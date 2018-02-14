Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -

Share on Google Plus 1 Share on Twitter Share on Facebook 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (2 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

Protect net neutrality for free expression, and Westeros

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Stella Adams       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 2/14/18

Author 28401
- Advertisement -

.heraldsun.com/opinion/article199292499.html

In December, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) voted to undo net neutrality requirements put in place by the Obama Administration.

Net neutrality -- the idea that Internet Service Providers (ISPs) must treat all online traffic the same -- is one of the founding principles of the internet.

Net neutrality means that AT&T cannot block you from watching "Handmaid's Tale" because they don't like the programming on Hulu. But it also has ramifications for many of the social movements that are alive today, like #BlackLivesMatter and #MeToo. These campaigns rely on the free flow of information the internet has always had, and without net neutrality requirements, ISPs could choose to block messages they disagree with. Net neutrality means the internet is fair and open for everyone -- even spirited advocacy communities with ideas to spread.

- Advertisement -

Now President Trump's FCC has decided ISPs can make profit-based decisions to the detriment of those groups, in addition to internet consumers and entrepreneurs.

The FCC's actions give ISPs unprecedented control of what we see, create, and say online. And ISPs are already angling to take advantage of this newfound control. One example -- AT&T's $85 billion purchase of Time Warner, which should be a major cause of concern for those who want a free and open internet. This merger would make AT&T one of the most powerful media companies in the world, and with the FCC's actions there would be no laws in place to keep the newly-formed AT&T from engaging in practices that defy net neutrality.

AT&T is the third-largest broadband provider in the United States. It also has tens of millions of satellite and cable subscribers, thanks in large part to its subsidiary DirecTV. In addition to an outsized physical infrastructure, a merger would give the new AT&T control of Time Warner's vast network of content makers: HBO, Turner Sports (which broadcasts the NBA and NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament), and the Warner Brothers film catalogue. Without net neutrality protections, AT&T could choose to make some of its content available only to its subscribers -- think a special "Game of Thrones" episode for AT&T subscribers only. It could choose to block subscribers from programming or messages it disagrees with or that belongs to a competitor. Is that really the kind of control we want AT&T (and Verizon, Comcast, etc.) to have over content?

- Advertisement -

Right now the AT&T/Time Warner merger is on hold, thanks to a surprising lawsuit by the U.S. Department of Justice. It remains to be seen, though, whether the Department of Justice can be viewed as an unbiased dissenter to the merger. Some have already suggested that the Justice Department's lawsuit was initiated to curry favor with President Trump, who has consistently excoriated Time Warner subsidiary CNN. AT&T can make a credible claim the lawsuit against them is politically motivated.

State attorneys general could be the last line of defense for net neutrality. N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein has already filed suit against the FCC's repeal of net neutrality. With the stakes so high, I believe he should also file a lawsuit to block the proposed merger between AT&T and Time Warner. Unlike the US Justice Department's lawsuit, this action could not be viewed as a political maneuver to attack the president's perceived enemies in the press. More importantly, it would send a powerful message that net neutrality is of the utmost importance to North Carolinians, and that we value inclusivity online. We cannot allow massive Internet Providers to have unchecked power over what should be a free, open, and neutral internet.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Stella Adams is the founder and CEO of S J Adams Consulting which performs research and policy development in the areas of fair housing, and fair lending. Ms. Adams served on the Federal Reserve Board Consumer Advisory Council (1/05-12/07), which (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Summary of the Fair Lending Provisions of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010

Putting Race Explicitly into the CRA

Unarmed Black Men, White Cops and Grand Juries: "Investigated, Considered and Ignored"

Listening and Learning from my 19 year old "Concerned Citizen"

Is Scrip the Answer for the African American Community?

Demand Change from Bank of America Comment Period Extended til 5/23/09

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 