Dr. Qumsiyeh in Doha

I am in Doha, Qatar where I am giving talks including at the Global Energy Cultures Conference at Georgetown University (9 and 10 December, araat.qatar.georgetown.edu/ s.qatar.georgetown.edu/energy/) then Monday, December 11, 2023 17:00 - 19:00 (GMT +3) talk at Auditorium, Minaretein, Education City, Hamad Bin Khalifa University. If you know people in Qatar, please let me know and connect me with them. I am speaking on Palestine, the impact of the genocide on people and the environment, and issues of sustainability and peace with justice.

A call from Palestine to the Global Climate Justice Movements: Ending #GazaGenocide is a Climate Issue click here

Ongoing campaign of holocaust: Hundreds of Palestinian civilians rounded up, stripped, abused and shipped to gulags click here

Rev. Dr. Mitri Raheb: A Word from Heads of Churches on Behalf of Christian Palestinians in Gaza .palestine-studies.org/en/node/1654469

Listen to the students at Ramallah Friends School singing a Christmas greeting to the children of Gaza and the world tu.be/ZsEbIVJy0Gg

Refaat Alareer, professor and co-founder of We Are Not Numbers, killed by Israeli forces tu.be/62g-bWdjbGg

Israel approves more colonial settlements (teft of Palestinian lands) click here

Amid Israels Brutality In Gaza, Its Time To Commit To Anti-Zionism: As Israel devastates Gaza, Jewish anti-Zionists are resisting and insisting that anti-Zionism is not anti-Semitism click here

Obligation to destroy churches .facebook.com/reel/2452305388285575

The Zionists are perhaps the most lying people on earth. After dozens of their lies about the their onslaught on the population were coclusively roven lies (beheaded babies, burning people etc) now they come with tehe vile accusation of rape. This, they think can give them cover to continue their holocaust/genocide. (7500 children, 5000 women murdered so far). See this fair report click here Here is an academic study of sexual violence by Israeis against Palestinian women: click here and here is an Interview by a released Israeli hostage who took her dog with her! Hamas took care of her dog: tu.be/JQ3KEyAe3Oo and more at ongaza.org

Stay Human and keep Palestine alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine siyeh.org estinenature.org