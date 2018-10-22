 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

El Paso Times and North Texas Daily Endorse Beto ~ plus Exemplary Letters to the Editor

By       Message Stephen Fox       (Page 1 of 8 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   1 comment

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)

News 1   Supported 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 4578
Become a Fan
  (26 fans)
- Advertisement -


48 hours before early voting begins, Beto O'Rourke speaks in Fort Worth U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke spoke with Star-Telegram columnist Bud Kennedy before a rally at the Ridglea Theater in Fort Worth on Saturday: ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Fort Worth Star-Telegram)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Texas needs more bipartisanship: We endorse Beto O'Rourke for US Senate El Paso Times Editorial Board

Perhaps the reason U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke's campaign for Senate has resonated with so many is that it represents the best qualities of being an El Pasoan.

- Advertisement -
That includes an understanding that the value of humanity should be at the heart of any discussion on immigration reform, the recognition that having a strong trade partnership with Mexico boosts our economy and a
willingness to give voice to those who have often felt shut out by politics at the state and national level.

O'Rourke, who grew up in El Paso, has been one of the strongest advocates of the border city.

That, of course, makes El Pasoans, who have long felt ignored by state and federal governments, excited about the possibility of electing a U.S. senator who understands the complexities of the border region. It also means that O'Rourke knows and can relate to the frustration felt by voters in rural Texas and other communities who feel neglected by their
representatives.

- Advertisement -
Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, who is facing off against O'Rourke, has sought to paint the El Paso Democrat as out-of-touch with Texas values. We disagree and believe O'Rourke's time as a small business owner, City Council representative and a member of Congress since his 2012 election have provided him with the experience needed to serve Texas in the U.S. Senate.

O'Rourke has focused his time in Congress on helping veterans, including efforts to improve their access to mental health care.

He is a proponent of universal health care, opposes President Donald Trump's proposed border wall and wants to protect from deportation "Dreamers," immigrants who were brought illegally to the country as children. He also supports legalizing marijuana.

While we may not always agree with all of his positions, we believe O'Rourke has shown an ability to work on bipartisan legislation and to compromise on issues where there may be disagreement. One example is his collaboration with U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, a Republican, on a bill that sought to increase staff and resources for America's ports of entry.

We have become too forgiving of members of Congress who would rather promote divisions than work with political adversaries to solve our most pressing challenges. Bipartisanship and collaboration have been eclipsed by vitriol and discord.

We need to reverse that course. We need to be able to disagree on policy and still respect one another and compromise on issues that are important for this country.

- Advertisement -
From his time in public office and during an unprecedented campaign in which he visited all 254 Texas counties, O'Rourke has shown that he is willing to listen to other perspectives to find meaningful solutions that allow for compromise.

Cruz has not displayed an interest in such leadership. Cruz ranked second to last in a bipartisan lifetime index by the Lugar Center at Georgetown University's McCourt School of Public Policy.

The index measures how often a member of Congress crosses party lines to sponsor or co-sponsor legislation. The only member of Congress with a lower ranking than Cruz was Jim DeMint, a former Republican senator from South Carolina and a tea party leader.

Cruz's decision to run for president soon after being elected to the U.S. Senate also left Texans with a part-time senator as he campaigned for the higher office. And his strained relationships with members of his own party threaten his effectiveness.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6  |  7  |  8

 

- Advertisement -

News 1   Supported 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Early in the 2016 Primary campaign, I started a Facebook group: Bernie Sanders: Advice and Strategies to Help Him Win! As the primary season advanced, we shifted the focus to advancing Bernie's legislation in the Senate, particularly the most (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

NYC Council "STANDS UNITED" WITH N.DAKOTA PROTESTERS, 2 new videos of police using pepper spray and rubber bullets

Mirena Interuterine Devices can cause Depression, Mood swings, Acne, Back Pain, Uterine Cysts, and Uterine Perforations

CA Exit Polls reveal 23% Discrepancy; 11 States With Vote "Flipping" Evidence; Our New Directions in American History?

In the California Primary, More Ballots Remain Uncounted than the Total Number of votes for Hillary Clinton!

What does Coca Cola's Dasani bottled water have in common with Death by Lethal Injection?

Bernie Meets with LA Times Editorial Board (this is the complete transcript!)

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Stephen Fox

Become a Fan
Author 4578

(Member since Jan 21, 2007), 26 fans, 326 articles, 14 quicklinks, 2476 comments, 14 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Endorsements will continue to pile up. Will they make a difference?


Another way to look at them is that they are compiled by very smart and dedicated members of editorial boards all over Texas; what they have to say is like taking the political pulse of their readers.


In the 2020 elections, my idea of winning the Battlse of the Editorial Pages takes shape and blooms into major victories for the people, and not the corporations.


I have seen this happen repeatedly in elections over the last ten years. This Texas Senate race is the most important race in the US right now, along with the Gubernatorial races in Georgia and Florida, and to a lesser extent the Senate races in North Dakota and the Senate Race in Florida.


The results will have a strong influence on what happens in 2020.



Beto O'Rourke America's newest political star in Dallas - Giving Texas Hope & Optimism Beto O'Rourke America's newest political star in Dallas - Taking Texas Fwd delivering Hope & Optimism youtu.be/hTL3otBSilM.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Tony's - 24/7 Eyes) Permission Details DMCA

Submitted on Monday, Oct 22, 2018 at 3:31:41 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 