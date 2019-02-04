 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Dr. Northam and East Virginia Medical School: An opportunity to discuss racial bias and racial disparities in healthcare

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Stella Adams       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 1   Inspiring 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H4 2/4/19

Author 28401
Become a Fan
  (1 fan)
- Advertisement -

Unlike Governor Northam, East Virginia Medical School (EVMS) issued a statement acknowledging that the photo published in the 1984 yearbook was "shockingly abhorrent" and that "racism and discrimination in any form is not acceptable."[1] Further, EVMS went on to state:

We cannot change the events of the past, but we can use these events as reminders of the importance of our ongoing work toward diversity and inclusion. This is a time for self-reflection and humility. On behalf of our beloved EVMS, I sincerely apologize for the past transgressions of your trust. We recognize the need to address and rectify any issues of racism and discrimination that arise, at any point - and will continue a long tradition of action to build a strong culture of diversity and inclusion. [2]

This is the right approach. As an African-American woman with chronic medical conditions and the victim of unconscious bias built upon stereotypes reinforced in medical schools across this nation, I encourage other medical schools to engage in the same self-reflection and commitment to address and rectify issues of racism and discrimination.

In 2016 a study by the University of Virginia found that white medical students who believed stereotypes about biological differences in pain tolerance between African Americans and whites. Oh you know, like how our skin is thicker than white folks or how our nerve endings aren't as sensitive. [3] In the study, they talk about how these false beliefs impact pain management outcomes for minorities. They cite a study examining pain management among patients with cancer which "found that only 35% of racial minority patients received the appropriate prescriptions-as established by the World Health Organization guidelines-compared with 50% of nonminority patients ()". I am a living example of that outcome.

- Advertisement -

Beginning in late 2014 I began feeling pain in my back and down my right leg. I sought medical treatment for the pain as it increasingly got worse. By April of 2015 I was in so much pain that I began using a cane and by late August I was hardly able to walk. I had MRIs, x-rays, given some steroid shots and no diagnosis. I was visiting my sister in D.C. and had a bout of pain so bad that I could not sit, stand or lay-down. It was excruciating, she drove me to Howard University Hospital, a historically black Medical School. The doctor on call in the emergency room looked at the pain meds that had been prescribed to me and said they weren't strong enough to relieve the pain I described. He immediately prescribed very strong pain medicine. About 20 minutes later, he came back by and looked a little puzzled. The doctor asked If I had been given the pain medication he prescribed, I answered yes. He then asked me had the pain subsided and I responded that the medication had taken the edge off the pain. He then became very concerned because the dosage he prescribed should have knocked me out. He then ordered an MRI and x-rays. Turns out I had cancer and the tumor had eaten half my right hip and was pressing against my sciatic nerve. If you ever had sciatic nerve pain imagine what that feels like. The doctors, residents and medical students at this HBCU correctly diagnosed my cancer in 72 hours. Just saying.

Unconscious bias may have caused me to suffer months and months of pain and delayed my treatment by at least six months. Fortunately for me, the tumor pressed against my sciatic nerve and my cancer was discovered in the early stages. I am practically pain-free and in remission, others may not have been so lucky. Unconscious bias has real consequences for minority patients.

The participants in the UVA study were not racists, they were not students who went around in Blackface or KKK robes, these were 222 medical students who consciously were in fact anti-racist and actively supportive of diversity and inclusion. Stereotypes alleging biological differences between African Americans and whites are deeply ingrained in the American psyche as the study by UVA and countless others have repeatedly shown.

- Advertisement -

The type of racist and bigoted behavior exhibited by Governor Northam and his classmates was not some long-held custom of the university, after all, it was founded in 1970 and accepted its first class in 1973. The school was founded during the earliest commitments to civil rights and affirmative action. Governor Northam engaged in overt racist behavior, he is being disingenuous in his explanations and denials.

Many medical schools are similarly tone deaf to the invidious systemic and institutional racism baked into the system, They offer Northam type explanations when asked to explain why studies involving Medicare and Veteran Healthcare system recipients show the same levels of racial disparities as other studies. [4]

I encourage medical schools and healthcare systems to make a genuine commitment to diversity and inclusion. Medical schools must make the commitment to examine their policies, practices, and curricula to identify and eliminate any systemic barriers to equal access to quality patient care. Medical schools must identify ways to recruit and retain African American and Hispanic students, faculty, and staff. Medical schools must further make a commitment to provide training on unconscious bias throughout the entire professional development process. Healthcare providers must make a commitment to monitor patient outcomes and take remedial actions where necessary to improve quality care.

I want to applaud EVMS for its commitment to supporting and creating a culture of diversity, inclusion and social equality and to recruiting, educating and training a culturally competent healthcare workforce. [5] The racist actions revealed by Governor Northam's photos found in the 1984 medical yearbook have provided us with an opportunity to discuss disparities in healthcare outcomes and the role both explicit and unconscious biases play.


[1] Statement from President Richard V. Homan, MD, on February 2, 2019. https://www.evms.edu/about_evms/leadership/president_provost_dean/statement020219/

- Advertisement -

[2] IBID

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 1   Inspiring 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Stella Adams is the founder and CEO of S J Adams Consulting which performs research and policy development in the areas of fair housing, and fair lending. Ms. Adams served on the Federal Reserve Board Consumer Advisory Council (1/05-12/07), (more...)
 

Stella Adams Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Summary of the Fair Lending Provisions of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010

Unarmed Black Men, White Cops and Grand Juries: "Investigated, Considered and Ignored"

Putting Race Explicitly into the CRA

Protect net neutrality for free expression, and Westeros

Listening and Learning from my 19 year old "Concerned Citizen"

Is Scrip the Answer for the African American Community?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 