who were brought illegally to the country as children. He also supports legalizing marijuana.
While we may not always agree with all of his positions, we believe O'Rourke has shown an ability to work on bipartisan legislation and to compromise on issues where there may be disagreement. One example is his collaboration with U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, a Republican, on a bill that sought to increase staff and resources for America's ports of entry.
We have become too forgiving of members of Congress who would rather promote divisions than work with political adversaries to solve our most pressing challenges. Bipartisanship and collaboration have been eclipsed by vitriol and discord.
We need to reverse that course. We need to be able to disagree on policy and still respect one another and compromise on issues that are important for this country.
- Advertisement -From his time in public office and during an unprecedented campaign in which he visited all 254 Texas counties, O'Rourke has shown that he is willing to listen to other perspectives to find meaningful solutions that allow for compromise.
Cruz has not displayed an interest in such leadership. Cruz ranked second to last in a bipartisan lifetime index by the Lugar Center at Georgetown University's McCourt School of Public Policy.
The index measures how often a member of Congress crosses party lines to sponsor or co-sponsor legislation. The only member of Congress with a lower ranking than Cruz was Jim DeMint, a former Republican senator from South Carolina and a tea party leader.
Cruz's decision to run for president soon after being elected to the U.S. Senate also left Texans with a part-time senator as he campaigned for the higher office. And his strained relationships with members of his own party threaten his effectiveness.