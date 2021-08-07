 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Dr. Martin L. King Jr. on What W. E. B. Du Bois Taught Us

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   1 comment
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 89170
Message Dr. Lenore Daniels

We were partially liberated and then re-enslaved. We have to fight again on old battlefields but our confidence is greater, our vision is clearer and our ultimate victory surer because of the contributions a militant, passionate black giant left behind him.

Dr. Martin L. King Jr., "Honoring Dr. Du Bois"


On February 23, 1968, Martin L. King Jr. delivered one of his last major speeches at Carnegie Hall in New York in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of W. E. B. Du Bois. The historian and good-trouble activist, Du Bois, died on August 27, 1963 in Accra, Ghana. The March on Washington took place the next day, August 28, 1963.

King begins by calling Du Bois "one of the most remarkable men of our time." For "more than an intellectual giant exploring the frontiers of knowledge," Du Bois was "a teacher." Du Bois, King informs his audience, "would have wanted his life to teach us something about our tasks of emancipation."


On Du Bois' watch, "a two-dollar poll tax, a literacy test," a record of an arrest or incarceration for a petty crime, or a failed attempt at reciting "from memory" the state constitution, writes biographer David Levering Lewis ( W.E.B. Du Bois: Biography of A Race, 1868-1919 ), "effectively disenfranchised all but a handful of African Americans and several thousand poor white people as well."

We need the ballot, Du Bois declared in The Souls of Black Folks. We need the ballot out of
sheer self-defense." As Lewis writes, Du Bois' perspective was that of "his beleaguered people who were deprived of the ballot and lynched in the South, shut out of labor unions and socially ostracized in the North, taxed to pay for public education systems that exclude them."

Americans refused to hear about their nation's dependence on the enslavement of black people. Ignorance was bliss. Or at least allowed for the denial of full citizenship and for the lynching with impunity of black people. The education taught in schools, presented "happy" black people, if on the plantation; and if freed blacks, inferior and criminal.

Knowledge of the indifference to human life on display in the bowels of slave ships crossing the Atlantic, of the brutality inflicted on men and women, of the trauma of children pulled apart from their mothers and sold to other owners, and of the day in and day out exploitation of free labor would only indict a collective belief in the superiority of white Americans. It would be better to uphold the myth of whiteness by relegating blackness as something in need of marginalizing and controlling. Any violence necessary in order to spare the nation from engaging in self-reflection.

In an essay entitled "The Souls of White Folks," in Darkwater: Voices from Within the Veil, Du Bois talks about the discovery of "personal whiteness" as a "modern" phenomenon of the 19th and 20th century. What is this "whiteness," Du Bois asks, if not the creation of a narrative granting to white people "ownership of the earth forever and ever, Amen!"

Individuals and nations that believe in it! It can be witnessed, he writes, in "the strut of the Southerner, the arrogance of the Englishman amuck, the whoop of the hoodlum who vicariously leads your mob." It becomes all pervasive, making it easy, "by emphasis and omission to make children believe that every great soul the world ever saw was a white man's soul." Every great deed, a white's deed, every dream, a white man's dream. "And if all this be a lie, is it not a lie in a great cause?"

So yes, blackness is antithetical to whiteness. One lie births another lie, and in time, the lies become facts. Merchant, scientists, soldier, traveler, writer, and missionary, writes Du Bois, believe blackness is antithetical to whiteness. "Darker people are dark in mind as well as in body," they believe. "Dark, uncertain and imperfect," the darker people are "frailer, cheaper...they are cowards in the face of mauser and maxims." The darker people "have no feelings, aspirations, and loves; they are fools, illogical idiots,--'half-devils and half-child.'" This is what America thinks of its black population. And so, America can uphold a detrimental ideology that is "whiteness," suppression all other truths to the contrary.

"Is not this the record of present America?", Du Bois asks.

I imagine Du Bois looking out on a divided America--one, having risen from the aches of Southern plantations, is striving to move forward, away from defeated cities and towns, in pursuit of an inclusive America. Nonetheless, Du Bois sees another America--another, having conquered an indigenous people and enslaved and exploited another, now, in the wake of the Civil War, sees herself "as a sort of natural peacemaker, then as a moral protagonist in this terrible time." No nation, Du Bois adds, is fit for this role least of all one that marches "proudly in the van of human hatred--making bonfires of human flesh and laughing at them hideously, and making the insulting of millions more than a matter of dislike--rather a great religion, a world war-cry. Up white, down black."

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Dr. Lenore Daniels Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Activist, writer, American Modern Literature, Cultural Theory, PhD.

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Have You Had Enough of the Madness of Capitalism? Is It Time To Consider What Marx Really Said?

America's Embrace of Willful Ignorance

With Bloomberg, Are African Americans Trying On the Iron Boot?

Get Out!: Harassment of Black Americans Has Historical Roots in American History

Me Too: Abuse of Power and Managed Inequality

The All-Too Familiar American Narrative: Justice is too Scary! Witness 40 in Ferguson, USA

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Dr. Lenore Daniels

Become a Fan
Author 89170
(Member since Jul 29, 2013), 4 fans, 100 articles, 144 comments, 1 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

The injustice of anti-democratic forces is nothing new, Dr. King reminds us. We see in the struggles of W.E.B. Du Bois, the ugliness of naysayers. But also the spirit of the "committed empathy" and "divine dissatisfaction" with ideologies of injustice.

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 7, 2021 at 10:26:51 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 