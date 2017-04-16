- Advertisement -

Implementation of new fraudulent e-government systems in all branches of government over the past 15-20 years amounts to unannounced regime change. The new computer code is the law of the land. The process is correlated with unprecedented corruption of government in Israel. The latest phase has also included usurpation of power by Prime Minister Netanyahu, who established under his control a "Cyber Authority" with no foundation in the law. Israel may be an extreme case, but not unique at all.



(Image by State of Portugal) Permission Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

OccupyTLV, April 16 -- a paper, reviewing fraudulent e-government systems in Israel, has passed international academic peer-review and has been accepted for publication and presentation in the upcoming European Conference on Digital Government. The conference, sponsored by the European Union, will be held this year in the Portuguese Military Academy in Lisbon.

Reviewers commented that the paper "challenges current theory""

The acceptance of such paper is notable on the background of pronouncements by senior Israeli justice officers that the author is a provocateur, spreading "conspiracy theories""

- Advertisement -

The paper reviews fraud in e-government system across all branches of government, including the Central Election Committee and the courts. Of particular notice is the usurpation of power by current Prime Minister Netanyahu, who over the past couple of years assumed control over e-government in Israel by establishing under his office a new "Cyber Authority" with no foundation in the law (the obvious public justification is cyber-terror threats). In contrast, the Shin-Bet (like the Secret Service in the US) was charged by law with security and integrity of such systems -- part of the "safeguard of procedures and institutions of a democratic regime" (Shin Bet Act of 2002). Therefore, current conditions also represent the outcome of recent power struggles in the Israeli Deep State.

The paper calls upon IT experts in general and e-government experts in particular to assume a more central civic duty in the safeguard of Human Rights and democratic institutions.

Following is the abstract:

E-government in Israel - Transform ation into the Post-Truth Era

Joseph Zernik, PhD

Human Rights Alert (NGO), Tel-Aviv, Israel

Abstract: Previous reports (e.g., ECEG2015) reviewed e-courts in Israel, documenting large-scale fraud in new IT systems of the Israeli courts, amounting to an unannounced regime change. The current report reviews e-government across the branches of government, re-affirming the same conclusion. The underlying research is based on data mining, system analysis, Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests, State Ombudsman, Judiciary Ombudsman, UN Human Rights Council reports and case studies. The Knesset (parliament) refuses to duly answer on F OIA requests pertaining to development, validation, operation, and security of its own IT systems and electronic records. T he Knesset's records themselves are patently invalid and insecure. The Central Election Committee' s IT systems have been repeatedly alleged as a tool for a 2015 general election fraud. State Ombudsman's reports document ongoing critical integrity and security failure s in the Committee's systems . The Committee's initial FOIA response states that its IT systems were examined and certified by the Shin-Bet (secret service) . However, the Shin-Bet denied such claims, and subsequently the Committe e ' s amended FOIA response, states that it do es n't have any information regarding validation and certification of its systems. The Ministry of Justice implemented the E-signature Act (2001) in collaboration with Comsign, a private corporation, controlled by senior IDF Unit 8200 (cyber-war) veterans. "Detached" e-signatures were implemented, and public access to e-signature data is universally denied, permitting routine S hell G ame F raud ( C onfidence T rick ) by s tate officers. Such officers issue false and misleading, unsigned official records, which are deemed by them "drafts", but are deceptively represented to others as valid and authoritative s tate legal records. F raudulent IT systems have also been implemented in administrative courts under the Ministry of Justice: T he Debtors' Courts and the Detainees' Courts, as documented in State Ombudsman and UN Human Rights Council reports, respectively. Judges have been repeatedly caught perpetrating Fraud Upon the Court throug h issuing false and deliberately misleading, sham/simulated "drafts" and falsely representing them to others as valid, effectual and enforceable court records . N o such judge has been held criminally accountable . The Israel Bar Association and the legal profession should be generally viewed central to such fraudulent government practices. However, leading law professors have recently voiced their protest in view of patent corruption of the courts and the State Prosecution in the Roman Zadorov affair. CS departments in leading academic institutions are now home to two new ly established, s tate-funded Cyber Security Research Centers . W ith a few exceptions, academic CS experts are unwilling to comment on the fundamental deficiencies of e-government in Israel . The Security Apparatus controls all critical e-government systems, and over the past year the Prime Minister has assumed total authority over such systems with no clear foundation in the law. In an our era, " [computer] code is law". Therefore, e-government systems are a central control tool, which define s the nature of the regime. Israel may present an extreme case, but not a unique one at all . IT experts in general, and e-government experts in particular, should assume a central civic duty in the safeguard of Human Rights and Civil Society in the Post-Truth Era .

- Advertisement -

Keywords: Shin-Bet, Cyber Authority, Regime Change, Deep State